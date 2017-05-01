Supreme Industries' (STS) CEO Mark Weber on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:STS)

Supreme Industries 2017 First Conference Call.

Mark Weber

Thank you, Ryan. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2017. A press release highlighting the results was issued earlier this morning and is available within the Investor Relations sections of our website.

I am pleased to report that during the first quarter, we booked over $100 million in new orders, establishing a new first quarter record for order intake at Supreme. It is exciting to see the investments in our sales organizations supported by improved operations execution, generate sales growth that is certainly outpacing the rate of growth for the overall industry as reported by the NTEA. Rental fleet orders for delivery during the first half of 2017 increased 48% as compared to 2016 and were a significant contributor to achieving record quarterly orders. In addition, retail orders for the quarter were 9% higher on a year-over-year basis and up 17% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2016. While the rental fleet orders are related to a small number of national accounts, we are encouraged by the growth in orders with the broader retail and leasing segments as we think about the outlook for the balance of the year.

Backlog at the end of the first quarter was $115 million, up 16% from $99 million at the same time last year, adjusted for the divestiture of the trolley product line and also established a new record level for first quarter backlog. Net sales in the first quarter were essentially flat with last year at $68.7 million compared with $69.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.

As mentioned in the press release, delays in receiving customer supply chassis designated for rental fleet production across all five plants created significant operating friction during the quarter. Capacity constrains in the third-party transportation system caused the initial chassis deliveries to slip a few weeks, delaying the production ramp up and shipments for rental fleets.

The rental fleets are produced on dedicated assembly lines with dedicated seasonal employees, which must to be onboarded and trained prior to the initial chassis deliveries in order to meet daily build and ship commitments.

Once the chassis transportation delays were recognized, we attempted to reallocate the seasonal employees to other value added activities. But given their specific expertise, we still experienced significant inefficiencies and lower than planned shipments. We did not lose any orders due to the delays. However, we did have to reschedule several units across our plants, pushing units from the first quarter into subsequent quarters. The flow of customer supply chassis had normalized by the end of March and fleet assembly lines across all five plants ramped up quickly to planned build rates. Nevertheless, the fleet ramp-up complications had a negative impact on both sales and profitability in the quarter.

Operating income in the quarter was $3 million, down from $5.8 million last year, and net income was $1.9 million or $0.11 per diluted share compared with $3.8 million of net income or $0.22 per diluted share in the initial quarter of 2016. In addition to the temporary customer supply chassis issues, income was also impacted by one-time project cost, healthcare cost increases and product mix, which Matt will cover in more detail.

During prior calls, I have discussed that we commissioned the small to lead our transformation to lean manufacturing. I wanted to share one example where this group is starting to gain some traction.

Our lean manufacturing team working with the operations staff at our Indiana plant completed a major flow improvement project for our retail assembly lines during the first quarter, reducing line cycle times and elimination of excess material handling, both of which improved efficiency and inventory reduction were the major objectives of the process mapping initiative. The physical plant flow changes, including relocating a couple of our retail assembly lines, decentralizing some functions and relocating several subassembly processes to improve line synchronization. Once the employees become experienced with the new line flow, we anticipate it will result in improved lead times and a more efficient retail assembly process. This flow improvement initiative is projected to have a -- an 18 to 24-month return and also support our continued growth in refrigerated body sales.

In addition, we have capital projects underway at our California and Georgia plants to address production flow constraints and improve overall efficiency. The facility changes in California will begin during the third quarter of this year, post rental fleet production and should be completed by the end of 2017. Georgia is a much larger campus consolidation project and will take place in two phases, with the first phase to be completed by the end of this year and the final phase to be completed by the end of 2018. In both cases, the project work will be scheduled in such a manner that it does not impact our ability to meet high build rates required during peak rental fleet production.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, leading economic indicators remain optimistic. Homebuilder sentiment hit a record reading of 71 in March, which was a highest since June of 2005 and indicates the expectation of robust demand in future new home construction. The NABE also has 2017 housing starts forecasted at an annualized rate of 1.3 million, indicating an 11% expansion as compared to 2016.

Last Tuesday, the Commerce Department released that March new home sales were up 5.8%, hitting a new eight-month high. The manufacturers purchasing management index has also remained above 54 since November, another indicator of an expanding economy. While there are several positive indicators, we’re also seeing some signs of headwinds in terms of employment constraints, wage inflation and upward pressure on certain material costs. According to the NTEA, the work truck industry is still expected to grow at low single digits for 2017. However, our mission is to drive profitable growth several points above the base market expansion.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Matt for more details on our financials.

Matthew Long

Thank you, Mark.

Net sales of $68.7 million in the first quarter were down 1% compared with $69.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our net sales would have been appreciably higher in the quarter if we had been able to start our rental fleet runs on time. These sales will be realized in future periods based on our deferred build schedules.

In the first quarter of 2017, gross margin declined to 18.9% of sales, down from 21.8% of sales in 2016’s comparable quarter. This was primarily a result of labor inefficiencies associated with the chassis delays as Mark described earlier, sizable expenses incurred related to our lean initiatives to reconfigure plant layouts and higher health insurance claims. While sales remained essentially flat this quarter compared to last year’s first quarter, we had a much higher mix of lower margin rental fleet shipments, adding additional downward pressure on margin.

First quarter selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6% to $10.1 million from $9.4 million in the previous year. The increase was due to higher sales wages as the Company upgraded key sales personnel, annual merit increases, increased group health insurance claims, higher OEM marketing expense and higher legal expenses. The lower gross profit, combined with higher operating expenses resulted in operating income of $3 million in the first quarter, which was down from operating income of $5.6 million in 2016’s comparable quarter.

Net income was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a net income of $3.8 million reported in the same quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share were $0.11 per share compared with $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2016.

Shifting to the balance sheet. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with $5.4 million of cash on hand versus $35.2 million of cash at the end of 2016. To support our increased business activity, inventory increased $17.7 million and accounts receivable grew $13.8 million since the beginning of the year.

Total debt at the end of the first quarter was $7.3 million, representing the outstanding balance on our low-cost term loan, which matures in the fourth quarter of this year. We have started the renewal process on our revolving credit facility and plan to retire the term loan and as part of the renewal. As we discussed in our last call, capital expenditures are expected to increase in 2017 versus 2016.

In the first quarter, we invested a little over $500,000 to support growth projects, which was up approximately 35% from the capital investment made in the first quarter of last year. Working capital increased to $59.6 million at quarter-end, compared with $52.8 million at the end of 2016. Stockholders’ equity rose to $102.8 million as of April 1, 2017, compared with $101.7 million at the end of last year. On a per-share basis, book value at the end of the first quarter was $6.06 per share compared with $6.02 at the end of 2016. Subsequent to the quarter ending, we signed an agreement to sell the remaining Indiana manufacturing facilities with an anticipated close in the second quarter. There will be no material gain or loss with this transaction.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, let’s open the lines for questions.

Greg Eisen

First place to start, I guess, is try to understand better the chassis situation. So, around when during the quarter did this become kind of obvious to you guys that you weren’t getting chassis on a timely basis?

Mark Weber

Well, this is Mark Weber and I’ll comment on that. And just to reiterate, these are customer-supplied chassis that are being planned and scheduled by the rental fleet national account folks. So, they provide us with the estimated delivery schedule of the chassis, and then their in-service dates that they want the trucks delivered, once we have built the bodies on them. So, we’re not working directly with -- we don’t purchase the chassis. We are not managing the transportation logistics side of it. So, when we first realized there was problems when deliveries began to slip, so that was in February when we had intended the startup, and again all these schedules were built with a lot of input from the customers in the December and January timeframe. We have to onboard our staff typically 2 to 2.5 weeks ahead of chassis deliveries, so we can get through safety training, assembly training and so forth, so they’re ready to go.

So, that’s when we first began to see it is sort of mid-February. And fundamentally, it was sort of a capacity issue in the transportation system because these are put on rail and then they’re delivered via rail to certain rail head locations and then delivered via truck from that point to our plants. And as those deliveries started slipping, there was obviously quite a bit of expediting activity going on, on the part of our end-customer who controlled the transportation organizations. And we tried to reallocate the resources, but again they’re pretty especially trained to build high volume fleet units that are similar configuration; there is no variation in those units. So, it’s a very sort of vanilla truck that they are building.

Greg Eisen

So, it sounds like you received kind of all the chassis that you would expected to receive, if I read you correctly, by the end of the quarter, but you received them so late in the quarter that you couldn’t just snap your fingers and voila! There’s a truck?

Mark Weber

That’s correct. So, I mean, the flow was delayed a couple of weeks initially and then they started ramping up because our production lines can’t go from zero to 20 units a week in one week. So, we typically have our production lines staged. So, in the first week they might be off-lining five units that week; the next week, they might be 10 units a week. So, we are staged to ramp up, chassis were staged to come in accordingly. But by the end of March, we had -- our lines were all ramped up, chassis flow was at scheduled rates to support our lines, but we just had difficulty in that first two to four-week period kind of mid-February, early March, in that ramp-up schedule.

Greg Eisen

Right. So, this quarter, the second quarter is already one-third done, we’re one month in. Is it fair to ask -- have you -- it’s actually caught up on that whole cycle and are you now really on schedule for deliveries for the rental fleet?

Mark Weber

Yes. I mean, again, with our customer, we had to reschedule because of the chassis. So, there was some demand that slipped out of Q1 or some shipments that slipped out of Q1 into subsequent quarters. But once we reschedule that, put that new schedule, revised schedule together, we are on schedule now. So, our plants are running at full bore right now and we had a very good production month last month. We just closed April right on where we expected to be. And the chassis flow is steady now. So, we won’t anticipate additional issues.

Greg Eisen

Okay. And then just following on, there were -- you had higher SG&A versus last year. You pointed out -- and I guess, this might be from Matt, higher sales wages, merit increases, health and legal costs. Is there anything to the increased SG&A this quarter that I should consider to be one-time and non-recurring or is this essentially just a step up in overhead levels?

Matthew Long

I think, if you look year-over-year, probably the anomaly to think about it was that our health insurance claims in 2016 were a little more favorable than what we normally have. And so, 2017’s health insurance claims, at least as we were anticipating are pretty much right on the money. They’re certainly higher than what they were last year, but there aren’t any real onetime things of any significance otherwise.

Greg Eisen

Okay. So then, there isn’t any one thing that’s large that would stand out as totally non-recurring?

Matthew Long

No.

Greg Eisen

Got it. Okay, let me let someone else go. Thank you.

Matthew Long

Thank you.

Jamie Wilen

Just a question about chassis. We have made a great effort to control the chassis that we own. So, our production is always on the smooth flow. Is there any reason why we can’t purchase the chassis ourselves for these leasing customers and more take control of our own destiny here?

Mark Weber

Jamie, this is Mark Weber. That’s a good question. The simple answer is our purchasing power is nowhere near the purchasing power of these national accounts. So, you know who they’re. They’re Penske, Ryder and Budget, I mean that have rental business. So, there is no way that we could buy the chassis like they do from a pricing standpoint. They also -- I mean, clearly they want to control that because they’ve very specific requirements in the field in terms of chassis preferences and so forth. And just to be clear, this is separate than when I first came here, we had some issues with our pool chassis through GM and Ford. This issue is totally unrelated to our pool chassis program. And we do have quite a bit of influence over how the pool chassis are planned, scheduled and brought them. In this particular case, these rental units, the end customer that being the three I mentioned, they own the chassis, they plan and schedule the chassis in line with how they want those going into service and the field. And in this particular case, quite frankly, both, us and the end customer got caught sort of by surprise with the inability of the transportation system to ramp up for the rental fleet run. It just took them 2 to 3 weeks longer to ramp up their flow of delivery on those chassis. But that’s a good question.

Jamie Wilen

So, when I look at the inventory, obviously from your press release, it is not fully there, but that’s raw materials in anticipation of the additional?

Mark Weber

Yes, that’s correct, because we had a little bit of a glut because we had materials scheduled and planned and our workforce, as I indicated earlier, sort of in place for those first deliveries. Because once these chassis come to us, we have a very tight window to turn these, get them filled, get the bodies on them and get them back to the end-user. And that’s a real key element of our value proposition is our ability to deliver these products on time. So, inventory and we had human resources sort of on standby ready to go and the chassis didn’t show up. So, that will all flush itself through the system as we go forward.

Jamie Wilen

What is our monthly capacity right now in terms of dollar revenues?

Mark Weber

Well, I mean, even with the fleet business, we are not running at that full capacity. We are running some second shift. And I would say that if you think about the fact that when we run and retails run about $20 million a month, and that’s at about a third capacity.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. On the refrigerated body side, that’s an area we really haven’t had a lot of -- I wouldn’t say focus, but haven’t had a great market share in that business. What kind of plan do you have moving forward to penetrate that area more?

Mark Weber

Well, that’s a good question. And we have done quite a bit of work and also sort of the good news the last two years, we’ve grown the sales of our refrigerated product double digits. So, we’re growing the refrigerated segment faster than sort of the base business and it’s also growing faster than market. We’ve made a lot of improvements to the product. We’ve also in-sourced the installation of the refrigeration units, which in the past we had to send the trucks out to a third-party like Carrier or Thermo King to get that installation done, which typically added anywhere from one to three weeks to our lead time. So, now we have trained technicians, certified technicians in all five locations that can install the refrigeration units, which makes our delivery and lead time much more competitive. So, we have done some things there around that product. The change that we are making in California from a capacity standpoint is really targeted at improving the efficiency and capacity for refrigerated products. So, we’re making some progress there.

Ralph Marash

Just to go back to the chassis delay again, two related questions. The first is, I’m assuming that overall, over the life of the builds for this year, you’re not going to actually lose any business.

Mark Weber

No. And again, to the point earlier, this is only related to the rental fleet runs.

Ralph Marash

Right.

Mark Weber

So, we didn’t have issues with chassis on leasing business or our pool chassis, light-duty pool chassis. So, it was really related to the spring runs here. And again, it is sort of -- it’s really behind us now. The flow chassis is good. We got chassis on ground. Our lines are running at planned capacity, and it should not have impacts on our leasing or retail business or additional rental business that might get tagged on later in the year.

Matthew Long

So, to kind of close that, they’ve actually been rescheduled; we’re going to be delivering in subsequent quarters.

Ralph Marash

Okay. So again, just to be clear and I’ll make up a number. So, if you were going to deliver 5,000 trucks overall into the rental fleets, you’re still going to deliver 5,000 trucks, it’s just the delivery times are now on schedule, which is a later schedule?

Mark Weber

That’s correct.

Ralph Marash

Okay. And then the related question is. There are no additional margin issues for the second and third quarters regarding the rental trucks other than what you’ve said in terms of the labor of dislocations?

Matthew Long

That’s correct. I mean, we don’t see that we’re going to have any of those issues as we move forward. Certainly, certain things are out of our control. But we don’t anticipate that and also that was or all of that was related to the delays. People are ready to go and just no chassis to build on.

Ralph Marash

Okay. I’m not sure how are you going to answer this, because it’s sort of a projection. But second and third quarters, all things being equal should be slightly better than normal, because of the order flow?

Matthew Long

I think, you can look at from the standpoint that which we did not ship during first quarter is going to certainly fall into second and/or third, depending on timing. So, you would think that there would be some pick up from that versus what we anticipate.

Mark Weber

The other thing, Ralph, to sort of keep in mind is that the retail orders were pretty strong in the first quarter. So, they were up 9% year-over-year, set the rental side, and then they were up almost 17% sequentially from the fourth quarter. So, we’re -- and that’s across retail, includes sort of the mom and pop, one to five trucks; we’re also -- our leasing orders go through that retail bucket. And so, that’s a nice start to the year in terms of bookings on the retail side.

Ralph Marash

And of course, you’re making headway and leasing in general, I mean that’s been a focus for you. So, do we think the rest of the year occur [ph] leasing.

Mark Weber

Well, I mean we’re pretty optimistic what we saw in the first quarter, because we do track some large leasing accounts specifically. And to just monitor their outlook, there was a recent release on Ryder, public release from an analyst, and they indicated that they’re pretty bullish on their leasing business. Their rental business on Ryder side anyway, they said is a little bit soft; utilization rates were down a bit, but they were pretty optimistic about growth in the leasing segment. So, I mean, we’re just looking as many data points as we can. And unfortunately as you know that leasing business can be kind of lumpy as well, because you may have a customer that buys or replaces 10% of their fleet every year. In the leasing side, you may have an account, which we’ve had before that comes in and buys, they don’t buy anything for five years and then they’ll buy 400 trucks. So, it’s pretty hard to predict, but at least the secular trends that are out there and the Penskes and the Ryders of the world, the people that we’re engaging with on pretty regular frequencies seem to feel pretty optimistic that leasing is going to kind of continue to move in a positive way.

Ralph Marash

Okay. And then, last question that I tend to touch you with often on anything new on the U.S. government armored vehicle contract?

Mark Weber

No, nothing really new there.

Jamie Wilen

The sale of the Indiana facilities, I know there was material impact but can you tell us how much you will receive for that?

Matthew Long

I don’t remember; it is about $4.2 million?

Mark Weber

Yes.

Matthew Long

$4.2 million in cash.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. Do we have any expenses with maintaining those facilities or is it going to be full wash moving forward?

Matthew Long

No. That’s a full wash moving forward. We have a couple of smaller ones. I think we’ve talked about that we had some long-term leases that we put in place. So, those should be a wash also and we believe an investor that wants to monetize those for us as well but we haven’t finished that negotiation. So, what’s left is the empty properties that had no buildings on them yet, still to be monetized at this point.

Jamie Wilen

Okay. And you’re always tweaking the efficiency levels. How would you characterize where you are now, now that Indiana is fully situated and you’ve done a few other things?

Mark Weber

Well, we have made some major moves in Indiana over the Christmas holidays in January and February. So, I think we’ve got the chairs in the right spot. I think it’s going to take the employees a few months to get used to the fact that we moved the chairs around a bit, which is pretty normal. We haven’t made a lot of other major layout changes in our other locations. So our lean team is going to be heavily involved in the California edition. They’re involved in that right now. Actually, the build-out on the back of the building starts in the third quarter. And they’re also involved in Georgia, which is a more significant layout of that sort of entire factory consolidated into one building versus we are right now in two buildings on different sides of the road.

So, I still think that we’re sort of in early innings. We’re clearly not in mid innings. I think once we get through the Georgia project and the California project, I would say then we are probably at a point where we are sort of more mid-inning in terms of the path here. But my experience, both at Cummins and Federal Signal, in terms of lean initiatives like this, when you are sort of starting out, you’re going to make sort of continuous progress, but it’s two to four, three to five-year initiative to really kind to get it where you want it to be. So, like I said, I would say that we’re sort of early innings right now and within the next -- the projects we have on the table will put us sort of mid-inning.

Jamie Wilen

And lastly, you’ve mentioned that you have been doing some work with Costco on some light-weighted trucks. Would you tell us where that stands right at the moment? And how the light-weighted product is being accepted in the marketplace either by them or others that you’ve had in test?

Mark Weber

Yes, just comment on the Costco project. That’s the first big truck with a heavy-duty lift-gate on it. When I say big truck, 26-foot, drive freight with a what’s called a rail gate, which is the heaviest lift-gate you can put on the back of the truck that we’ve ever built. And we’re checking that truck every 30 days. We’re into about the third month, we’ve have had our engineering folks out looking at it. It’s on the West Coast and it’s performing quite well. So, we’re very happy with what we’ve seen with that truck. Costco is very happy about it. We plan to run it six months. And at that point in time, we’ll do sort of final evaluation with Costco. And it’s quite possible that possible that that product is going to be their standard in their drive freight going forward because of the weight savings and the aesthetic benefit and corrosion and other things that come along.

The rest of the industry, it’s kind of hit or miss. We have some trucks in one rental fleet that’s been out on 16 foots; it’s been out two years, great performance. We’ve had no warranty claims on those trucks; they look great. We are putting some 16-footers in a second rental, national rental fleet this year. So, the progress is what I’d -- from my standpoint, the progress is slow, the adoption is slow, the people who have them or like them. But I think this is something more and more of our competitors are going to a composite or offering a composite. But at the end of the day, the lion share of the production out there today is still aluminum or plywood, fiberglass reinforced.

If you go to Europe and look at trucks over there, the majority of them are composites. So, I think, this is going to be a slow, general adaptation. But the benefit we have, we have our own laminating facilities. You know they are at the tower. So, we’re continuously experimenting and looking at different configurations that give you optimization of strength and weight because I think those things will continue to grow from an important standpoint as we go forward.

Greg Eisen

Hi, thanks. Regarding the -- going back to the delayed chassis, can you share with us -- I know you may not want to but how much of the end of the quarter backlog is represented by business that was delayed that will ship -- that didn’t ship in the first quarter because of this problem?

Mark Weber

Yes. It was between $3 million and $4 million.

Greg Eisen

Okay. And percentage-wise, could you say how much of that will ship in quarters after Q2?

Matthew Long

Well, I would say the majority of it’s going to ship in Q2. There will be a small amount, probably close to that same amount that we didn’t get in Q4 that will spill over into Q3.

Greg Eisen

Okay. But the majority will ship in Q2?

Matthew Long

Correct.

Greg Eisen

Okay. And going back to -- you mentioned early in the call, capital spending for the quarter was -- what’s the number you gave…

Matthew Long

Little over $500,000.

Greg Eisen

Little over $500,000. Would you care to share where do you thing the year will end up at now? And is there anything different than what you were expecting before?

Matthew Long

I don’t think it will be any different. I think we gave some indication maybe in last call that it would be a little higher than what our normal number was just due to the building projects that we have going on. So, we say our normal is $3 million to $4 million. So, it would be something north of that. Does that answer your question, Greg?

Greg Eisen

That does. I will let it go there. Thank you.

Matthew Long

Thank you.

Mark Weber

Thanks, Greg.

Mark Weber

Thanks, Ryan. In summary, we remain optimistic as we look to the balance of the year. Our plans are now running at planned production levels on both rental fleet and retail assembly lines. We booked orders at a record pace during the first quarter, which generated a $115 million backlog. We have additional operational improvement projects initiated now for California and Georgia and several economic indicators are pointing towards and expanding economy. Overall, we currently see more upside potential than downside risk for the balance of the year. In closing, I’d like to thank you for joining us on the call today and I look forward to reporting on our ongoing progress when we report our second quarter and first half results this summer. Thank you.

