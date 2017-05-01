Boardwalk Pipeline Partners' (BWP) CEO Stan Horton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 01, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Molly Ladd Whitaker - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Stan Horton - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Buskill - CFO, SVP, CAO and Treasurer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

John Edwards - Credit Suisse

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Molly Ladd Whitaker

Thank you, Terran. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2017 earnings call for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. I am pleased to be joined today by Mr. Stan Horton, our President and CEO; and Mr. Jamie Buskill, our CFO.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Stan Horton.

Stan Horton

Thank you, Molly, and good morning, everyone. I hope you've had the opportunity to review the press release we issued this morning. In addition to reporting earnings, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit or $0.40 annualized.

2017 is off to a good start. We've reported first quarter earnings that were favorably compared with last year as Jamie will discuss. Our announced growth projects are progressing well and we are pleased with the opportunities that we are seeing in the marketplace.

We placed a Northern Supply Access project into service on March 2nd, and commercial service began on April 1st. Now this is the second north to south project on Texas Gas that we have placed into service over the last year and it raises our total north to south capacity to more than 900,000 MMBtu a day.

Texas Gas is now truly a bidirectional system that allows us to maintain gas flows in the traditional south to north direction, while north to south capacity has been added.

We have more than $1 billion in announced growth projects under construction, the largest of which is our Coastal Bend Header project. A tremendous amount of work is occurring on this project that will serve the Freeport LNG facility.

We have received all of our regulatory permits and all other right away has been secured and clear. Construction of the 66 mile header pipeline and one other new compressor stations has commenced. The fully contracted 1.4 billion cubic feet a day project is on schedule to be placed into service in 2018. We also have underway a number of projects that will serve end use markets in Louisiana.

Several of those projects under construction at Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream that will expand our ethane and ethylene transportation in storage and brine supply infrastructure. These previously announced projects have in service dates ranging from 2017 to 2019. Gulf South has two projects in Louisiana each to provide firm natural gas transportation service to power plants. The first of these projects which was previously announced will provide approximately 133,000 MMBtu a day, a firm transportation service and is on schedule to meet its 2018 targeted and service date subject to FERC approval.

We anticipate the construction of the compressor station and minimal amount of new pipe will begin in early 2018. We recently signed a preceding agreement to provide 200,000 MMBtu a day, a firm transportation service to a second proposed power plant in the Louisiana, the targeted and service date is 2019 subject to customer approvals and the contract term is 20 years.

Now all of these projects are backed by long-term fixed fee firm contracts with primarily investment grade customers and have an aggregate weighted average contract wipe of 17 years. These projects are consistent with our strategy to attach more end use markets to our system.

As we have been discussing for some time now, we have a higher concentration of contracts that are coming up for renewal in the 2018 to 2020 timeframe. These contracts are primarily from the large pipeline expansion projects they were placed into service during the 2008 to 2010 timeframe related to the Mid-Continent shale boom. Although majority of the renewals are a couple of years away, we continue to focus on best positioning the company to renew or remarket their capacity particularly in light of current market conditions.

Adding end use markets and new natural gas supply sources remain interracial to our strategy. One of the 2008 to 2010 expansion projects was construction of our Gulf Crossing system. There have recently been third-party projects announced to move gas out of Oklahoma, primarily from the scoop stack basins south to pipeline interconnects that include Gulf Crossing. While it's too early to tell what impact these recently announced projects will have, but we believe this development could provide new gas supplies for Gulf Crossing.

We are in a stronger position than we were few years ago as illustrated by our first quarter results and our ability to continue to place good projects into service on time and added below budget.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Jamie for the financial update.

Jamie Buskill

Thank you, Stan, and good morning, everyone. For the quarter, we record revenues net of fuel and transportation expense at $348 million, an increase of $23 million or 7%. This increase was primarily due to our recently completed growth projects in the favorable market conditions for storage and parking lending services. We transported approximately 550 TBtu of natural gas and approximately 15 million barrels of liquids in the first quarter 2017.

Excluding fuel and transportation expenses and depreciation, we reported operating expenses of $102 million for the quarter which was comparable to $104 million reported in the first quarter of 2016.

Net income was $119 million, an increase of $18 million or 18% from $101 million for the comparable period last year. EBITDA for the quarter was $246 million, an increase of $24 million or 11%. We generated $176 million of distributable cash flow for the quarter compared to $160 million generated in the fourth quarter 2015. Net income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow reflect the increases in operating revenues.

We invested $134 million in capital in the first quarter comprised of $109 million in growth capital and $25 million in maintenance capital. For 2017, we are forecasting total capital expenditures of approximately $850 million, $710 million growth capital, and $140 million maintenance capital.

We ended the quarter with $29 million of cash, the full capacity about $300 million subordinated debt agreement and the full borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Our debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the first quarter was 4.4 times, and when netted with cash, the ratio was 4.3 times. With our 2017 forecasted capital expenditures, we expect that our debt to EBITDA ratio based on a trailing 12 months of EBITDA will increase in 2017 as a result of the negative carry into those growth projects are placed into service and begin generating revenues.

In closing, we had another good quarter. We're making progress, executing our growth strategy and placing growth project into service and our liquidity position to plan those projects is strong.

Thant concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Stanley Horton

Good morning.

Jamie Buskill

Good morning.

Jeremy Tonet

Jamie, I was just wondering if you could build on your comment as far as debt to EBITDA rising over the course of the year due to the negative carriers to see with the projects, is the end of the year kind of the peak is where you guys see leverage shaking out or anything else that you could provide there as far as color on the timing?

Jamie Buskill

I can't really provide any color beyond the 2017 timeframe. If you look at our capital expenditure forecast, we're looking at $850 million in growth capital or in total capital this year, $710 million of that being growth. So it's a pretty heavy capital spin here. And as I said in my remarks, until those earnings start coming in from those projects, you have a negative carry situation, but can't really comment beyond the 2017 timeframe.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, thanks. And Stan as far as some of the contract rules that you're talking about and some of the impact there, I was just wondering if you could provide a little bit more color as far as the timing behind when you see that peak level happening or any of the part there?

Stanley Horton

Yeah, which I could provide you some specific guidance on that, but as I said in my remarks, it's couple of years before the first of these contracts really start expiring. Certainly favorable to us that to attach maybe the scoop stack volumes to go crossing. At Bennington, we are excited about the prospects of that pipeline bringing additional supplies in. Certainly increased drilling that we're seeing in the Haynesville is positive for the re-contracting. Some of the new basins that you're looking at in Fayetteville with the more field could be exciting. Those are the areas that we need drilling a new gas supplies. But other than that there's nothing specific I can provide you right now.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, thanks. Just one last one, as far as the Evangeline I was just wondering if you could tell us what type of contribution there was to the quarter, was it clean quarter and everything kind of up and running there without any issues?

Stanley Horton

Well on Evangeline, we don't break out income by asset or - and we don't do segment, so I can't can provide any guidance for you there on what financial contribution. I can tell you this, Evangeline has been running very strong volumes, no operational issues, integrity of that pipeline is good now, is it has been in a very long time with the time and effort money that we spent rehabilitating that pipeline. So it's been a good acquisition for us, and again the throughput on that has been very strong.

Jeremy Tonet

That's it from me, thank you.

John Edwards

Yeah, good morning, everybody; thanks for taking my question. Just building on Jeremy's questions, Stan just you know with the mid-ship pipeline, could you - any color you can provide as far as potential capacity being leased on Gulf Crossing, I mean any - I mean obviously there's two takeaway pipes out of Bennington, you've got competing pipeline in yours via base was seem to be split roughly equally that 1.4 or so capacity come off mid-ship. Is that a safe assumption, anything you can comment there or is it just the time where you can't really comment?

Stanley Horton

Hi. I really can't. You've been following Boardwalk long enough to know that we don't provide guidance. And to try to provide guidance on what future contracting is, when we get leases done or new contracts done believe me we will be out talking about them, so until that time, these are just forecast and we just don't provide forecasts.

John Edwards

Okay. I guess - okay, so let me just switch to another topic, I think your fourth quarter 2016 call you were talking about firm reservation around 1.055 be for 2017 and 975 for 2018, any updates you can provide there?

Jamie Buskill

No, we haven't provided any updates, but it really hasn't materially changed since our last disclosure.

John Edwards

Okay, all right. And then in terms of the maintenance capital this quarter looked a little bit high relative what we were expecting, is that mainly a timing issue or are you're still - you're still thinking for the full year you're at this around 140 I guess you have or so?

Jamie Buskill

140 and it is timing related John. We were able to get more work completed in the first quarter of this year compared to last year, and it really just had to do with the nature of the work that was being done at that time.

John Edwards

Okay. And then on the gas storage side, any update on how the LNG plants might drive rates and demand for storage?

Stanley Horton

You know I really don't have an update. My viewpoint is that overtime operational storage is going to be needed not only for the LNG plants, but for additional electric generation has been built, additional industrial load that's coming on. All of these markets have some sort of peaks and valleys and ebbs and flows. And it's my belief that they're going to need to be able to park gas at times and pull over gas to hit peaks at time, and that's going to be helpful. But until you get some of these very large LNGs starting to run consistently and you start not only to see the third and fourth trains, so being right now, then I think it's too early to tell. But I'm still bullish on stories long term. I think storage is a good play.

John Edwards

Okay, great. That's it from me. Thanks so much.

Ryan Levine

Good morning.

Jamie Buskill

Good morning.

Ryan Levine

For the quarter where there any EBITDA or DCS contribution from northern supply access given the date been furbished?

Stanley Horton

No, the contracts on that started April 1, so there really wasn't any contribution to speak out in the first quarter.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then in your remarks you mentioned the Moorefield Shale, are you hearing or seeing any data points that would cause any optimism for re-contracting for your system that's over alignment that shell?

Stanley Horton

You know just what's been talk about by the producers in that areas those are the - that data points that I've seen you probably have seen the same ones.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then in terms of rates for re-contracting on Golf Crossing, I understand that your limitation on disclosure, but you anecdotally, is there any color you can provide us is to where those conversations are today in terms of process?

Stanley Horton

No, I really can't. I mean needless to say we're in discussions with a lot of people and those discussions are competitive discussions and just - just no color that I can add right now.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And last question. Is there any progress for expansions of for the Texas Gas in Indiana?

Stanley Horton

No. We don't have anything that we've announced in Indiana.

Ryan Levine

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

Molly Ladd Whitaker

Once again, we'd like to thank you for joining us this morning and for you continued interest in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. As a reminder, an online replay of this call is available on our website at www.bwpmlp.com. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you and have a great day.

