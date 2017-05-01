Carvana - Cash Burn And Lack Of Operating Leverage Rightfully Scare Investors

If Carvana succeeds in its ambitions, the potential is very great. But given the state of finances and losses, investors are focused on risks vs. opportunities.

Given the cash burn, investors have to fear dilution in the medium term -- while they are given no effective voting power as well.

Carvana's (Pending:CVNA) public offering has been a huge failure so far. It appears that investors' appetite to fund continued and growing losses of this e-commerce car platform is very low.

Carvana's aims to disrupt the practice of buying used cars with its online business model, which appears to make customers happy (but not its accountant). Carvana is losing a lot of money and is not close to reversing these trends as of now. Combined with concerns about the used car market at large, this means that investors avoid Carvana shares for the right reasons, in my opinion.

Following the public offering, Carvana will have enough cash to fund losses for roughly a year to come. This means that dilution overhang will cast a shadow over the shares. At the same time, growth remains spectacular, and if growth can be combined with some operating leverage, shares might be reignited. Given the fact that the current situation looks rather challenging, I remain cautious and certainly do not view the discount as a great buying opportunity.

Car E-commerce Platform

Carvana is a rapidly growing e-commerce platform that allows consumers to buy used cars. Carvana offers a wide selection and great quality, but perhaps more importantly it offers transparent pricing as it does not pressure clients into making a purchase. The company allows consumers to inspect their vehicle online with 360-degree imaging technology. After selecting their car, the purchase and financing can easily done made online. Consumers can elect to pick up their car the next day from a vending machine or chose to have their car delivered to their home.

The company currently has a pooled inventory of 7,300 vehicles; it has sold 27,500 vehicles in the period from 2013 to 2016. To date, the company has generated sales of $542 million as the average selling price per car approached $20K. The revenue trajectory of the company has been one of great growth. Sales came in at +$4 million in 2013, went up tenfold to $41 million in 2014, tripled again to $130 million in 2015, and grew to $365 million in 2016.

The company is led by Ernie Garcia III who is currently just 34 years of age and founded the company back in 2012. He worked at the DriveTime Automotive Group from 2007 onward. This privately held seller of previously owned cars was actually owned by his dad, who supported him as he founded Carvana.

A Huge Industry, Ready to Be Disrupted

The U.S. car market remains huge by all standards. According to industry expert Edmunds.com, the industry generates $1.1 trillion in sales. Used vehicle sales totaled $710 billion in 2015, made up by 38 million transactions. The industry is very fragmented and remains dominated by 63,000 used car dealerships, of which the largest portion is made up of independent operators. The fragmented nature is demonstrated by the fact that the 100 largest dealership companies combined hold merely 7% of the market.

By operating an internet-based model, Carvana aims to differentiate itself from these traditional offline competitors. It offers a wider selection, has lower costs, and employs a uniform standard to evaluate quality. Perhaps the biggest pro for a consumer is the fact that Carvana aims to make the transaction easier and more comfortable, as many consumers hate the hassle of buying a car.

Not being pressured into making a transaction and being able to close a purchase rather quickly are key advantages for consumers, along with transparent pricing. The other key distinctive features include, of course, the 360-degree imaging technology, quick and pre-approved financing options, quick delivery, and a 100 day-warranty term.

The potential is huge, but as the company has only been around since 2012, few reliable historical data trends are available. The oldest 2013 market cohort has now achieved a 0.9% market penetration in its respective markets, accompanied by advertising expenses of little over $500 per car (roughly half the gross profits). This stands in big contrast to the more recent cohorts. The 2016 cohort has a mere 0.0% penetration rate as effective advertising costs amount to +$5,000 per car.

The IPO and Valuation

Carvana offered 15 million shares at $15 apiece, thereby generating $225 million in gross proceeds. Investors have to take into account that the offered "A" shares have much less voting power than the "B" shares, which are held by insiders. Some 136.7 million shares are outstanding following the IPO, which values the company at $2.05 billion at the IPO price. As shares collapsed to just $11.10 per share on opening day, the valuation has dropped to $1.52 billion.

The company continues to bleed a lot of cash in an effort to achieve scale. Top-line sales growth has been very impressive, as revenues rose by more than 180% in 2016 to $365 million. The company operates with very slim margins, as gross profits amounted to just $19.2 million in 2016, for margins of 5.2%. Actual operating expenses amounted to nearly $109 million last year, being equal to roughly 6x the actual gross profits reported. This resulted in a steep operating loss of $93 million last year.

Fourth-quarter sales came in at $106.8 million as year-over-year growth rates of +150% remain impressive by all standards. What's disappointing is that gross profits fell to just $2.4 million for the quarter, after having come in at +$6 million in both the second and third quarters of last year. First-quarter sales are seen at around $158.3 million, a +116% increase on a year-over-year basis. After posting poor margins in Q4 of 2016, gross profits are expected to recover toward roughly $9.5 million, for margins of 6%. Losses are expected to increase toward $39 million, which pretty much suggests that operating costs are expected to run at a rate of close to $200 million per annum.

The growing losses and lack of any real operating leverage reveals that the company remains far removed from breaking even. That is a concern given that pro-forma cash balances stand at just $215 million. At this rate, most of these cash holdings will be gone in a year from now. On the bright sight, Carvana does not have "regular" debt outside of floorplan facilities, which are used to finance the vehicle inventory of $185 million.

Final Thoughts

Carvana is an easy avoid for me despite the disappointing price action. While quick growth and good customer feedback is to be applauded, the company faces a lot of risks as well. These risks relate largely to the valuation, but moreover to the continued losses, inventory pricing risks, and the wider trend that we might just see peak auto. Just think of what could happen to second-owner car values if the acceleration of self-driving cars really becomes a reality this upcoming decade.

Competition is stiff as well, not just from the likes of perhaps Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), but also from more focused players like TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) -- although its business model differs distinctively from that of Carvana. Other private competitors include the much larger Vroom, backed by Jeffery Boyd and Beepi, as these players receive a lot of funding from their prominent backers.

Shares have already collapsed to $11, which indicates how nervous investors are about the fact that the company is closely held, posts very steep losses, and that the market for used cars is challenged at the moment -- and might see challenges in the coming years. For me, this is an easy avoid for now unless sales growth remains strong and will be combined with real operating leverage in terms of the cost base. Until that point, I remain very cautious and will watch the developments from the sideline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.