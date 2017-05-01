JNUG Suspends New Share Creation And Withdraws, Sparking Concerns

By Jeff Bishop

After a long bullish streak, gold prices have finally started showing signs of retreat. Apart from the continuous increase in their price, several other factors are also responsible for the break. While gold is seeing its prices going down, the gold-derivative products are facing yet another conundrum. Recently, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) had to drastically change its holdings. The changes were undertaken as the ETF's portfolio was no longer reflective of the underlying index, the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index.

Another ETF that saw upheaval in its ranks is the Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG), which also mimics the same index that VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF does, that is, the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The fund announced the suspension of creating new units, which effectively means a halt on new subscriptions. While such suspensions are not very uncommon in the ETF industry, these are not everyday happenings either and therefore deserve a moment of reflection.

The suspension of creation is generally undertaken due to the paucity of investment opportunities. Officially, this is the reason put forth by the ETF to justify its decision. In order to understand the implications of such halt, it is important to be aware of the operational logistics of ETFs, which despite being derivative products like Mutual Funds, work in a different manner. ETFs collaborate with authorized participants such as institutional investors for creating or redeeming ETF shares. For creation, authorized participants borrow stock shares, put them in a trust and use them as collateral for creating new ETF units. The participants are then issued ETF stock units, which are subsequently traded on stock exchanges. Keep in mind that trading of ETF stock units in the secondary market does not impact the shares kept in a trust.

The breakdown in this process - that is when no new shares are added to the trust - is known as halt on the creation of the units. While such suspension does not directly affect the operations or the redemption of units should you want to liquidate your positions, it may point to deeper underlying issues.

One such issue is the building of euphoria or something which may be referred to as 'irrational exuberance.' It is highly likely that the fund had already reached its limit of investing in index components due to heavy demand. JNUG is a levered index fund, which makes it highly popular with speculators, who are looking to take higher risks to make bigger profits. Since the beginning of this year, the fund had seen steady increase in its turnover in the stock market. This may potentially point to the building of bubble in the gold ETF market, requiring any prudent investor to remain alert.

However, the move proved good for short players as the ETF has plunged over 29 percent in the past month. The ETF traded at premium to its NAV, mainly due to the suspension on unit creation. Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares later announced the lifting of suspension, but the concerns remain. The withdrawal of the suspension may provide temporary relief, but the larger issues remain for gold ETFs as well as for the gold prices in general.

Investors are expected to remain cautious as the underlying index also reported that it would make substantial changes in its operations. This includes the provision stating "companies ranking between 60% and 98% (currently: between 80% and 98%) of the full market capitalization [of the investable gold miner universe] qualify for inclusion in the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index." In simple terms, the index may now have companies with relatively bigger market capitalization than the current incumbents'. The change in index will inevitably have impact on the makeup of JNUG as well, which will involve selling of shares in current components, in order to finance the purchase of shares in new additions. Such sell off may further trigger a decline in ETF value. However, in the long run, the change in index composition is expected to make it more diversified, and hence more shock proof as well.

While ETFs have various factors affecting their value, still the underlying metal prices, gold in this case, remains a big factor. The gold price is dependent on several other macro factors, including geopolitical factors. The prices are subdued at the moment due to profit booking. Upcoming French elections are also keeping the gold prices down as the country defied established political parties to choose two relative newcomers for the main fight. Couple these factors with the general trend shown by JNUG, the price trend is likely to remain negative for this ETF. However, it is advised to exercise caution as the general gold price levels are expected to show high volatility on account of political and market uncertainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author, Jeff Bishop currently has May 19th options on JNUG