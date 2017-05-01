Under Armour: Near-Term Noise, Long-Term Story

The business and stock may be volatile in the near-term, but I believe the stock will trade to $30 within 18-24 months.

Athletic apparel giant Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) posted slightly better than expected first quarter late last week, with revenue up 6.6% y/y to $1.12 billion (+7% y/y ex-currency) and earnings per share swinging to a loss of $0.01 -which remained slightly above the Street's expectations. Altogether, I think the quarter demonstrated some positive takeaways internationally, but the near-term story remains rather noisy. Given the strength of international growth and the potential to leverage the brand's sports authenticity to grow the breadth of its apparel business, I think Under Armour shares are slightly undervalued. I believe shares could easily trade back to $30 within the next 18-24 months.

International Expansion is in its early innings

Without question, the strength in Under Armour's first quarter was driven by the international business. Sales in EMEA surged 55% y/y to $103 million, augmented by APAC sales surging 60% y/y to $86 million and Latam sales that jumped 31% y/y to $38 million. North America continues to represent roughly 78% of sales; however, that figure is down from 84% a year ago.

Geography 2017 2016 y/y growth North America 871,271 880,595 -1.1% EMEA 102,855 66,267 55.2% Asia-Pacific 85,818 53,622 60.0% Latin America 38,454 29,467 30.5% Connected Fitness 18,933 18,501 2.3% Intersegment Elim -750 -100.0% Net Revenue $1,117,331 $1,047,702 6.6%

Source: UA Q1'17 Earnings Report

Due to a combination of its sport authenticity, investments in team sponsorships, and growing international profile, Under Armour continues to be a fresh, new brand that is resonating tremendously well with consumers outside of the US.

CEO and founder Kevin Plank noted on the earnings call that Under Armour's footwear is doing extremely well outside of the United States, which I believe is a function of a slightly less crowded and competitive retail environment in other countries. In my view, Under Armour's footwear design is improving, and the company's footwear design headquarters in Portland should put the company on equal footing when it comes to accumulating talented designers (Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are both heavily invested in the Portland area).

Overall, I believe the international platform for Under Armour is its most attractive investment opportunity. Under Armour can leverage its US footprint expansion roadmap, and more importantly, I think the brand can leverage many of its existing designs and technologies to launch OUS because the style and brand will remain fresh and innovative.

Over the long term, North America is going to always be Under Armour's largest market, but I think international growth holds incredible promise over the next five years. I believe the company is doing an excellent job of capitalizing on this investment, and we will see the results translate into operating income growth in the coming few years.

North America - A strong core, risky fashion bet

Betting on fashion is a risky proposition, but at the heart of the athletic apparel business, the majority of usage remains for fashion rather than sport purposes. Under Armour reiterated its commitment to fashion throughout the call, and while rivals like Nike (NYSE:NKE) like to talk a lot about "innovation" and closeness to the athlete, Under Armour was candid in its assessment of the apparel business.

Though I noted that betting on fashion is a risky business, I think the major brands like adidas and Nike have demonstrated throughout multiple decades that the general direction of the athletic apparel business is upward, even if there is a fair amount of volatility and cycles within the greater market uptrend.

Interestingly, I liked to hear that Under Armour is investing aggressively in data to help identify trends and improve planning. Kevin Plank on the Q1 call said:

"Next up, and only a few months out, is an upgrade of our entire enterprise resource planning system that we've been investing heavily in since 2015, specifically, SAP's FMS, or Fashion Management Solution. FMS will allow us to manage all of our processes across one data landscape with the ability to analyze large information volumes, ultimately ensuring greater operational efficiency, better inventory planning and greater speed to market."

This may not sound impressive, but many companies refuse to make this sort of painful investment (any system conversion is very painful). While identifying trends can be as much art as science, improving this capability should be quite beneficial to inventory levels, allocations, and ultimately margins.

Plank also noted that the company is studying fast fashion retailers, and I anticipate that many of the key leanings will lead to a reduced innovation cycle for Under Armour, which should prevent any large scale inventory build. Hopefully this will eliminate the possibility of another down quarter in North America.

Focus on the long-term

Although it is easy to get excited about a stock that moves 7-8% on an earnings announcement, I do not believe we learned anything materially different about Under Armour in the first quarter. While we received confirmation that the international growth story remains undisturbed, we also received confirmation that the slowdown in North America is real.

Ultimately, the Under Armour story will not unfold in the next quarter or two, but over the next decade. I think the company will continue to experience some volatility in trends and fashion cycles, but ultimately, I think it has laid the foundation to be one of the largest retail companies in the world. Those who are skeptical of this notion can read Phil Knight's Shoe Dog or JB Strasser's The Unauthorized Biography of Nike and the Men who Played There to learn about the non-linear path the market leader took to growth and its dominant market position.

Plank is focused and cognizant of where Under Armour stands at the moment, calling Under Armour, " the third-largest brand in the world with the two in front of us that are a long ways away." Under Armour will continue to invest and perfect its business model, and I remain confident that shares can trade back to $30 within the next 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.