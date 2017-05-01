Whitestone REIT: This 9% Yielder Is A Buy

The equity raise is 'business as usual' for fast-growing REITs and no reason for worry.

Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) makes for an interesting addition to an income portfolio. The real estate investment trust has grown funds from operations at a good clip in the last several years and relies on acquisitions to fuel its growth. The REIT's shares sell for a reasonable core FFO multiple given its risk/growth features. Another attractive feature is that Whitestone REIT is part of a group of high-yield income vehicles that pay their dividend on a monthly distribution schedule.

Playing High Growth Markets With Attractive Economic Fundamentals

A large portion of the appeal of Whitestone REIT as an income investment comes from the company's strategy to grow its property portfolio in high growth markets with compelling prospects for net operating income and funds from operations growth. Whitestone REIT invests in properties in urban areas with above-average population growth and high household incomes.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Driving Value Through Acquisitions

Whitestone REIT largely relies on acquisitions to grow its real estate portfolio. The company regularly buys properties to scale its business in metropolitan areas with attractive economic fundamentals. Whitestone REIT has successfully created value through its acquisition-centered growth strategy as evidenced by its growing yield on cost.

Source: Whitestone REIT

In order to scale its business, Whitestone REIT raises money by issuing shares. Capital offerings can temporarily depress the share price, but that doesn't mean investors should stay away from the REIT.

Recent Capital Offering No Reason To Sell

Whitestone REIT issued shares in April as a means to grow its business. Here is the announcement:

HOUSTON, April 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT ("Whitestone"), announced today that it has priced a public offering of 7,000,000 of its common shares at a public offering price per share of $13.00, for net proceeds of approximately $87.23 million after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Whitestone. In connection with the offering, Whitestone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 common shares. Whitestone will contribute the net proceeds of the offering to its operating partnership in exchange for units of limited partnership interest in the operating partnership. The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering initially to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under Whitestone's unsecured revolving credit facility, which amounts will then become available for future borrowings, including to fund a portion of the purchase price of two pending acquisitions of properties, or for general corporate purposes.

The offering itself is no reason to sell Whitestone REIT since the company has proven that it can unlock value for shareholders through acquisitions. As a matter of fact, the equity raise is "business as usual" for Whitestone REIT.

Source: StockCharts.com

Low Valuation

Whitestone REIT's shares are everything but expensive. They sell for ~9.2x Q4-16 run-rate core FFO.

Your Takeaway

Whitestone REIT relies on acquisitions and capital raises to grow its real estate portfolio, and it has demonstrated that it can unlock value that way. Therefore, the April capital increase is not an event to lose sleep over at all. Whitestone REIT's shares sell for a low core FFO multiple, and the company pays its dividend on a monthly basis. An investment in Whitestone REIT throws off a dividend of 9 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

