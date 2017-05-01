Facebook's Dominance Has Not Peaked Yet

Revenue growth will remain very high. While ad load growth on core Facebook will slow down, it will be moving to richer media and increase revenues from Instagram and messengers.

The company remains focused on the long term and its handling of Snapchat and Periscope are making the case that it can leverage its network effectively.

Facebook is the biggest social network but seems to still be gaining momentum in terms of users, activity and influence which will provide challenges but also big opportunities.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which has been arguing the fact that it is a social network rather than a media company, has itself been in the news more than ever in the past few months. Going through the flurry of news, much of it seemingly bad, draws an extremely promising picture of a company that is building on its infrastructure and network in a smart way and will continue to gain importance. I would argue that it is extremely undervalued at these levels which I recognize is a harder argument to make for a company that is already among the top 5 most valuable companies in the world. For Facebook, the story has been the same for years but the vision of Facebook's power is increasingly clear.

Facebook's dominance with consumers (usage, etc)

Among the arguments that I will make in this analysis, this is probably the most straightforward. To say that Facebook is more dominant than ever with its consumer-facing products is obvious at this point, but seeing how much is important because of that dominance is critical. We can start off by looking at the active user numbers from Facebook's most recent earnings slides (Q4 2016):

Core Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger all have incredible momentum both in terms of user growth but also engagement (one clear way to look at it is the growth in %DAU/%MAU).

Another way to see if that momentum has kept up is of course looking at app downloads. Look at the Q1 2017 ranking for worldwide apps:

credit: TheNextWeb

Simply stunning. Facebook holds the top 4 positions worldwide (as well as 4 of the top 5 on both iOs and Android). In a world where mobile is the undisputed king, this kind of dominance is incredible and it has important consequences for other players.

Just look at Instagram growth which seems to be accelerating:

credit: Recode

Facebook's dominance over publishers

As you can imagine, if consumers are spending such a large portion of their time on Facebook products, publishers are likely to depend on Facebook for getting eyeballs on their products. Not only do media companies share their content on Facebook and ask for their users to like and share their stories, but they have increasingly been publishing content within Facebook's closed walls on their own Facebook page. Increasingly, Facebook is interacting directly with these publishers trying to get them to produce content for its platform. Examples include Facebook live video, Instant Articles, etc. Those programs are having limited success so far as some of the bigger players have started pulling out after being disappointed by the revenues, but given how incredible Facebook has been at monetizing its own users, it's a good bet to make that such programs are there to stay and will only increase Facebook's influence as the company gains experience and adds bigger budgets.

Concerns Over Its Influence

As Facebook is increasingly seen as a media company, the concern about abuse and responsibility might have increased. The biggest example, of course, was the controversial role that a "Fake News" story pasted on Facebook had in the 2016 US election. CEO Mark Zuckerberg did at first downplay the role but has been changing his attitude as Facebook has started hiring editors to try to better fight fake news.

As Facebook started expanding its "Facebook Live" video offering, abuse is also making headlines all over the world as some users have committed crimes "live" causing some to question Facebook's responsibilities and how much influence such events could end up having. These concerns are real and will need to be addressed by Facebook's leadership to avoid additional regulation and will generate headaches and additional costs as trying to do large scale moderation of its users goes against Facebook's core. Having this much influence in the world does have benefits as well.

Most Powerful Ad Agency in The World

Facebook does seem like the perfect ad agency, doesn't it? It has by far the biggest audience, knows more than probably anyone else about those users, offers the ability to target users by almost any kind of demographic/interests/location metrics and as has been displayed through events like the US election, it has tremendous influence on its users. Facebook also offers incredible scale (think selling ads for a Super Bowl every day) but also offers an incredible platform even for small and medium-sized local companies to reach their own current and potential customers. Facebook recently announced it now had 5 million active advertisers and you'd think that number will continue to grow much higher as the ROI of Facebook advertising continues to outpace many of its competitors. Most of these arguments can be made by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) as well and that explains why together they account for a staggering 89% of online advertising revenue growth. That trend is bound to continue as Facebook can increase cross-selling throughout its platforms.

Fending Off Competitors

The case for Facebook's current business is easy to make and I'd argue that it's now easier than ever to make. Why? Because of how easily Facebook could "take care of" Snapchat. No, Snapchat is not dead by any means, but the threat of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) competing with Facebook in terms of scale seems basically over. How? Ben Thompson said it perfectly,

"By making Instagram Stories identical to Snapchat Stories, Facebook reduced the competition to who had the stronger network, and it worked." - Ben Thompson

The result? Take a look:

Credit: BusinessInsider

A similar story happened with Twitter's Periscope which had a solid lead for "live video" and is now a small fraction of Facebook live. The fact is that the network effects that Facebook currently has make it incredibly difficult to compete with. Yes, at some point someone will manage, but I'd argue that no existing tech giant has a shot.

I would now consider Facebook as having a similar ability as Amazon to fend off competitors, after seeing how quickly Facebook was able to take on and reduce Snapchat's growth by taking and improving on one of its core features and applying it to its own network of users.

Concerns Over Revenue Growth Slowing Down Are Overblown

The next main criticism about Facebook is that its growth story is over. Why? Mainly because it has almost every internet user already. That and because, as Facebook mentioned, it will start slowing down growth in ad load for its users to keep engagement high. Is that a concern? I'd argue it's not much of one. First off, Facebook's core "Facebook product" is quickly moving towards richer media such as video that will command much higher rates. Also, Facebook is the one property that has gotten monetization focus from Zuckerberg. Instagram's is mostly getting started and has tremendous potential, many would argue even higher than core Facebook. It just hit 1 million advertisers; I fully expect that number to multiply over the next 12-18 months. Then Facebook's 2 messaging products don't have a clear revenue model so part of this analysis depends on Zuckerberg being able to pull off for Messenger and Whatsapp what he did with Facebook, but given the incredible number of users and engagement, I'd argue that's a very safe bet. The messaging services are quickly adding services, apps, video calling, and bots that are starting to attract brands. Facebook continues to focus on building its messaging platform, confirming that it will not be taking cuts of payments or other transactions. As users start interacting with brands in these 2 platforms, Facebook will start putting more effort into monetizing those users.

Credit: YCharts

Facebook is increasingly dominant with consumers, publishers and advertisers

In the end, I'd argue that Facebook's growth will remain high for years to come and that its extremely large user base is not a growth challenge but rather an asset as it gives FB increasing leverage over publishers and advertisers that are increasingly going to Facebook and Google as their "web ad agencies". Facebook has monetized its core product successfully and is now moving towards video where rates will be much higher, expanding ad load on Instagram and will eventually reach that place for its messaging services once the platforms are ready for that phase of Zuckerberg's plan. That will result in continued growth in revenues per user.

Credit: Facebook earnings slides (2016 Q4)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.