Match Group And Investing In Tinder

Intro

As the stigma around online dating is quickly fading, the industry is experiencing rapid growth, especially in the millennial segment. Pew Research estimates that use of online dating sites among young adults (ages 18-24) nearly tripled from 2013 to 2016 (going from 10 to 27%).

In addition to consumers warming up to the technology, the number of single people getting online continues to grow. Combined, these two factors will grow Match's addressable market for years to come.

In concrete numbers, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) believes there will be 672M singles online by 2019.

By some metrics, online dating is already near the top of the app world. If we look at the top grossing apps on iOS for 4/25 (courtesy of App Annie), Tinder is #10 on the list. That's ahead of Spotify or Hulu and just behind HBO NOW, not bad.

In short, it looks like this trend is here to stay. Online dating is already beginning to play a prominent role in society, and all indicators point to the industry becoming more and more prevalent. As younger generations increase reliance on digital applications for social interaction, online dating is quickly going from the exception to the norm.

Match Group

Enter Match Group, an online dating pure play, and perhaps the company best positioned to take advantage of this trend.

Match owns a portfolio of over 45 different dating brands, namely Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid among others.

The company has quickly established itself as the dominant marketshare leader in North America, with ownership of the top four apps.

Out of all the brands that Match owns, one in particular stands out, Tinder. Founded in 2012, Tinder has quickly become the runaway leader in the US market. This is quickly giving rise to network effects and widening the app's moat.

Tinder grew its PMC (Paying Member Count) 119% in 2016, to nearly 1.8M people. This growth isn't showing any signs of stopping, Tinder's PMC grew 18% quarter over quarter from Q3 to Q4 (1.386M to 1.631M).

Match Group Has An Impressive Track Record Of Innovation

Tinder, which is now the most popular dating app, originated out of Match Group organically. Hatch Labs, an incubator launched by Match and Xtreme Labs was the birthplace of Tinder.

This model of incubating different app startups is a growth strategy that Match is doubling down on.

In December, Match anounced the launch of Swipe Ventures, with Sean Rad the former CEO of Tinder leading it. This new initiative has the potential to give birth to the next generation of dating platforms.

This in house innovation engine is a key piece of Match's strategy to stay ahead of the hyper-competitive online dating market.

Significant Short Squeeze Potential

Although Match Group has 278.3M total shares outstanding, its float is much smaller. The company was spun out of IAC in late 2015, and its original parent still owns more than 80% of the shares outstanding.

As of April 13th, there were 12.2M shares short. This compares to the 50 day average daily trading volume of 1.1M shares, putting the days to cover over 11.

Valuation: Setting Up For Multiple Expansion As An Online Dating Pure Play

At $18.50 per share, Match has a market capitalization of $5.1B (using 278.3M shares outstanding).

On a pro-forma basis (accounting for the Plenty of Fish acquisition) Match's Q4 2016 dating revenue was $295M, up 14% year over year. Operating income was $111M, up 33% year over year. For the full year 2016, Match reported revenue of $1.22B, up 15%.

If we assume that Match will grow another 15% in 2017, this will put revenue at $1.4B. Based on today's share price, that is a price/sales ratio of 3.6X. For a software company with leading marketshare in a niche with years of growth ahead (online dating), this is very reasonable.

When we compare Match's valuation to the company's profitability, the numbers get even more impressive. If we annualize Match's Q4 '16 operating income ($111M), the company looks even cheaper, with an operating income run-rate of $444M. Based on this number, the P/EBIT is just 11.5X.

Now it's not all rainbows and butterflies. The biggest drag on Match's valuation thus far has been the company's debt-load. When the company was spun out of IAC, it was saddled with most of the liabilities. At the end of 2016, Match still had $1.2B in debt, with only $254M of cash. However, this leverage ratio could change quickly.

Match paid down $40M in debt in Q4, and has been simultaneously boosting its cash position. With only $100M in cash at the end of 2015, Match grew their cash balance 154% this year, dropping the leverage ratio from 12X, to under 5X. As Match continues to generate more and more profit from its dating business, the combination of paying off debt and accumulating cash will continue to drive this leverage ratio lower.

Match's core business is highly profitable, and with cash-flow potential north of $400M this year, they could pay off the majority of their debt in the next 3 years, if needed. As this debt-load declines and the thesis become de-risked, Match's earnings multiple will have room to expand.

Based on my estimate of $400M in operating income in 2017, and a 20X P/EBIT multiple, I arrive at a fair value of $8B for Match Group, or approximately $29 per share.

With a growing short position and 10+ days to cover, there is also a possibility for a short squeeze. This has the potential to drive Match Group even higher than $29 per share.

Conclusion

Online dating is here to stay. Match has an impressive track record of maintaining its marketshare dominance by growing its existing platforms, while simultaneously investing in incubators to create the next generation of dating apps.

Match's valuation is very cheap, given the company's potential to continue to grow its dating business at 10-15%+ for years to come. With 11+ days to cover, the added optionality of a short squeeze is yet another reason to own shares.

As earnings and cash-flow continue to grow, Match will quickly begin paying off its debt-load, and the company's earnings multiple will expand, making shares very attractive at today's price of $18.50.