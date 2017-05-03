Dividend Stock Yields 10%, Projected Yield 11%, Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point

NGL has new projects which will be online for the full year this year and will push revenue and DCF much higher.

NGL Energy Partners, L.P. (NGL) announced last week that its fourth quarter was disappointing and that it had revised projections for fiscal 2017 (which ended on March 31, 2017) downward with adjusted EBITDA moving down from $485-500 million to $380 million. The adjustments appear to be due to a warmer than "normal" winter's impact on the propane business and pricing pressure of various products. NGL announced that the expected increase in distributions this quarter would not materialize. NGL management gave new projections for next year (fiscal 2018 - the year we are now in which ends on March 31, 2018) - at adjusted EBITDA of $500-525 million and DCF of $300-325 million. Management noted that they have incorporated negative assumptions into the new 2018 projections.

As a result, NGL's price plummeted by 26% from $21.70 to $16/share. At this price, NGL now yields 9.8% with a distribution of $1.56. Investors are scratching their heads and trying to figure out whether this drop has created an attractive entry point. Despite NGL's problems, we have concluded that investors purchasing NGL at this price level will do very well over the intermediate to long run.

Background - NGL is a Master Limited Partnership (or MLP) with a diverse group of growing businesses which pays a quarterly dividend of 39 cents for an annual yield of 9.8%. As an MLP, NGL issues K-1 forms to investors which create some additional tax complexity. NGL is implementing a growth strategy which should provide investors with a very unusual combination of high current yield, increasing yield on original cost and solid price appreciation over time.

Business Description - NGL has 5 business groups - Water Solutions, Retail Propane, Crude Logistics, Liquids, and Refined Products. NGL provides services for the energy industry and generally is paid on a fixed fee basis. However, in some segments - especially Liquids, Refined Products, and Retail Propane - NGL takes title to product and resells it at a mark up. NGL has terminals and pipelines as well as treatment facilities in many important production and marketing areas and its operational and geographical diversity provides it with a degree of income stability. NGL is the sixth largest retail propane company in the USA; its Liquids group also sells substantial amounts of butane. Its Water Solutions group provides services which are of increasing importance to the fracking industry but are - to some extent - subject to variations in the drilling volumes.

NGL is in the process of expanding both by adding to existing facilities and by constructing and/or acquiring new facilities. NGL has raised capital and will likely continue to raise capital through the issuance of additional common units. When the MLP market collapsed in 2015-16, NGL faced the dilemma of expansion projects that were underway combined with a very low unit price which would make the issuance of additional units excessively dilutive. NGL reduced its dividend and entered into financial arrangements which have allowed it to continue to grow.

Recent Developments - NGL completed a major project - the Grand Mesa Pipeline - in November 2016. This pipeline is projected to generate $10 million per month in EBITDA throughout calendar 2017 and increase to $12.5 million heading into 2018. In addition, NGL purchased certain facilities from Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) for $51 million in early 2017. In its recent conference call, NGL disclosed that these facilities were purchased for 5 times projected EBITDA which means that they should generate some $10 million per year in EBITDA.

NGL has also issued some 2 million units and sold them through the ATM process in recent months. In addition, NGL had a large offering of 8.8 million units at an average price of $22.45 in February. Thus, investors buying at the current price are getting in at a big discount to this latest offering. NGL is also in the process of completing the STACK project which will be an addition to the Glass Mountain Pipeline and should come on in the 4th quarter of 2017. NGL has managed to expand while keeping debt under control.

Financials - NGL has a fiscal year which ends on March 31, so when we discuss 2017 we are referring to the year which ended on March 31 of this year. NGL's recent projections call for fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $380 million. This will probably convert to DCF of $195 million (assuming interest expense of $150 million and maintenance capex of $35 million) of which $15 million will be paid out as preferred distributions. This leaves $180 million or $1.64 per share for common units (assuming an average unit count over the year of 110 million). This is very disappointing in comparison with recent projections but - given that NGL is growing - is not a disaster. The 9.8% dividend is covered and the growth projects ensure that the numbers will be moving up in fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2018 will be better because fiscal year 2017 did not capture the full earnings power of Grand Mesa and the Murphy Oil acquisitions. Management projects that in fiscal 2018, DCF will be $300-325 million. Assuming that $25 million will be distributed to preferred unitholders and assuming a common unit count of 120 million (due to the offering noted above), DCF per unit will be between $2.29 and $2.50, making NGL a bargain at this price with a price/DCF ratio of between 6.3 and 6.9.

Distributions - NGL currently pays $1.56 in distributions per year for a yield of 9.8%. Prior to the announcement of downward revisions to fiscal 2017 numbers, NGL had projected substantial distribution increases this year. Given the disappointing numbers, investors should not look forward to increases until NGL puts in a fiscal year with higher DCF numbers. This should come about a year from now. Meanwhile, a 9.8% yield is very attractive and the distribution should be safe as fiscal 2018 is certainly going to be better than fiscal 2017. In late fiscal 2018 or early fiscal 2019 (about a year from now), NGL should increase its distribution to at least 44 cents per quarter ($1.76 per year). NGL targets 130% dividend coverage and, at the low end of management DCF projections of $2.29 per share, a 44 cent per quarter dividend would be covered by approximately 130 per cent. This would produce a yield of 11% on current share price with 130% dividend coverage.

Capital Structure - NGL has a preferred stock which pays a 10.75% distribution. The expense associated with this is some $25.6 million per year. After the recent public offering, NGL common unit count is roughly 120 million units. IDRs kick in at 13.1% of quarterly distributions above 38.125 cents. IDRs are not a significant factor now, thus investors get paid more than 9% before having to share profits with management. Debt has been reduced due to the common unit offerings and EBITDA will be increasing with Grand Mesa and the Murphy Oil properties on line for the full year. NGL may be able to gradually reduce debt if it can - as it projects - generate DCF in excess of the $1.56 per unit cost of distributions.

Risks -

NGL - like any company engaged in expansion - faces execution risks. Projects may be delayed or even blocked due to construction difficulties or regulatory risks. However, NGL has an excellent track record of bringing projects in on time and the Murphy Oil acquisitions are simply purchases of existing facilities and do not involve any execution risk.

Price variations in crude, refined products or natural gas liquids could impact NGL because it holds inventories of these products for relatively short times. On the other hand, a certain percentage of these transactions involve "back-to-back purchase and sale" contracts so that a margin is locked in at the moment a commitment is made.

Certain of NGL's operations (especially the Crude Oil Logistics and the Water Solutions groups) can be adversely affected by a reduction in oil drilling and production, but U.S. oil production is on the increase.

Finally, the biggest single risk - lower propane prices and volumes due to a warmer than average winter - has just materialized and is baked into the numbers.

Bottom Line - NGL is an excellent long-term investment with a very generous yield and solid growth prospects. We believe that the 26% pullback in the price of the stock is an overreaction and creates a unique buying opportunity. At its current price, NGL is very very attractive (and well below the price buyers recently paid in its public offering).

