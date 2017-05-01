Market Adventures - Exclusive Research From Courage & Conviction

For the month of May only, I will be offering a 20% first year discount rate for an annual subscription (from $500 to $400) for the first 30 subscribers.

For perspective, I have shared three ideas on Seeking Alpha that have each returned more than 200% (initial publication date to peak return).

This month, I formally launched my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Market Adventures.

Quite simply, I am trying to continue to do what I have always tried to do, find compelling long and shorts ideas, research them and then write about them here on Seeking Alpha. Given my personality and passion for investing, my research focuses on turnarounds and out of favor securities. There is also a special place in my heart for short squeezes.

In the interest of full transparency, for readers unfamiliar with the body of work I have shared on Seeking Alpha, I have put together this spreadsheet that has tracks the some of my best and worst performing ideas. Thus far, I have written 288 articles on Seeking Alpha's free site, so it is hard to fairly find a methodology of tracking every single article. I have written dozens of articles on a few tickers, notably Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK), Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW), and recently GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC).

Therefore, I selected a sample of my best and worst ideas and used the first date of publication for a new idea/ticker and then simply show the performance below. Again, I intentionally highlighted a few of my worst ideas, that were low conviction, but that I got wrong and need to acknowledge.

If you want to back test my results then you can simply go to my profile page and scroll and search by ticker (here is the link).

If I were to cherry pick my top five best write ups, for reader unfamiliar with my work, I would suggest readers see the following:

1) Cheniere Energy: A Riddle Wrapped In A Mystery Inside An Enigma (published August 31, 2015).

2) Yelp, Inc.: In A State Of Cognitive Dissonance (published June 6, 2014).

3) My Win-Win Letter To Peabody Energy Management Team (published August 5, 2015).

4) Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In (published January 3, 2017).

5) GNC: The Sky Isn't Falling (published February 24, 2017).

For readers curious about my background:

I have been passion about investing since high school and actually wrote in my high school year book "I'll see you on Wall Street". I attended the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and majored in Finance (class of 2003). Through sheer grit, determination, and networking, I earned a coveted foothold on the buyside, where I worked as an Investment Associate in Liberty Mutual's Investment Grade Bond Department (March 2006 - April 2011). During my tenure there, I worked directly with Portfolio Managers and Senior Analysts, who collectively managed north of $40 billion in assets. While at Liberty, I earned my MBA, at night, from Babson College (September 2008 - August 2011).

Although a highly lucrative career, I took a leap of faith and quit Liberty to pursue my passion for higher octane analysis (either high yield, distressed debt, or equities). Quite frankly, despite some good interviews, where I went deep in the process, I failed. I then spent almost four years facing professional adversity where I was lost in the proverbial wilderness in corporate finance roles. In January 2015, I got back closer to my passion and roots and have been a commercial Credit Analyst for a Fortune 300 company since.

However, my true passion is the quest for mis-priced securities, with an emphasis on both long and short ideas, turnarounds, and options. This passion, which is in my DNA is hard to shut off, so I have been moonlight in my limited free time and writing fairly actively on Seeking Alpha. Candidly, I decided to take this leap of faith and launch on Marketplace as I love sharing my research but need to plot a transition from Corporate America to becoming a full time writer/investor. Over the next twelve months, I am going to try my darnedest to do my best work and provide compelling research to my premium subscribers. Babson is one of the best entrepreneurial schools in the country, if not the best, at least at the undergraduate level, so I have entered the arena where it is a pure meritocracy. Within twelve months time, I will find out if my passion is valued by enough people to tip it from an engaging hobby to full time pursuit.

Finally, enclosed below are my best current long and short ideas.

Longs

1) GNC Holdings, Inc. - price target $10 - $20 (depending on the trajectory of the turnaround)

2) DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) - price target $75

3) Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) - price target $40

4) Macy's (NYSE:M) - price target $40

Shorts

1) National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ): price target $50 to $60

2) Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH): price target $15

3) Acushnet Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF): price target $12 - $14

I already have published a few premium pieces on some of these companies and I will offer more in depth future pieces about these ideas and many, many more in my premium service, Market Adventures.

As a special offer to kickstart and hopefully make my launch auspicious, I am offering a 20% annual subscription discount, during the month of May 2017 only, for the first 30 subscribers (so this is a discounted price of $400 annually instead of $500). If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me via a direct message.

Please note, I will be traveling, Tuesday, May 2nd, as I am attending Famous Dave's annual shareholders meeting in Minnesota. I am greatly looking to eating at one Famous Dave's flagship restaurants and attending my first in person shareholders meeting. Thank for reading and I hope to connect you soon.

Cheers,

C & C

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC, M, DIN, RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short FIZZ via July $75 put options