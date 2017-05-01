The A-Team: First Anniversary Review

As we get near the A-Team long-term target, the big question is: What to do next?

A-Team: Background

The A-Team was introduced in early April 2016 with "base prices" determined by the closing prices as of March 31, 2016.

There are ten 10 names making up the A-Team:

The A-Team as a whole supposes to perform over both the short term (12 months, with a minimum 10% total return target) and the long term (60 months, with a minimum 50% total return target).

First Anniversary Results

March 31, 2017, marked the first anniversary of the A-Team -- and what a first year it was. Here is how the A-Team performed over the first 12 months since its March 31, 2016, launch date:

Average total return for the A-Team: 37.79%.

In our nine-month review we wrote the following:

Once again, just to make sure we are on the same page, that's the total return in absolute terms over a period of only nine months. That's 37.13% annualized.

I recall someone once claiming in the comments of one of my articles that "annualizing" returns is wrong. Fair enough. Nonetheless, it's quite remarkable that the actual 12-month performance (37.79%) is almost identical to (and even slightly better than) the "projected annual return" (of 37.13%), as the article relating to period ending Dec. 31, 2016, suggested.

First Anniversary Achievements

During the first 12 months since its launch date, the A-Team has reached tremendous milestones:

Total return of the team (as a whole) is way more than the "required" 10%.

The All ten stocks returned (individually) more than the "required" 10%. As a matter of fact, each and every one of the ten components has returned at least 26%.

After only one year, the team already delivered more than 75.5% (=37.79%/50%) of what it supposes to deliver during a course of five years.

Although no individual target returns were set, NRZ and NEWT already exceed the team's five-year expected total return.

Aside of the performance, there are few additional interesting points worth noting:

The top five performers are all involved in/exposed to special/unique activities, while the bottom five are operating in a more traditional/standard way (in terms of the segment they belong to).

BDCs have performed better than mREITs, especially if NRZ is excluded from the mREITs segment.

The specialized companies have performed much better than the traditional ones. That is true for both mREITs and BDCs. The hybrid mREIT ((NYSE:NRZ)) has outperformed the commercial mREITs (STWD, ARI, and LADR). The PE/VC-oriented (GAIN and HTGC), multi-line ((NASDAQ:NEWT)) and CLO-holder ((NASDAQ:PSEC)) have outperformed the traditional BDCs (MAIN and ARCC).

Main Drivers Behind the Performance

It's important to always bear in mind what are the main drivers behind the performances of both mREITs and BDCs. Things change constantly and the drivers that have shifted higher gears may slow down the drive. Both mREITs and BDCs are interest-rate sensitive instruments. These types of instruments usually respond negatively to rising rates. We are already experiencing a rising rates environment.

On the other hand, the A-Team consists of 10 names maintaining portfolios that suppose to benefit from rising rates due to the large proportion of their assets linked to floating rates. Higher rates equal higher income. In a previous article that was published earlier this year, I explained why BDCs are better positioned than REITs (into 2017).

The following table, explaining the main drivers/implications that affect regulated investment companies (RICs), originally appeared in that article:

Since the beginning of 2017, long-term yields actually gave back some of their second-half 2016 sharp rise. As a result (long minus short term), spreads have contracted:

This is not positive for RICs, especially not mREITs. Adding to that the tremendous run mREITs (and to a lesser extent BDCs) have gone through YTD, that's a reason to be cautious at the very minimum. Since the beginning of 2017 mREITs (REM, MORT) have performed both BDCs (BDCS, BIZD) and eREITs (VNQ, IYR):

The combination of the contracting spreads and the high valuations is dangerous. While I'm not expecting mREITs to retreat substantially and/or immediately, I do think that the potential upside is very limited. More than that, the potential downside is way bigger than the potential upside. Putting it differently, mREITs don't offer a compelling risk/reward profile anymore.

In a piece dedicated to mREITs, Deutsche Bank has touched upon residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBSs) and how their managers -- i.e., mREITs (not all of those, though) -- might be impacted by the recent increasing rates/yields trend:

Naturally, if the trend changes course the impacts are the exact opposite of the impacts mentioned by DB. As many of you already know, we focus on the most compelling risk/reward plays. mREITs, in our view, no longer fit this definition. While they might still have room to run further -- just as the market does -- we are quite certain of the following:

Most of the run up is already behind us; there's not much meat left on the (mREITs) bone. The risk/reward ratio is now skewed in favor of the risk -- i.e., we see a higher risk for mREITs prices to move down than up from here.

As such, during the last month we got out of the mREITs that are part of the A-Team. We are no longer holders of ARI, STWD or LADR.

As for NRZ, this is a more complicated case. Although we initially sold out of the name as well, this was a tactical, not a strategic, move. Luckily, the recent OCN-related noise (about which we wrote a piece for our premium service) took NRZ (unjustifiably) down shortly after we sold it, allowing us to get back in with a much better entry price. Since then, we traded NRZ a couple of times (in and out) and we now treat it more as a trading vehicle until the dust settles down. At the moment, we have no position in NRZ, but that might change very quickly -- it depends on the price action.

As for BDCs, we made some changes here as well, ones that were reported to our subscribers already. We intend to touch on all the changes -- in both BDCs and mREITs -- as well the reasons behind these changes in a separate piece that would review the month of April and the A-Team valuations as of the end of April.

During the past month, the A-Team reached a point where its total return touched 40%. That's 40% in less than 13 months. While we don't know if and when the A-Team will touch its 50% required target (until March 31, 2021), it seems as if we couldn't ask for a better performance out of the original A-Team.

If and when the A-Team reach its long-term target, we would cease covering it. Nonetheless, it's our intention to start a new A-Team. The new A-Team would be covered exclusively in our "The Wheel of FORTUNE" premium service. While we might share the identity of our picks at some point, we would do so in arrears and only after our subscribers would be able to take advantage of our selection.

If you wish to take advantage of the new A-Team -- and much more than that -- feel free to join the service and experience it firsthand. In less than six months of activity, we already suggested about a dozen investment ideas and the vast majority of those have already borne fruits. Our main goal is to ensure that our subscribers earn (out of our suggestions) more than they pay for. It's not for us to say, but we believe that we are heading in the right direction already.

