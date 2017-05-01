Procter & Gamble Whiffs Again

Image credit

I haven't exactly been a fan of consumer giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the past. I've thought the valuation to be exorbitant at a bunch of different times, and while the dividend is nice, its rubbish buyback sours the mood a bit as well. PG remains a very popular dividend stock and after yet another weak earnings report, we find the stock selling off once again. PG has made a habit of rising for no reason, selling off for a good reason and then repeating, so I cannot say I'm surprised; but is this time different?

The discussion regarding whether this time really is different begins and ends with what precedent PG has set in the past few years, and to be completely honest, it isn't a good one. The reason I've been bearish is because of the combination of very slow or completely missing sales growth, uninspiring margins and exposure to forex translation losses. That trio has made EPS growth in excess of mid-single digits very difficult for PG and with good cause; those are things that are challenging to overcome. To be fair, PG has done lots of good work with respect to margins by tightening up the supply chain and trimming some fat, but still other factors, including commodity prices, have been offsetting some of that work. So how did PG fare in Q3? Is this time different?

In short, not really. Total sales were down 1% as organic revenue was actually +1%, but 2% was lost to forex translation. This is exactly what I was referring to earlier; PG is only capable of extremely minute amounts of growth and when it is exposed to dollar translation losses, it is often overwhelmed mostly or entirely. Q3 was yet another example of where PG couldn't even grow enough to overcome forex translations. Bulls will doubtless point to the organic revenue gain in four of five categories, and that's fine; put together it was still just +1%. There is simply no argument that even when consumer spending wasn't particularly weak, PG wasn't exactly a growth machine, but today, it's downright laughable. That's a huge problem, but it also isn't anything new and yet, people continue to buy the stock anyway.

On the margin front, it didn't get any better. Currency neutral core gross margin fell 20bps despite 210bps of productivity savings. PG managed to squander all of that and more with losses to mix, commodity costs and pricing, among other things. This is a fairly clear cut case of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory as I cannot imagine how frustrating it must be to squeeze 210bps from productivity, only to lose all of it and more to everything else. Of course, weak revenue doesn't help, but PG is in an environment where it is having to compete on price more than it is used to doing - Shave Care being a prime example - and that is absolutely crushing its ability to get EPS growth back on track in concert with weak revenue.

To its credit, core SG&A was down 30bps, but I would offer up some caution that 130bps was lost to higher sales, marketing and R&D costs during the quarter. The gain in terms of operating margins came from "other," so while I'm not trying to discount what was done, it will be interesting what next quarter looks like with respect to SG&A. This is the only thing that kept PG from having a hat trick in all the wrong ways in Q3 in terms of the three major categories that impact profitability: sales, margins and SG&A.

Guidance was maintained with the exception of FCF productivity getting a bump to 95%. That's fine, but it is also largely a non-event. What I'm interested in is the fact that PG is low in its sales guidance range as a result of weak consumer spending and forex and that right now, the stock is still trading for better than 21 times next year's earnings. There are many things wrong with that valuation because the 3% yield certainly isn't good enough to support that kind of cost, and its EPS growth is tepid at best. Productivity improvements are being squandered, and it isn't like sales growth is coming anytime soon with all the headwinds (forex included) that are still present. That's roughly 4X PG's EPS growth rate and for me, even 2X would be too much given all of PG's growth problems. There's tremendous competition in many of its categories, and that is only going to lead to more pricing pressure, which negatively impacts both revenue and margins. In short, I don't think this situation is going to improve anytime soon, but it seems investors don't care for some reason.

I will say that, in looking at the chart, PG looks due for a bounce. It is four bucks off of its recent high and has had plenty of time to consolidate, and, more importantly, it is coming right up to its rising 200DMA. That mark is less than $1.50 away, and that means to me that we'll see PG at least get a bounce off of that line and a run back at $91. If you're a trader, there are worse setups than this one to be sure. Heck, despite all of my bearishness, I may rent PG for a few days to try and capture the bounce I think is coming. Make no mistake; I'm not saying PG is a buy here for the medium or longer terms, but I am saying that if I can skim a few percent from a bounce off the 200DMA, who am I to turn that down? The long term story remains the same, but if you're bold and have some short-term money, PG does look due for a bounce here.

PG still looks like a very expensive consumer staple whose bubble hasn't yet popped. There are new headwinds to growth that PG doesn't have much experience contending with - pricing comes to mind - and that means that whatever small chance it had at some sort of meaningful revenue growth has just gotten even smaller. Q3 wasn't pretty, and I think estimates for next year are too high as well. I may own PG for a few days if I think a bounce is coming, but that's it; if I get that bounce I'll gladly run for the hills at $90 or so.

