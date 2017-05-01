Dividend Investors Rejoice: Qualcomm Is Testing Its Lows

Image credit

I recently highlighted Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as a stock that is absolutely second to none in terms of current yield and growth potential for the dividend. I still stand by those comments as QCOM has a tremendous balance sheet as well as strong FCF that can be utilized in a variety of ways to either enhance returns to shareholders or grow the business. But lately, an onslaught of litigation as well as other factors have the stock retesting its 52-week lows. I view this as a sentiment play because - despite a tough year for revenue in 2017 - the future looks rather bright for QCOM from both a valuation perspective as well as from a dividend perspective. Indeed, I'll highlight here why I went ahead and pulled the trigger, picking up some QCOM (very) late last week as it was being sold off.

A fairly well received earnings report had perked the stock up a bit and why not? In the face of a tough environment for wireless device sales, revenue and operating income were both way up. Guidance for Q3, however, wasn't great and contributed to an overall mixed picture. Still, with the stock near its lows, investors seemed OK with the guidance reduction.

Then, late last week, QCOM cut its revenue substantially yet again on warnings related to patent-licensing revenue from Apple. QCOM briefly touched $50 again but the stock was quickly defended. We aren't here to talk about the earnings report from a couple of weeks ago or the specifics of the Apple issue. These things are part of the background noise, however, that has created a terrific opportunity to pick up a long-term DGI story at a great price and with a very high yield. Indeed, QCOM is looking like one of the best dividend stocks to own anywhere in this market.

The thing is that QCOM's earnings and revenue outlook weren't that great before the two cuts we received in fairly rapid succession. Now, analysts reckon QCOM is only good for sub-2% revenue growth this year and only 3% or so in EPS growth. Those aren't particularly exciting numbers. But at the same time, there are lots of examples of consumer staple names, for instance, with growth numbers just like that trading for double the multiple QCOM is sporting right now. I'm not attempting to compare QCOM to a consumer staple but the point stands that this level of growth is being tolerated and even celebrated elsewhere in the market in places where sentiment is better. That doesn't mean QCOM is suddenly going to get a 25 multiple but a big part of the bull thesis here is the low multiple.

The stock is going for just over 11 times this year's earnings, which is very low by any measure you choose. Yes, QCOM is in a down period right now and it isn't pretty. But given QCOM's strong position in its industry as well as growth levers it can pull including 5G, IoT, automotive applications and its purchase of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), there's plenty of cause for optimism. Things are ugly right now but the best time to buy is usually when a stock is being thrown out with the day's garbage and that is exactly where QCOM is at this moment.

Do I think QCOM is going to skyrocket to $6 in EPS overnight? Nope, not in the slightest. But I do think that all the growth levers I mentioned, including synergies from the NXP deal, will help improve not only sales but margins in 2018 and beyond. That should help get the valuation off of the floor as even a rise to a modest 15 multiple would be good for ~$17 or so on the stock. That still wouldn't put it back where it was at its recent highs so that seems like a plausible scenario if QCOM can get some sort of positive news. We haven't seen it yet but terrible sentiment stories like QCOM almost always turn eventually and when it does, this stock will have proven a huge bargain at fifty bucks.

Even if you don't believe anything I just said, you have to love QCOM's DGI potential. The payout has roughly quadrupled in size in the past decade and while that rate of growth isn't sustainable, I'd be shocked if we don't get a steady diet of high single-digit increases for the foreseeable future. And given that it is already yielding 4.3%, I'm not sure what more one could ask for. Seeing a market leader in this sort of position where it has ~$20B in free cash on the balance sheet as well as more than half of its FCF available every year after it has paid the dividend is really quite unusual. QCOM could come out tomorrow and say it was buying back $10B in stock right now and it could finance that with money that's already in the piggy bank. I'm not saying it is going to do that but unlocking value could come in a variety of ways right now given the low valuation. That goes for the dividend as well as QCOM could decide to pay a special dividend to juice shareholders' interest in the stock. The flexibility QCOM's balance sheet offers is tremendously valuable in a situation like this.

On the whole, QCOM looks way too cheap to ignore. Even if you don't believe in or care about the growth story that could unfold in the next few years, QCOM is the very definition of a strong dividend stock. If you know of a better dividend growth and current yield combination, you should buy it. But for me, QCOM looks tremendously enticing here.