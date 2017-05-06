Marketplace Roundtable: Going Big On Yields With Rida Morwa

There are different stripes of dividend investing that draw their supporters. A focus on dividend growth over time and dividend aristocrats as a result; or a focus on blue-chips; or a focus on valuation first and yield second; or the go big or go home approach of looking at high yields.

Rida Morwa has established himself as a fixture on Seeking Alpha over the last 18 months, going from a new author to our most-subscribed to Marketplace author. And while High Dividend Opportunities focuses on higher-yielding stocks, Morwa does look for ways to mitigate risk and find value amidst those high-yielding stocks. He discusses his approach below.

SA Marketplace: Could you touch on more of your background before launching High Dividend Opportunities on SA? What led to your focus on dividend investing?

Rida Morwa, author of High Dividend Opportunities: The "High Dividend Opportunities" service focuses on high-yield stocks and securities trading at attractive valuations, with the objective to provide our members with a high yield (target 7% to 9%), in addition to long-term capital gains. Therefore, we are first value investors before being dividend investors. Why dividend stocks? The idea is to receive a steady flow of cash irrespective on how the markets are doing. During periods of market turbulence, dividend investors can be more patient than others thanks to the stream of income they receive.

In order to achieve our value approach, we have developed yield-oriented metrics to analyze stocks based on cash flow. In general, high yield stocks tend to be high cash flow stocks, but there are important exceptions.

The service is currently authored by both me and Philip Mause. My background includes 30+ years in commercial and investment banking, and Phil is a Harvard Graduate lawyer with 40 years' experience in public companies' valuations and related SEC litigation. Together, we bring income investors tremendous value by targeting companies which we believe are cheap and attractive. The fact that we cover both financial and relevant legal aspects which makes our service unique. When we launched the High Dividend Opportunities service, the motivations were:

To provide a comprehensive dividend/yield service that our members can depend on. Help our members avoid the typical investment mistakes and pitfalls that the average retail investor does. We have mostly learned about these mistakes from over 70 years of combined investment experience; an experience which included two severe bear markets.

SA: You entered 2017 fairly bullish on equities. The 'Trump trade' has seemed to sputter a bit, and the market direction is unclear through the first 4 months of the year. What's your view on where we go from here?

RM: We have been bullish on equities even before the elections and have been recommending to our members to remain fully invested since early 2016. Unlike many who attribute the current rally to the "Trump Trade", we believe that the strength in equities has little to do with President Trump. The health of the global economy is the main driver for equities; economic data coming from the United States, Europe and China are very encouraging, and in most cases are beating analysts' estimates. Currently, recession risks are at their lowest point we have seen in many years.

As long as the global economy keeps growing and corporate earnings improving, the secular bull market is set to continue while the risks to the downside are limited. We always remind our investors that keeping the global economy in check is more than 50% of the due diligence needed for successful investing, and this is one of the reasons why we provide our members with frequent macroeconomic updates in addition to technical analysis in order to stay ahead of the game.

One important point to take into account is that the future Fed policy is likely to remain the same. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump said that Yellen was "not toast" when her term as Fed chair expires in February 2018, adding that, "I like [Yellen], I respect her… it's very early". It looks like Trump will be pushing to keep the same Fed policies that Mrs. Yellen has followed during her term in office as evidenced in his latest speeches:

Trump also said that he likes low interest rates.

Trump said that the U.S. dollar was too strong - a strength Trump attributed to increased economic confidence that resulted from his election win.

This is a huge reversal from Trump's rhetoric during his campaign. While it is unlikely that Mrs. Yellen is to stay, a continuity of fiscal policy at the Fed will be a very positive development for equity markets which were otherwise bracing for regime change at the world's most influential central bank.

A continuation of a relatively low interest rate environment will be positive for equities in general and high-yield stocks in particular. In our opinion, long-term investors are set to be handsomely rewarded.

SA: You also highlighted several sectors you like. Do any of those sectors stand out to you at this stage, whether because they have more upside or because the story has changed?

RM: Our two favorite high-yield sectors are Property REITs and Oil & Gas Midstream MLPs:

About Midstream MLPs: Oil price has surged recently supported by OPEC production cuts, declining non-OPEC production and favorable supply/demand fundamentals. We expect oil price to remain stable around $50/barrel in 2017 and possibly higher in 2018. The midstream sector is still lagging and offers a great buying opportunity. The sector will not only benefit from a higher crude oil price but also from deregulation by President Trump who will allow more drilling in the U.S. and will enable midstream companies to expand their infrastructure facilities (pipeline and storage facilities) across the country. Exports of U.S. oil and gas are also likely to increase. We are mostly bullish on this sector and we are advising members to add/increase positions if they have not done so yet.

About Property REITs: There is a misconception among some investors that Property REITs are negatively affected by rising interest rates. In fact, Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and rising interest rates, which is the value to their underlying real estate properties. As inflation rises, the value of the property increases, in addition to increased revenues from higher rental income. History shows that Property REITs are highly correlated to the state of the economy, rather than interest rates, and have strongly outperformed the markets when interest rates increased as a result of improving economic conditions. We are most bullish on this sector for 2017, and believe it will be one of the best performing ones for the year. This is one of the cheapest high-yield sectors around and provides an opportunistic entry point. I encourage readers to refer to our recent article: Why The Selloff In Property REITs Creates A Buying Opportunity.

SA: How do you manage your portfolio? How many names are usually in there, how much of your focus is on capital returns vs. income, and how do you manage risk across the portfolio?

Our portfolio is actively managed; we are constantly monitoring and we are ready to send to our members "Sell Alerts" if there is a need - i.e. when the outlook for a company or a sector changes, or in case we see that we are heading into a bear market.

Factors that we use to mitigate the risks:

We usually target stocks and securities that are cheap (attractive valuations), which in general, do not react much to bad news and react favorably to good news. This is an added layer of protection to mitigate risk.

Our Core Portfolio currently holds up to 40 securities with the main objective being "safety through diversification". We favor allocating only 3% per security.

We cater to both conservative investors such as retirees and to more aggressive income investors and offer each different exposure depending on the risk profile. For example, for conservative investors, we tend to recommend Baby Bonds, Preferred Stocks and diversified exchange products (such as ETFs, CEFs and ETNs) which inherently carry less risk and lower price volatility. For yield-hungry investors, we take an opportunistic approach for stocks and securities that offer both very high yields and the potential for long-term capital gains.

SA: One of the challenges with high-dividend stories is that there is often 'hair' on the story; some sort of risk that might justify a high yield instead of the stock trading higher. For example, Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) is a company you wrote up recently and one that investors have raised questions about regarding both the hotel cycle and the company's management. Whether for AHT specifically or in general, how do you approach risk in the 'high dividend' sector?

RM: It is absolutely true that many stocks trading at low ratios (for REITs - Price/Funds from Operations or FFO) (for MLPs – (Price/Distributable Cash Flow or DCF) are "hairy" in the sense of having risks or disadvantages which arguably justify the discount. The question remains whether the "hair" justifies the amount of the discount. In the case of AHT, the Price/AFFO ratio is so low that it is hard to justify it based on "hair" issues. True, there is external management, but it is also true that AHT owns a substantial portion of the stock of its external manager. It is also true that there is a problematic and confusing merger proposal pending, but analysis discloses that - if the merger goes forward - buyers of AHT at the current price will do very well and that they will probably do even better if it doesn't go forward. There are many "hair" styles and shapes and each situation has to be evaluated on its own. We think that there is a tendency of the market to overreact to these kinds of issues which create the buying opportunities we are looking for. Our call on AHT was timely; we sent a "Buy Alert" to our members to buy the stock on March 29, 2017. The stock since has returned 12.5%. This is the type of stocks we like to target.

SA: What's a major lesson you've learned from investing in high-yielding stocks over the past few years?

RM: First of all, it is important to develop metrics which correctly assess value. For some sectors, the price/earnings ratio is not really valid due to the impact of depreciation and amortization; this topic has been covered in some depth in many of our recent articles. For REITs, Price/Funds From Operations (or FFO) or Price/Adjusted FFO should probably be the starting point. For MLPs, it is Price/Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF). In neither case, is the Price/Earnings ratio a particularly useful metric.

In understanding leverage, net debt/EBITDA or net debt/adjusted EBITDA is the best metric. Some comments allude to debt/equity, but depending upon how equity is calculated, the debt/equity ratio can be misleading and it does not really address the key issue which is the ability of the company to generate sufficient cash flow to cover its debt. If equity is measured by market cap, then use of the debt/equity ratio will almost always steer investors away from extreme value opportunities because market cap will be low. If equity is measured by book value, it will be understated in the REIT and MLP worlds due to the impact of depreciation. For these reasons, net debt/EBITDA is the best metric to focus on. Finally, we also use EV/EBITDA ratio to validate our analysis; in this case, this ratio is particularly valuable as it provides a valuation which includes outstanding debt.

Notice that there has been no mention of dividend yield. The pursuit of value opportunities through the analysis of price/cash flow metrics will lead an investor to many stocks paying high yields. But the high yield is not the key metric. Even a stock paying no dividends at all but priced at a very low multiple to cash flow would be attractive. High dividend yields to original cost are an incidental benefit of owning stocks bought at low price/cash flow ratios.

So the big lesson is to use the right metric as a starting point in analysis and then look at other factors - leverage, growth trends, concentration of risks, etc., to determine whether a low price/cash flow ratio is justified or a true bargain.

As a general matter, there is a tendency for extreme bargains to arise in clusters due to investors' revulsion against a particular sector. We had an extreme version of this a year ago with small and mid-sized MLPs and a few years ago with BDCs. Investors should be on the lookout for these extraordinary opportunities and then be careful to analyze each company individually because there probably will be some that actually fail while most are solid and are victims of investor panic.

SA: What's a current favorite ideas, and what is the story?

RM: We continue to target high-yield stocks and securities trading at attractive valuations, with a special focus on those companies which offer investors a high dividend coverage. For example:

We recently added to our portfolio the Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) - with a sustainable yield of 11%. WPG is currently trading at very cheap valuation and comes with dividend coverage of 165%. At a valuation of 5.3 times projected FFO, WPG will be generating cash returns of 18%, out of which 11.3% is returned to investors in form of dividends, and 7.6% retained by the company to generate growth and/or reduce debt.

In the midstream oil & gas sector, we favor American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) - Yield 11.4%. AMID's dividend has a high degree of safety with a coverage of 165%, and the dividend is set to increase in 2017 and 2018 since the merger with JPEP Energy (NYSE:JPEP) has been completed.

For those who are looking to invest in the infrastructure sector to benefit from increased government spending and a growing U.S. economy, we are recommending a well-diversified closed-end fund, the Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) - Yield 8.1%. Our recent research report on IDE can be accessed by clicking here.

We remain bullish on the outlook of equities. Barring any unforeseen economic downturn, we are expecting the general markets to return a solid 10% to 15% for the year. Of course, the way up is by no means going to be a straight line, but long-term investors should be well rewarded. In preparation for the year 2017, we have identified 20 stocks and securities that are set to outperform, and we have tagged them as "Must-Own" stocks for the year. We would like to invite readers for a 2-week free trial to have a closer look at our investment strategy and at our favorite stock picks for the year. The following is the link to our page: High Dividend Opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rida Morwa is long WPG, AMID and IDE. The interviewing editor, Daniel Shvartsman, is long WPG, and has not transacted in/will not transact in the stock for at least two weeks before/after the article.