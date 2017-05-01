Neurocrine Biosciences: Premium Ingrezza Pricing And Cash Influx Add To Bull Case

Increased Ingrezza pricing should result in several analyst upgrades in the near term, pushing share price higher.

Pediatric Tourette's data is a dark horse, one that has a decent chance of repeating similar efficacy from phase 1 trial.

Terms of said notes are favorable and provide the company time to further create shareholder value.

In my last article on the company, I argued that Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was a buy after receiving approval for its treatment for Tardive dyskinesia, Ingrezza.

Main points of the thesis included the potential to achieve $1.3 billion in sales, possession of a deep pipeline, $500 million in achievable milestones plus royalties from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) partnered elagolix, and a favorable label lacking boxed warnings or contraindications, giving Ingrezza a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo.

I called the stock a core buy in biotech, although I cautioned readers that I expected dilution in the near to medium term.

Updates to Thesis

First, I'd like to touch on the company's strengthened cash position.

On April 26th, it announced pricing of $450 million in 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2024. The initial conversion rate will be 13.1711 shares per $1,000 principal (pricing at $75.92 per share), with net proceeds expected to be around $436.6 million and possibly up to $502.2 million if purchasers exercise full option to purchase additional notes.

While many investors might be complaining about the potential future dilution or how the company didn't prepare investors for such an event, I'd like to paint a different picture.

NBIX data by YCharts

Shares have actually risen higher in light of funds received. I was actually expecting a plain vanilla secondary, but this comes as a welcome alternative.

Much could transpire between now and May 2021, the date when notes can first be redeemed. Additionally, terms on the notes include that they may only be redeemed if the last reported sale price per share is greater than 130% of the conversion price on each of 20 trading days during a prior 30 trading day period.

Acquisition Coming?

While it appears a takeout is off the table in the near term, if big pharma comes back to the table later on, chances are the price paid will be much higher. The company has leeway and resources in the meantime to focus on a successful launch, expand Ingrezza into other indications, progress the pipeline, and further create shareholder value.

If during the rest of 2017 we witness a successful Ingrezza launch and potential acquirers decide to bite the bullet early, the company's considerable cash position of over $800 million will allow it to negotiate from a position of strength.

Increased Pricing

I expect analyst upgrades to drive further gains in the coming weeks, as pricing for Ingrezza of around $64,000 annually exceeds the range previously guided ($20,000 to $60,000). In actuality, for those patients taking the 80mg dosage, the price would be double until the end of the year when approval will hopefully be coming for an 80mg pill per guidance in its regulatory filing.

Utilizing the figure from my prior article, if we look at a market opportunity of 280,000 patients with moderate to severe Tardive dyskinesia and keep things simple assuming a $64,000 treatment annual treatment cost, even with a 15 percent penetration rate, revenue generated could exceed $2.5 billion.

Pediatric Data Optionality

Phase two data for Ingrezza in the pediatric Tourette's setting is coming in the near term.

This appears to be a situation where Wall Street's expectations are rather low, given how the drug performed in the adult population. While significant improvement in overall symptoms of Tourette syndrome as evidenced by the Clinical Global Impression of Change was observed, the primary endpoint of change-from-baseline in the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale (YGTSS) was not met.

However, I believe the typical line of reasoning that if Ingrezza didn't work in setting A, then it won't work in setting B, is quite flawed.

Keep in mind that 80% of Tourette's patients fall into the pediatric category while the initial adult trial was only exploratory in nature. In a prior phase 1 trial in children and adolescent patients, after two weeks of treatment, a mean reduction of 31% in the YGTSS was observed with over half of subject considered clinical responders.

I truly believe this is a situation where downside is limited in the event of a trial failure due to muted expectations (10% to 15%) while upside is considerable in light of the 300,000 pediatric population in the US.

Conclusion

I continue to believe the stock is a core buy in biotech. Investors currently hold a full position in the stock could make out very well in the next few years. For those who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, a pilot position initiated below $55 appears to be a decent bet while waiting for future volatility to provide better prices to add to the position.

As dilution in the medium term is now off the table, current risks include a slower-than -expected launch, disappointing results in the clinic, regulatory setbacks, and competition.

