Altius Minerals Now Reaping The Rewards Of Resource Market Volatility

Its diversified portfolio of mineral and resource royalties protects it from focusing on one resource segment.

In September 2016 I penned an article on Seeking Alpha entitled, "Altius Minerals: How to Make Resource Market Cyclicality and Volatility Your Friend".

The thesis of that article was that the resource markets have to be approached with the view that they are very cyclical and very volatile.

One must adopt a contrarian mindset and invest when prospects for resource markets are bleak and they are unloved and unwanted. Unfortunately most investors in these markets buy when resource markets are booming just before the inevitable turn down begins.

Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) is a company whose management has mastered the cyclical nature of the resource markets. The management waits until commodity prices are in a bear market and perceptions of resource markets are negative. They then deploy capital at favorable prices and terms and then wait for the inevitable up cycle.

During the up cycle the company reaps increasing cashflows from its portfolio of royalties.

The company also is constantly dealing out projects from its project generation portfolio. This allows Altius to gain upside optionality from others peoples money and work.

With all of these good things happening one might ask why Altius stock continues to trade in the same range as when I wrote the article last September.

There are two reasons for this to my mind. The first is that there are a quite a few moving pieces with Altius. Many different royalties to track and project generation deals ensure that only those with a decent attention span can make it through the financials.

The second reason I believe the stock is stuck is a recent non-cash charge that company took on its mouth of mine thermal coal properties in Alberta. Because the new government in Alberta decided that they want to move away from coal electric power generation the company was forced to take a non-cash charge to reflect the fact the mines must close in 2030 versus 2050. However, just as the NDP was elected and instituted this policy they could just as easily lose power and a more coal friendly government could repeal this decree.

Investors should take note of the recent news from Altius concerning a major investment being made into the company by Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF). Fairfax will invest up to $100 million into Altius based on certain conditions.

Fairfax has agreed to purchase, on a private placement basis, 5% preferred securities in an aggregate amount of up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million. Altius has closed today an initial purchase of preferred securities for $25 million, and has sole discretion until December 31, 2017 to require additional purchases by Fairfax for the remaining $75 million. The preferred securities are subordinate secured securities that may be repaid by Altius at any time after April 26, 2022 and at any time after April 26, 2020 if the volume-weighted average trading price of its common shares for any 10 day period after April 26, 2020 is at least $24 per share.

Fairfax Financial is of course run by Canadian billionaire, Prem Watsa, who some have dubbed the Warren Buffet of Canada. I believe Fairfax's involvement in Altius is an endorsement of the Altius management and its ability to take advantage of resource market volatility.

In this BNN interview (begins at 3 minute mark) Altius CEO Brian Dalton discusses the Fairfax investment into Altius.

Everything is going as planned at Altius Minerals and there is a great chance that as cashflows increase at Altius more investor attention will come its way and translate into a higher share price.

