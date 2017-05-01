Negative Tail Risk Continues To Rise

"But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory fails to recognize that large market movements occur far more frequently than implied by the normal distribution. The practical implication for investors is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market. On the other hand, serial correlation implies that what happens in the market over one time period, say a month, influences what happens the next month. Unfortunately, many traditional stock market models assume that serial correlation doesn't exist.

With regard to C-J, it uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market going back to 1950 to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions that are linked through time. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that there exists a fractal nature to the C-J model. In the model, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for future periods. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time; history has shown us that such "expert" predictions are usually wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

May 2017

In my April article, I noted that the distribution of percentage changes in the S&P 500 had moved decidedly toward the tails, but with a higher probability (66%) of the S&P 500 ending the month of April on the positive side. Furthermore, C-J's median simulation for April called for an increase in the S&P 500 of 1.1%. Now that April is over we can see that the actual change in the S&P 500 was an increase of 0.9% as the index moved from 2362.72 at the end of March to 2384.20 at the end of April. While the final movement in the index for the month was relatively small, the S&P 500 did feature an intraday high of 2398.16 on April 26. Despite indicators continuing to show heightened levels of uncertainty regarding future economic policy and political events, the S&P 500 closed the month of April only 11.76 points below its closing high of 2395.96 established on March 1, 2017. With that said, I was curious as to what the C-J simulation results for May would like. The results are shown below.

A number of results from the above table are particularly interesting. First, the simulations suggest a dramatic, but asymmetrical, shift in the likelihood of a tail event in May as compared to April. (While by standard definition a 5% movement is not a fat-tail event, I begin at that point because a 5% or more movement certainly marks a change investors recognize in their portfolios). In the table, the far right column shows the percentage point change in the estimated simulation probabilities from the previous month. For losses of 5% or more, the estimated probability for May equals 13.3%, an increase of 4.1 percentage points from the April simulations. Given the March and April simulation results, the likelihood of a negative fat-tail event continues to rise. But note that for positive fat-tail events, the estimated probabilities for May have fallen with the likelihood of a positive movement of 5% or more now equal to 9.3%, a decline of 1.5 percentage points from the April simulations.

Second, those of you who read my article last month know that C-J suggested a 66% chance of the S&P 500 increasing (above the historical rate of occurrence) with a median simulation result equal to an increase of 1.1% (also greater than the median historical rate). From the table above, the simulation results for May suggest the likelihood of an increase in the index has fallen to 54.9%, a rate that is clearly below the historical rate. Also interesting is that the median simulation for May suggests an increase of only 0.23%. This is markedly lower than the historical rate and is the lowest median change in over one year.

Having detailed the results for the May simulations, and given the all-time closing high for the S&P 500 of 2395.96 on March 1, 2017, I was curious as to what probability C-J gives to the market ending May at a new all-time high. After all, at the end of April, the S&P 500 stood less than 12 points away from the record. While not shown above, C-J estimates the likelihood that the S&P 500 will end May above 2395.96 at 44.7%.

Negative Tail Analysis

Finally, as I do every month, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. Please note that while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category as it corresponds to approximately three standard deviations. Broken out into more detail, the May negative tail-results can be seen as:

Most noteworthy in these results is that the estimated probability of a loss of 5% or more occurring has increased from 9.2% in April to 13.3% in May. Going back to the March 2017 simulations, that rate was estimated at only 4.2%, so the likelihood of a loss of 5% or more over a one month time period has now more than tripled in just the last couple of months. Furthermore, the 13.3% estimate is almost 5 percentage points higher than the rate implied by traditional finance theory (8.53%) and the rate of historical occurrence (8.7%). The increases are particularly pronounced in the -5% to -7% and -7% to -9% ranges. As I said in the title of this article, C-J simulations suggest that negative tail risk continues to rise.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market.

