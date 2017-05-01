3 Huge GoM Projects For BHP

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has a sizeable presence in the global oil & gas space that has recently come under fire from an activist investor who sees the spin-off of the mining giant's petroleum business as a great way to unlock value. Let's take a look at BHP Billiton Limited's footprint in the Gulf of Mexico.

Operated overview

In America's portion of the Gulf of Mexico, BHP Billiton has a stake in eight different developments. Two of those facilities are operated by BHP and the rest it has a material stake in. BHP produced 37 million BOE net from these assets in FY2016 (~100,000 BOE/d), up marginally from FY2015, equal to around a fifth of its oil & gas production base.

At the Shenzi Field, located in Green Canyon Block 653, BHP is the operator of the facility with a 44% interest. The Green Canyon is a major oil & gas producing region in the Gulf of Mexico that is overseen by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, part of the US Department of the Interior.

Discovered in 2002, the Shenzi Field is thought to have between 350 million and 400 million BOE of gross recoverable resources. BHP is using a tension leg platform with the capacity to produce 100,000 bpd of oil and 50 MMcf/d of dry gas to develop those resources. First-oil was reached in March 2009, and the development aims to maintain production levels through 15 producing wells and water injection wells.

Another part of this development includes the nearby Genghis Khan Field which is tied back to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:APC) Marco Polo platform. The Genghis Khan Field is part of the same geological structure as the Shenzi Field, and is located in an adjacent Green Canyon block. First-oil was reached at that field back in October 2007.

BHP's other operated venture is over in Green Canyon Block 613, where it pumps oil & gas out of the Neptune Field through its 35% stake in the venture. Discovered in 1995, it wasn't until mid-2008 that the Neptune Field starting producing. Like at the Shenzi project, BHP and its partners are using a tension leg platform to develop the field. That TLP has the capacity to handle 50,000 bo/d and 50 MMcf/d of dry gas.

The Neptune Field is thought to hold 100-150 million BOE of gross recoverable resources. As it doesn't appear that water injection or gas re-injection (another way to maintain reservoir pressure) infrastructure has been built out yet that may offer upside for BHP in the future.

Investments in maintaining reservoir pressure like water injection wells tend to yield strong returns, even in the current environment, as those projects do a great job utilizing existing infrastructure. Investors should keep in mind that the total production capacity and the actual output levels are two different beasts, and that current production levels from most of BHP's GoM fields are well below their peak. This is the biggest justification to move forward with reservoir maintenance projects.

Non-operated overview

The three other upstream ventures include BHP's interest in the Mad Dog (23.9%), Atlantis (44%), and Genesis (4.95%) developments all in the Green Canyon area. BHP also has a stake in the firms that control the Cleopatra gas pipeline (22%) and Caesar oil pipeline (25%), which routes oil & gas produced in the Green Canyon region to onshore infrastructure through connecting pipelines.

Out of its non-operated investments the Mad Dog Field, which is operated by BP Plc (NYSE:BP), is the most important. BHP's near-quarter stake in the Mad Dog 2 expansion is a reason to keep its GoM position in mind.

Discovered back in 1998, the Mad Dog Field is located in Green Canyon Block 782 and is thought to be home to 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in place. First-oil was reached back in January 2005 when the moored integrated truss spar, with the capacity or produce 80,000 bo/d and 60 MMcf/d of dry gas, started pumping out hydrocarbons. The development has 12 production wells.

The Mad Dog 2 expansion will see 14 additional production wells tied into a new floating production platform after appraisal activity in 2009-2011 doubled BP's resource estimate. Cost cutting efforts have brought the total construction price tag down to $9 billion, versus over $20 billion initially, making the economics of the project very compelling.

By late-2021 the venture should reach first-oil, with a peak production rate of 140,000 bo/d on top of existing output levels. While a ways off this is how BHP Billiton plans to keep adding value to its oil & gas business over time.

Investors should also note that BHP's venture with BP over at the Atlantis Field in Green Canyon Block 787 is also noteworthy, as that field is expected to house at least 635 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent if not more due to a recent development. Production started up in 2007 and water injection helps maintain output levels.

Very very recently, through innovations in the seismic mapping process, BP found another 200 million barrels of oil located in the Atlantis Field that the consortium could (probably) develop with ease. It appears that number is the amount of recoverable oil discovered under a salt dome in the region.

The oil industry has a very hard time accurately mapping out crude deposits under salt domes, something that is changing now that Xuhai Shen along with BP's scientists have cracked the code (more on that here).

New market

Mexico recently opened up its oil & gas industry to foreign players for the first time since the 1930s. BHP Billiton is one of the major firms to win a contract with Mexico.

While keeping in mind that the Mexican government does intend on keeping a large portion of the profits, getting BHP's foot in the door is the right long term move. Bolt-on projects sport great returns and the Mexican government did reduce PEMEX's cut for these deepwater blocks relative to the hefty take on earlier auctions.

BHP Billiton won the right to appraise and ideally develop the Trion prospect in the Mexican portion of the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in December 2016. It acquired a 60% stake and the operatorship of Blocks AE-0092 and AE-0093 for an upfront cash payment of $62.4 million, a $561.6 million future carry for PEMEX, and a commitment to pay an additional 4% royalty on top of the minimum 7.5% royalty.

In return, BHP will help the state-run firm to unlock an estimated 485 million BOE of gross recoverable resources, which is heavily weighted towards crude oil. BHP's Steve Pastor stated in the press release that BHP sees "attractive potential in Trion and the Perdido trend, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to further appraise and potentially develop this prospective frontier area of the deep-water Gulf of Mexico."

It won't be until the next decade that the Trion Field starts producing, but the output streams should be quite large.

Final thoughts

BHP Billiton Limited's presence in the Gulf of Mexico oil & gas space is significant and set to grow materially over the next decade. Expanding the Mad Dog and Atlantis fields while moving forward with developing the Trion Field will give BHP Billiton Limited three major growth drivers.

Unlike at its unconventional oil & gas operations, it's hard to see how separating this business from BHP Billiton Limited would immediately create value. Flexibility is always going to be limited due to the legal and regulatory requirements to develop these deepwater prospects. That argument would have to center around the market not giving BHP Billiton Limited's GoM assets a fair value.

Maybe, but while the Gulf of Mexico has a lot to offer, it isn't a hot market to be in due to the long lead time these projects have. Investors looking to read more about BHP Billiton Limited's oil & gas operations should check out its Lower 48 footprint, which includes Eagle Ford and Permian Basin acreage.

