Eaton Corp - A Dividend Growth Champion

Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) caught our attention while writing an earlier article on recent dividend increases. After further analysis, we felt that Eaton Corp meets most of our selection criteria, if not all. We also looked at other companies in the Industrial sector and found ETN is attractive compared to its peers. With regards to valuation, it is not cheap, but forward valuation is favorable compared to 5-year average. For these reasons, we initiated our first 1/3 rd position in Eaton. We will present below our detailed analysis and how it compares to its peers.

Eaton Corp PLC: Introduction

Eaton Corporation is a global electrical, power management and industrial company with its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and operational headquarters in Ohio, USA. The company was founded in the United States in 1911. In 2012, Eaton Corporation completed its $11.8 billion acquisition of Ireland-based Cooper Industries, and moved its registered head office to Ireland, and changed its name to Eaton Corporation PLC. However, its operational headquarters remain in Beachwood, Ohio. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

The Company provides energy-efficient solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. The company operates in four segments, Electrical, Hydraulics, Aerospace and Vehicle/Automotive. Eaton has proven over time its ability to adapt to the changing times via acquisitions and internal restructuring. The company started more than 100 years ago as an automotive component manufacturer, however, it has evolved into a diversified power management and industrial company.

The company has paid dividends since the year 1972 and raised them consistently for the last seven years. The dividend growth over the last five years has been attractive at 11.61%. The current yield is also quite decent at 3.17% and slightly better than its 5-year average.

On the growth side, the revenue, EPS, operating cash flow (OCF) and free cash flow (FCF), all have had decent growth over the last five years. The revenue, EPS, OCF and FCF growth in the last five years have been 5.27%, 2.64%, 13.53% and 21.79% respectively. ETN's total returns over the last five and ten years have been 11.76% and 9.20%.

Analysis:

Usually, if you want to know how a company is performing, the easiest way is to compare it with its close competitors. There are many peers to ETN such as Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), etc. However, nature of business for all of these companies vary substantially from each other, and it is difficult to make a 1x1 comparison, as you could easily do, for example, AT&T versus Verizon. We will compare ETN with three of its close competitors in the Industrial sector, namely EMR, UTX, and HON. We will use our point-scoring system to compare and analyze how well the company is performing on various criteria. In the point scoring system, we award 0 to 1.5 points for each criterion, 0 being lowest, and 1.5 being the highest score.

Revenue Growth:

ETN had a revenue growth of about 5.27% during the last five years. In comparison, EMR, UTX, and HON have had a growth rate of -11.07%, 0.20%, and 1.35% respectively. Clearly, other companies in the industrial sector have struggled with revenue growth, whereas ETN had decent growth. ETN is a clear winner on this criterion.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 0 0.5 0.5

EPS Growth:

It is often said that earnings drive the stock prices. Without growing earnings, a company cannot possibly hope for rising share prices, at least in the long-term. ETN's EPS grew 2.64% during the past five years. For the last 5 years, EMR, UTX, and HON have had a growth rate of -0.01%, 5.54% and 18.30% respectively. HON clearly beats the competition in this round.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 0.5 0 1.0 1.5 Cumulative Score 2.0 0 1.5 2.0

Current Yield and Dividend Growth:

The current (forward) yield for ETN is 3.17%, slightly better than its 5-year average of 3.10%. When it comes to dividend history, ETN has a decent record. It has paid dividends since the year 1972 and grown its dividends consecutively for 7 years. The dividend growth during the last five years was 11.61% for the 5-year period.

For the new investors, both the current yield and the dividend growth are important. Here is the comparison of our 4 companies with regards to current yield and the dividend growth.

ETN EMR UTX HON Current yield 3.17% 3.19% 2.22% 2.02% 5-year Dividend growth 11.61% 6.28% 7.35% 12.21%

As it is obvious, HON and ETN are winners in this round.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 1.0 1.0 1.5 Cumulative Score 3.5 1.0 2.5 3.5

Cash Flow Growth:

One of the ways that a company could support dividend growth is by growing its cash flow. ETN grew its operating cash flow and free cash flow at a yearly rate of 13.53% and 21.79% during the last 5 years.

ETN EMR UTX HON 5-year Operating Cash Flow- CAGR 13.53% -3.17% -7.73% 14.63% 5-year Free Cash Flow - CAGR 21.79% -3.03% -14.09% 17.13%

CAGR - Cumulative Annual Growth Rate

As it clear, HON and ETN have been clearly successful in growing the cash-flow, whereas that is not the case for EMR and UTX.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 0 0 1.5 Cumulative Score 5.0 1.0 2.5 5.0

Total Returns:

We would compare the five-year and 10-year total returns from ETN and rest of the three companies and compare with broad market index S&P500. There is no guarantee that the future growth will be similar. However, for the sake of comparison, it is important to know how the investment in each company would have fared.

ETN EMR UTX HON S&P500 5-year Total Returns(CAGR) 11.76% 6.10% 8.80% 17.92% 13.17% 10-year Total Returns(CAGR) 9.20% 6.52% 8.12% 13.19% 7.42%

For this round, HON is the clear winner, followed by ETN. UTX's performance over a 10-year period was better than S&P500, but 5-year was sub-par.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.25 0.5 1.0 1.5 Cumulative Score 6.25 1.5 3.5 6.5

Current Valuation:

(As of 04/28/2017) ETN EMR UTX HON Current P/E 18.2 23.9 19.4 20.5 Forward P/E 15.6 22.1 17.0 16.8 5-year average P/E 16.3 18.9 17.4 19.7 Dividend Yield (projected) 3.17% 3.18% 2.22% 2.02% Dividend Yield - 5 year avg. 3.1% 3.1% 2.3% 2.1% PEG Ratio ** 1.8 3.2 2.4 1.7 Price to Book 2.3 5.1 3.5 4.9 Price to Sales 1.8 2.7 1.7 2.6 Price to Cash Flow 13.7 14.9 25.3 16.4 % below 52 week high <2% <6% <1% <2%

** PEG ratio based on forecasted growth rate and forecasted earnings over the next 12 months,

To determine if a company is expensive, fairly priced or undervalued, there is no single factor that can give us a definite idea. In the above table, when we look at the various factors/ratios in totality, it does provide a fair idea about the valuation, at least on a comparative basis. It does appear that EMR is most expensive at this time, whereas ETN and HON are fairly priced, and UTX is somewhere in the middle.

We will award 1.5 points to ETN and HON, 1.0 to UTX and 0.5 to EMR.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 0.5 1.0 1.5 Cumulative Score 7.75 2.0 4.5 8.0

Dividend Safety:

ETN has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 46 years and increased the annual dividend for 8 consecutive years. The payout ratio is also safe at 54%. We will use our "Dividend Safety and Growth Rating" model to compare the four companies. The model uses eight criteria to derive the rating.

Please see our disclosures for the Dividend Safety model.

Based on the above model, ETN has the highest score, followed by HON. We will award 1.5 to ETN, 1.25 to HON, and 0.75 to UTX and 0.5 to EMR. Please note that EMR has the longest history out of the four companies, and safety of its dividend is probably not in question, but this rating combines safety and ability to grow the dividend into one rating.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 0.5 0.75 1.25 Cumulative Score 9.25 2.5 5.25 9.25

8. Fair value estimates:

The below table shows the fair value estimates calculated based on the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model and so-called Buffett's Valuation model (not designed by Buffett as such). Note that to be conservative; we are applying a 30% margin of safety on Buffett's valuation model. We will be using a discount ratio of 8%, a projected earnings growth (sourced from Morningstar.com) for the first five years and 2% after that. For Buffett's model, we will use projected earnings for the first five years and 0% after that, with a Treasury yield of 2.5%.

The above estimates show that ETN and HON are moderately undervalued, whereas UTX is slightly undervalued. EMR is overvalued.

We will award 1.5 points to ETN and HON, 1.0 to UTX and 0.5 to EMR.

ETN EMR UTX HON Score 1.5 0.5 1.0 1.5 Cumulative Score 10.75 3.0 6.25 10.75

FINAL SCORE:

ETN = 10.75

HON = 10.75

UTX = 6.25

EMR = 3.0

Concluding Remarks:

Both ETN and HON scored high marks in our comparative analysis. Both are good companies with safe dividends and projected growth of around 10% for the next 5 years. Both companies have grown their dividends by double digits during the last five years. However, ETN offers an attractive current yield of 3.17% versus 2% from HON and will be a better investment for income seeking investors. If current income was not a consideration, on a total returns basis, we believe, both ETN and HON should turn out to be equally good investments.

Below is what we would consider for investment in Eaton Corp:

Existing full position Hold No existing position Buy first 1/3 rd position in the range of $75 - $77. Existing partial position Buy the second 1/3 rd position in the range of $67 - $70. Buy the final 1/3 rd position in the range of $60.

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

NOTE:

