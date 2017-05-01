Ford's 5.2% Yield Is All That Matters

Photo credit

Ford (NYSE:F) has had a tough go of it for years now as the stocks of automotive manufacturers have been stuck in neutral with one notable exception. Ford, for its part, has been chugging along all the while with plans for growth that include a host of new cars while building upon the success of the fairly recent Mustang and F-150 lineup refreshes. Ford has exhibited all the positive momentum one could hope for but the stock is still at just $11. Q1 earnings were quite good, and Ford is still yielding well in excess of 5%, but what is it going to take to get the stock to move?

Ford is a North American story as the rest of the world generally produces roughly flat operating profit. That was true again in Q1, and while Ford continues to try and make the rest of the world work, I'll focus on North America because that's really all that matters. In Q1, the story was a bit mixed although results were still strong.

Total volume was slightly lower than last year due to fleet sales reductions, but retail sales were up, which generally carry better pricing and margins. Indeed, revenue was up despite the reduction in volume due to this factor, so that's certainly a positive. On the other hand, dealers were building less in terms of inventory on hand despite strength in Lincoln as well as trucks and SUVs. Ford's bread and butter is certainly the truck/SUV category, and that strength continues to pay off with relatively cheap fuel prices. The problem is that everyone and their brother is forecasting lower car sales this year for the entire industry, and that means that irrespective of whatever strength Ford can manage to show, it has to contend with lower inventories on dealer lots and what will likely amount to softer pricing as the year goes on. It has been a boom time for the U.S. auto market for a few years now, and with lots and lots of very cheap used cars on the market and fewer people stepping up to buy new cars, pricing is likely to suffer.

That will certainly impact revenue, but it will negatively impact operating profits as well. Ford's operating profit was down almost 400bps in Q1 against last year as commodities and other input costs ate away at Ford's margins. Ford is also making investments in future growth but that is every single day in the automotive industry, which is one of the most capital-intensive businesses I know of. The reduction in operating profits is probably here to stay at least for the short term, as a result of weak new car sales and resultant pricing that comes along with such an affliction. The good news is that Ford is making strides with its core truck/SUV lineup and continues to build upon the Mustang's success as well. It's not that I'm bearish on Ford's outlook, but I recognize there are headwinds to growth that are industry-wide and that means investors should be cautious.

Ford's plans to continue to boost market share in the truck/SUV category is absolutely the right move, but also keep in mind that its success is contingent upon fuel prices remaining fairly low. I don't see any reason that won't happen over the near to medium term but keep in mind that if fuel prices spike, Ford is in a lot of trouble. It is also, at the same time, building out its electric car capabilities. Thirteen new electric vehicles are going to be launched in the next five years, and Ford even introduced the first serviceable hybrid police car. That kind of innovation could certainly drive fleet sales in the future as Ford could very well take share from Dodge and Chevy if municipalities see the business case for hybrid fleet vehicles. Again, it isn't that Ford is doing anything wrong - I like its strategic direction - but the industry is running into a soft spot, and that must be respected.

Ford's valuation continues to be almost unbelievable at just 7.4 times this year's earnings and even less on next year's estimates. Those estimates have ticked down in the last couple of months as investors digest the thought of weaker new car sales as well as the profitability issues Ford is facing for 2017, namely with respect to inputs. That valuation, however, seems to me to factor in the bad news that is coming. That's not to say things couldn't get worse and cause the stock to fall once more, but it looks to me like a weak 2017 is already in this stock.

More importantly, at least to me, is Ford's ability to continue to service that enormous dividend. The payout is well over 5% and Ford even paid a supplemental nickel per share in Q1 as a way to get excess cash - of which there is plenty - to shareholders. Ford is certainly a dividend story and continues to be a good one at that. Given all the variables that Ford is facing over the medium term, the stock looks fairly valued to me. The valuation looks very cheap but it should be considering the headwinds for the industry. I still very much like Ford for its dividend, however, and if you're looking for a sizable yield, you can do much worse. Pricing will be of the utmost importance this year as new car sales slow, but the Credit business is still performing well and Ford's lineup of new models is impressive. I like it for the long term as an income play, but those waiting for a return to $14 may be left wanting for some time. Think of Ford as a bond and decide if you like it then because earnings and stock price growth may be tough to come by for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.