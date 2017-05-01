Union Pacific's Q1: Coal Rebounds, Are The Rails Going Big In 2017?

The dividend was raised 10%, slower than eps growth of 14%.

Coal rebounds 20+% in a big win for all the rails.

After a tough 2015 and 2016 the rails, focusing on Union Pacific(NYSE:UNP), may be getting their operating mojo back.

As the stock market likes to do, the increases in their prices during 2017 and so far in 2017 may have signaled that things were getting better.

Or maybe they were simply just bets that things are improving economic wise and the rails have proved them right.

UNP data by YCharts

Either way, lets dive into Union Pacific's Q1 and see what we can see and hopefully gain some insight as to where the rails go from here.

Coal Continues its Wild Swing

Coal continues to be quite a wildcard as far as the rails are concerned. Its decline against the beast of low natural gas prices originally contributed to the valley you see above. The rails were posting 20%+ declines in that segment.

And now it has reversed course, for this quarter at least.

Without that slacker automotive, every major segment would have been in positive territory.

Coal was a big winner as you can see, although that is to be expected when it declines and equally large amount.

Automotive being slightly weak was no surprise. SA junkies know that auto sales have been slightly off their highs so far in 2017 which has been seen as somewhat disappointing.

Another interesting note I pulled out of the transcript was the driver of the industrial product segment. Management indicated frac sand shipments were up 59% in the quarter.

Going into more detail in the Q&A, they identified the hottest areas:

"We were up almost 100% in the Permian Basin and we're up around 40% in Eagle Ford. We're seeing some spiking demand as well in the Niobrara, but not as substantial."

If you needed another confirmation that US shale producers are drilling and producing like mad and stepping it up, there it is plain as day.

The strength of the US dollar was the headwind and most uncertain driver of 2017, according to management. Fed policy and fiscal policy could have a hold on this item into 2018 and beyond.

Income Statement & Cash Flows

There is a lot to like looking at UNP's full income statement.

Revenue and expenses were both up 6%. Net income was up slightly faster at 9% thanks to a lower tax rate.

Net income grew much faster at 14% as the company bought back $802 million worth of shares.

Management raised the dividend 10%, signaling the business is gaining strength and management/bod is confident.

Cash flow wise, the company had free cash flow after capital investments of about $1 billion. Pretty much all of that went towards dividends and buybacks as you can see below.

No new debt was taken out as issued debt about equaled out debt repaid.

2017 Outlook

Starting off, the company thinks they can achieve another 350 to 400 million in productivity savings.

They claim to have achieved $90 million this quarter, although I hardly noticed anything in the numbers.

The company also expects low single digit volume growth and strong pricing trends.

I did not find a management provided outlook, but I personally feel the company can easily achieve $5.30 to 5.40 at the highest if consecutive quarters continue to improve and the strength in coal and industrial they saw this quarter hold.

At $111 that puts the PE right at 19/20. Finviz says the forward PE is 17.5 so analysts must expected 2017 earnings a lot higher then my rough guess.

If they company continues to grow at a 14% earnings clip, either valuation is more than fair. Going into 2018, the company might post much slower growth year over year as they lap this some record breaking quarters like this one.

Wrapping things up, I continue to feel the rails are a great long term investment. They had consolidated down to the point of little competition, have competitive advantages that other transports like airlines and freight shippers do not have, and are oozing cash back to shareholders at an impressive pace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.