Trading VIX Update - Is VIX Index Headed To Single Digits?

Short volatility ETPs were big winners last week as VIX index plunged to the tune of 26%.

The chart above shows that last week's move lower in VIX index was the third strongest over the past 20 months, only surpassed by post-Brexit and US elections week. There has been a recurring theme, where traders push up volatility prior to a political event only to see it quickly fade once uncertainty regarding the outcome is lifted.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) had a banner week - closing at all-time weekly high and 13% higher on the week.

My pragmatic nature does not see much potential for SVXY going forward, but exceptionally low realized volatility being a persistent theme since August, 2016 may result in a collective change in psyche of volatility traders. Therefore, VIX index in single digits - a phenomenon that is as rare as politicians telling truth to the public, may actually become a staple of equity market in 2017.

My thought process is not anchored to any preconceived notions. I accept VIX index closing below 11 in an environment wrought with near-term political risks as an indication that once those risks are either diminished or resolved VIX index has room to move lower. I will not be surprised to see single digit closing prices for VIX futures at expiry, thus I'm not interested in closing my currently long exposure to SVXY despite 30-day synthetic trading at 12.60.

Several trades were made last week, but none related to volatility. I closed short calls on March oil futures at a nice profit and initiated long call positions in GE and KORS. Since my articles focus on VIX-related instruments I don't feel any particular need or desire to explain the rationale behind those trades.

Positions

On the market front I continue to see bullish action pretty much everywhere. A significant amount of skepticism in comments to bullish-leaning articles tells me that markets are nowhere near euphoria stage. Cumulative NY advance-decline line set a new record high last week further confirming strength in internals.

There is broad participation in the rally with energy sector being a notable laggard. Earnings are growing at a decent clip and global macroeconomic backdrop continues to be mostly neutral-to-positive. Positioning in US equities is at historically low levels while cash balances remain relatively high.

To sum it up, I expect current low volatility environment persist as long as nothing major breaks on the geopolitical front. Markets are digesting a slew of earnings and are looking forward to US budget resolution and finalization of French elections. Outcome for both events seem to favor long equity trade, which in its turn could further positively impact short volatility positions. Being short volatility at this time carries poor risk/reward based on historical ranges, however, there is significant roll yield to be captured if VIX index stays cemented in 10-11 area where it spent the majority of last week. I'm keeping current SVXY exposure but may sell some near-term calls when/if 30-day synthetic moves below 12.

Account performance YTD

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.