Asset Allocation By The Numbers

This is the first of several posts on asset allocation. Most financial advisors will tell you that asset allocation is the single most important decision an investor can make. We all love picking good stocks or raking in short term gains. But over the long run, your asset allocation is going to be the primary factor in how you accumulate wealth, your lifestyle in retirement, and your financial independence. This series of posts will try to help you make that decision.

You have probably seen articles on this topic before, maybe many times. The difference here is that I am going to concentrate on the statistical history and properties of the allocation decision. I will compare various strategies and come up with hard numbers on how they have done. I will use this to make forecasts on how they will fare in the future. I'll also tell you about my personal allocation.

All the numbers in these posts came out of programs I have written in the R language. R is the premier platform for statistical analysis. If you want to follow the actual calculation, or if you want to try various ideas of your own, all the code is freely available here.

Let's start out with a baseline. A standard portfolio that many investors have used for a long time is 50% stocks, 50% bonds. Although this seems pretty ad hoc, there is a strong economic argument for it. Basically it boils down to stocks and bonds being natural diversifiers. When stocks are going up, normally the economy is strong and the Fed will be tightening. This will put upward pressure on interest rates and downward pressure on bond prices. Likewise when stocks are weak, bonds should be strong.

That's the theory anyway. How has it really done? I simulated this strategy going back to 1992. I used the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) for the stock portion. This is a broad market passive index fund and is equivalent to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI). For the bond portion, I used the Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund (VUSTX). This is similar to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). Government bonds (I'll call them "govvies" from now on) are the purest wager on rising and falling rates. If the basic system works, this should be the cleanest way of implementing it.

Here's a graph of the value of the portfolio, assuming you start with $1. This also assumes reinvested dividends and no taxes. This would be appropriate for a tax-deferred IRA account. I'll deal with taxable accounts later in the series.

This is pretty darn good. You would have 9.13 times your money in 25 years. That's 9.2% per annum! And note that the largest drawdown (in 2008 of course) was only 24%. The annualized alpha versus a stock-only portfolio is 5.1%. Those are excellent returns.

Ok, so now we know that the conventional wisdom on asset allocation is actually wise. Can we do better? Let's try a few things.

One thing that may improve the base portfolio described in the last post is adding corporate bonds. Since corporate bonds have a higher interest rate than the govvies, you might think that it would make for a higher yielding portfolio. OTOH, when times get tough and stocks go down, investors reach for govvies. After all, corporate bonds have credit risk, and that risk usually moves directly with the stock market. So the benefits of diversification will be lessened, and the risk-adjusted return might actually be lower. Let's look at the data.

For corporate bonds, I used the Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (MUTF:VWESX) over the same time period. Surprisingly, the annual return of this portfolio was 9.0%, nearly identical to the govvie portfolio. The largest drawdown, however, was higher. Alpha on the same basis was 3.6%. Here's the same graph for this portfolio.

A good way to measure the volatility of a portfolio is by the drawdowns it has. Here's a table of the largest four drawdowns. This comes from the R package PerformanceAnalytics. This uses daily data, so it is the absolute worst you would face if you checked your account every day:

Drawdowns, Portfolio 1: 50% stocks, 50% govvies

Start Date Max % Decline Days Till New High 2007-12-07 -24 571 2000-09-05 -18 688 1994-02-01 -9 281 1998-07-21 -8 79

Portfolio 2: 50% stocks, 50% corporates

Start Date Max % Decline Days Till New High 2007-11-01 -32 593 2000-09-05 -18 685 1998-07-21 -10 89 2000-03-24 -9 106

These drawdowns make sense from financial theory. In a really big decline, like 2008, the portfolio with govvies will give more protection ( -24% vs. -32%). In smaller declines it matters less. So if you want to protect against another big crash, go with the govvies. Also note that during the dotcom crash of 2000 the portfolios did about the same. That is likely because the dotcoms had no debt, and their crash only slightly affected the credit of the corporate world.

I used the R function portfolio.optim to get the efficient frontier. If you are aiming for a 7% return, the optimal percentage in a portfolio would be: stocks 31%, govvies 44%, corporates 24%. If you are aiming for higher returns, stay with Portfolio 1.

If you do a straight extrapolation of Portfolio 1, you wind up doubling your money every eight years. Of course, world growth has slowed down in the last decade, and interest rates are already very low. So past performance may not be indicative of….

There is another issue though that must be mentioned. The last 35 years have seen a huge bull market in bonds. By some measures, it's the biggest bond bull market of all time. This has favored govvies, since they are pure macro instruments. If the bull market is over, as many think, it might be wise to stay away from them and go with the higher yielding corporates. In fact, portfolio 1, with the govvies, recently recovered from a drawdown that started in August 2016. This is precisely because of the recent rise in interest rates. Portfolio 2 recovered much sooner. This is my view, and I own mostly corporates.

Now if investment grade corporates are better than govvies, is junk even better? How about international stocks? That's the next post.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTSMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.