Be Cautious About JD.com

Mixed JD Finance spin-off - half of the fancy story is gone, and where is the next investment opportunity for JD?

Since the last sell-off during Apr. to Jun. 2016, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) went up 75% from the bottom and is currently trading at $35. Key factors include JD's improved financials, positive market reaction to the announced spin-off of JD Finance and fast growth of JD.com's core business.

While JD is trading at the 52-week high, I think it is time for investors to be cautious about JD and this article presents an in-depth review of major investment risks.

Source: FactSet

JD Overview

JD.com was founded in 2004 and is considered the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in China. JD.com aimed to offer a wide selection of authentic, high-quality products at competitive prices and delivers them to customers' doors in a speedy and dependable manner. When e-Commerce emerged in China, JD.com's value proposition had been a huge differentiator. Consumers had trust in JD.com, thus they are able to spend considerably on computers, televisions, cameras, etc. on JD.com without worrying about making risky deals. As a result, JD.com has been exceptionally successful in the 3C category.

Source: Company website

Over 12 years, JD.com continued to succeed in expanding categories, growing GMV and building unparalleled logistics capacity. Just like Amazon, JD provided both online direct sales (1P) and online marketplace (3P), and the current 1P GMV/3P GMV mix is about 58:42.

For those investors who are not familiar with the distinctions between 1P and 3P models, I'd like to explain the difference. 1P model is based on JD.com sourcing products directly from brands and suppliers and selling them directly to customers through the company's website and mobile channels.

It is open to well-established reputable brands and merchants with operations in China. 3P model was launched in Oct. 2010, which enabled third-party sellers to sell products directly to customers via the JD.com website and mobile channels. Approved sellers may also use JD.com's industry-leading fulfillment infrastructure, marketing and customer targeting services, financing, and other value added services.

Despite its fast growth, JD.com, as an established business, has been struggling with profitability for years. In 2015, JD was ranked No.1 loss-making company in China.

Nevertheless, 2016 became a better year for JD. On Mar. 2, 2017, JD reported FY 2016 results - non-GAAP net income RMB1 billion, revenue growth of 44% that outpaced the overall China e-Commerce growth of 26.2% (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China), gross profit margin of 15.3%, up from 5.5% in 2011.

Source: Company presentation

Despite JD's improved financials, I think investors should take a cautious view through a deeper understanding on major risks. This article is mainly focused on the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) price war, JD's earnings power and growth opportunities.

1. The FMCG price war will be value-destroying - it is unlikely to beat BABA

Richard Liu, founder of JD, aimed to become No.1 in China e-Commerce with FMCG being the next battlefield.

FMCG is absolutely an attractive market for e-Commerce players due to higher gross margin (~20%) , low penetration and long tail effect. Tmall supermarket and JD supermarket are competing head to head.

Online FMCG is still in very early stage in China and it requires significant spending on new customer acquisition and fulfillment. For JD, FMCG is currently still a loss-making category due to large promotions.

Competition makes this an even tougher game. According to Richard Liu, JD aimed to "exceed BABA B2C business within 4 years." In response to JD's ambitious goal, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has rolled out its New Retail strategy. As part of this strategy, several initiatives have been launched by BABA, such as the privatization of INTIME, investment in Suning Commerce, Sanjiang Shopping Club, Gooday, and Skyfoods.com.

In the 2017 Q1 earnings call, BABA CFO Maggie Wu commented on FMCG: "we wouldn't hesitate to invest them all. So for Tmall Supermarket for FMCG, while the other company (referring to JD) is talking about US$1 billion investments, we are willing to invest multi-times of that number, because this is just a category that we think we should be in with great potential and we are the one could provide better service in this area."

Sales and marketing expense of JD vs. BABA, Source: Company filings

Between JD and BABA, which could be the winner? The following numbers show that the upcoming price war would be tough for JD.

- GMV of JD is about 1/5 of GMV of BABA.

- Net loss of JD in 2015 is (Rmb9.4 billion) vs. net income Rmb24 billion of BABA.

- Net loss of JD in Q4 2016 is (Rmb1.7 billion) vs. net income Rmb17 billion of BABA.

2. JD's earnings power is considerably weak

Non-GAAP measurement is widely used in start-up and growth companies. However, it might be not very appropriate for mature companies. JD, as an established e-Commerce giant founded in 2004, reported a significant portion of SBC adjustment in its Non-GAAP earnings/Non-GAAP operating income.

Source: Company filings

Warren Buffett talked about non-GAAP accounting: "If compensation isn't an expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don't belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong?" Many mature tech companies have stopped providing non-GAAP results adjusted for stock-based compensation.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): The CFO David Wehner confirmed that from 2016 Q1 onward, the company's results and other metrics would be based on GAAP including stock-based compensation. "We view it as a real expense."

Amazon: Since 2016 Q1, Amazon started breaking out stock-based compensation in the results of its different businesses. The CFO Brian Olsavsky said "this is the way we now evaluate our business performance and manage our operations."

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): All included equity awards made to employees as costs when reporting non-GAAP earnings.

A further question would be, what does JD's future earnings power look like?

As shown in the following table, JD's direct sales (1P) business has relatively flat gross margin. The gross margin increasing from 9.9% to 15.2% during 2013 to 2016 was primarily driven by the mix shift to 3P business. Meanwhile, there is a clear upward trend for the expenses of Fulfillment, Marketing/Sales, Technology and Contents, G&A vs. Sales.

Source: Company filings

Source: Company filings

According to JD management, the target mix of 1P/3P is 50:50, I assume this target mix can be achieved in 2019 and 1P gross margin has a moderate expansion, my calculation shows JD's gross margin will increase by 330Bps from 2016 to 2019E. This 330Bps will be more than offset by increasing fulfillment, marketing, technology and G&A expense. My conclusion is that there will not be significant improvement for JD's profitability through 2019E.

My projection of JD Gross Margin 2017E-2019E

Furthermore, I am taking a comprehensive analysis on each possible value driver for JD.

a) Category expansion to high-margin FMCG, Apparel, etc.

Category expansion is important. However, it won't be easy for JD to expand into the categories that BABA currently dominates. BABA would not forego those high-margin categories. How many price wars can JD really afford?

b) Increase 1P gross margin

Currently, JD's 1P gross margin is about 10 percentage points lower than top offline retailers. Comparing with the top offline retailers such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), I believe JD would not have any stronger bargaining power on supply chain. Even if I made a bold assumption that JD is able to increase gross margin by 5 more percentage points (which I doubt given the competitive landscape in China), a very optimistic projection shows that JD gross margin could expand by 700Bps, from 15.2% in 2016 to 22.2% in 2019E. However, I believe a majority of that will still be offset by increased operating expense.

c) Grow 3P business exceeding 50:50 1P/3P mix

There are two limitations: a) There is an inherent optimal ratio between 1P and 3P as they are mutually beneficial through brand building and profits making respectively. JD cannot be too far off this optimal ratio. b) The scalability of JD 3P competing with Alibaba. As the 2nd player as well as a distant 3P competitor of BABA, JD's 3P growth is relatively limited. According to some online data, 3P sellers generate 10 times of net sales on BABA than on JD. It is very common that BABA requires 3P sellers to promote exclusively on BABA during major promotional events such as Double 11, unless they opt out.

d) Avoid pricing war

Low price is a major weapon for JD to compete with BABA. JD's original value proposition of "authentic, high-quality products" could not differentiate itself anymore as JD and BABA sell exactly the same merchandise. Competitive pricing and fast delivery are the remaining ways for JD to compete. JD's logistics is still widely trusted and preferred by customers who want fast delivery. However, customers do not need everything to be delivered the next morning. Competitive pricing becomes an essential way to compete.

3. Mixed JD Finance spin-off - half of the fancy story is gone, and where is the next investment opportunity for JD?

The announced JD Finance spin-off received positive reaction from the market. According to JD management, "JD.com will dispose its remaining 68.6% equity stake in JD Finance in exchange for RMB 14.3 billion in cash and 40% of the pre-tax profits of JD Finance after it achieves cumulative profitability in the future. We will also have the option to convert a 40% profit sharing right back into JD Finance equity when it's permitted by the applicable regulations." This restructuring is expected to clean up JD's balance sheet, unlock value and provide management more effective incentives.

However, I have a mixed view on this spin-off. Without JD Finance, JD as a pure e-Commerce core business plus logistics, part of its fancy story is gone. Furthermore, I think it is still a big question mark where is the next investment opportunity for JD.

JD management confirmed that investment would be focused on the ecosystem of e-Commerce. Since O2O business was sold, the most likely investment opportunity would be the newly announced JD Logistics Business and FMCG (this has been discussed as above). According to the company, "JD Logistics will provide business partners with comprehensive supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transportation, delivery, after-sales service, as well as logistics services, including smart and cross-border logistics, among others. " Is JD Logistics an attractive business like Amazon FBA? I think there are a lot of uncertainties.

According to JD's disclosure during earnings conference, smaller sellers are not opting for JD logistics (due to cost concern I believe). Similarly, I noticed some big brand 3P sellers are using Cainiao network for delivery. What does the different fulfillment economics for sellers look like? Below is the comparison of fulfillment costs of JD vs. other logistics.

Source: Company filing and Internet

The China logistics market is relatively fragmented and below is the market share of each major player. Sf, Yto, Sto and Zto are all publicly traded companies that have access to capital. In addition, JD Logistics lack an edge that all the other third party players possess. Because of data security issue, JD Logistics will never be able to fulfill orders for BABA while the other third party players are able to serve both JD and BABA. That being said, I really have no conviction on the growth of this new revenue stream from JD Logistics.

Source: Industrial Securities

Is JD Logistics able to disrupt the China e-Commerce leveraging technology? The following chart tells you that JD so far is not yet a technology company.

Source: Company filings

Conclusion:

Is China's e-Commerce market a winner-take-all market? Not really. Is JD satisfied with being the No.2 player? Not exactly. JD is a founder control company. Founder Richard Liu, an exceptionally ambitious entrepreneur, owns over 80% of voting shares. He even said, "if I am not able to control JD, I will sell it." As he owns a majority of voting shares, losing control is not going to happen quickly. However, what if competition really gives JD a hard time? Wal-Mart (10.8% shares of JD) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (21.25% share of JD) might be waiting out there.

