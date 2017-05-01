Sarepta: Q1 Guidance And Accelerating Patient Starts Point To Continued Upside

Though not the basis for my thesis, takeover in the near to medium term would make sense.

The company's pipeline continues to progress, and multi-faceted approach to treating DMD could pay off for shareholders and patients.

Full-year guidance has been raised, and the company appears to be making inroads with reimbursement challenges.

In the past month, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) appear to be staging a comeback, having risen over 20% and continuing to show strength.

The company's first-quarter earnings results gave several pieces of evidence that strengthen the bull case.

Raised Revenue Guidance

First-quarter Exondys51 sales came in at $16.3 million, easily beating analyst estimates in addition to management's own guidance.

Management is now calling for full-year revenue in excess of $95 million, significantly increased from the previous guidance of $80 million. The firm's solidified cash position of $391.1 million doesn't hurt either, aided by the sale of its priority review voucher.

Progress

The company recently presented data from study 201/202 which showed Exondys51 treated patients experienced half the rate of decline in forced vital capacity percent as age matched patients - in other words these patients experienced less deterioration of respiratory muscle function than otherwise would occur absent of treatment. To put a face on the above, be sure to check out the link to Jenn McNary's tweeted video on Max's results, keeping in mind he's been on the study since age 9 and is now 15.

Management believes the significance of the data was appreciated by physicians at the conference where it was presented and that publication will aid patients in gaining access to the drug.

Also, as by now the last patient in the 96-week study 204 has been treated, the data will be subjected to analysis hopefully to be completed by the end of the year. Data from a European phase 2 study should also be available later in the year.

Patient Ramps in Second Quarter

Management has commented that Tier 1 and 2 DMD centers, which treat 80% of the known DMD population, are consistently turning in start forms. Another bit of good news was that more Tier 3 centers were submitting start forms this quarter, increasing the company's total prescriber base by 30% since the fourth quarter.

Trends in active physician prescribing have been encouraging and inroads are being made with reimbursement challenges. Also, March was the highest month in terms of patients starting therapy, and management sees the trend continuing into the second quarter.

As for the company's efforts to get the drug approved in Europe, eteplirsen has officially appeared on the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) list of questions day 120. Importantly, it has been announced that the drug candidate will be evaluated by NICE in the UK in October, meaning if it gets approved by the EMA, delays in approval in England could hopefully be avoided.

Pipeline Efforts

ESSENCE, a phase 3 randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study for patients amenable to either exon 45 or exon 53 skipping, is on track and should be fully enrolled by the end of the year per management guidance. If successful, the study would support the company's efforts to gain approval for SRP-4045, SRP-4055, and SRP-4053.

The company's partnership with Summit (NASDAQ:SMMT) could be paying dividends soon, as the 48-week phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating ezutromid in DMD patients should complete enrollment in the second quarter with 24-week biopsy MRI and functional data to be reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Not much attention has been given to the company's partnerships with Nationwide Children's Hospital and Dr. Jerry Mendell, specifically in regards to its gene therapy program started in 2008. The program is expected to enter the clinic in the third quarter, targeting patients with exon 18 and exon 58, accounting for 60% to 70% of the DMD population.

Both of the above approaches are synonymous with management's strategy to attack the disease from several different angles given the complexity of its nature. Management believes its comprehensive approach to treating DMD will create value for shareholders and most importantly the patient community.

Buyout Speculation

CEO Edward Kaye made it known that he is stepping down. Also, a director of the company, Jean-Paul-Kress, let the board know on April 24th that he won't be standing for re-election due to time commitments and a possible conflict of interest related to future undertakings.

While I never pin an investment thesis based solely on the takeover of a company, it wouldn't come as a big surprise if in the near term would-be acquirers give indications of interest. An acquisition in the present ($50 to $60 range) would be larger than a small bolt-on target but still quite palatable for a number of pharmaceutical or biotech firms, including Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN).

The good news for investors is buyout or no, the stock appears poised to head higher as management continues to execute. I still categorize the stock as a long-term holding, cautioning new investors to initiate only small pilot positions while waiting for future weakness to add to their positions. Risks include continued execution in launch and sales growth, regulatory setbacks, clinical setbacks with own as well as partnered candidates, and a high cash burn likely to seek additional financing by year end.

