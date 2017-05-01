Huntington Bancshares: It Should Be Obvious

Regional banks are potential winning stocks to own, especially if we get some momentum as a sector with a real catalyst being rising interest rates going forward. Well, the sector in the last 7 months has been solid, but we should be ready for another leg up soon. These stocks are interesting as many of them get little coverage, yet are much easier to examine than their larger, major multinational competitors. For these banks, it comes down to the key metrics, such as their loan and deposit growth, as these metrics are often simply more associated with the performance of their underlying stock versus their larger counterparts. One of the names I still like is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), but of late the name has moved sideways.

What do I mean? Well a cursory glance at share prices indicates the name has been range bound for over a month. That said, performance has been solid and in my opinion justifies picking up shares of this name on pullbacks. Well the company just announced its Q1 2017 results and they were solid. The company reported a line beat and also delivered a bottom line result that beat analyst expectations. Thanks to some of the activity of the name to grow, the bank saw growth of 39% in revenues and beat expectations by $10 million, coming in at $1.05 billion.

With this nice beat on revenues and year-over-year increase, earnings were as expected. Huntington reported net income of $28 million, a 21% increase from Q1 2017. Earnings per share came in down 15% at $0.17 for Q1 2017. However, if we adjust for the acquisition for FirstMerit, earnings per share was $0.21

While we obviously love to see top and bottom line beats the headline numbers only tell part of the story. As such, we need to dig deeper. In addition to hoping to see growing revenues and earnings per share out of the bank, which we aren't seeing here, a regional bank's total loans and deposits are critical. This is what I really look for in regional banks. The bank saw a $20.1 billion, or 39%, increase in average deposits year-over-year. Further, loans were up $16.4 billion versus Q1 2016, or up 32%. Of course, this was driven by the First-Merit acquisition. That said, these metrics were growing on their own anyway prior to this major acquisition.

It should also be obvious to anyone reading our work on banks that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this was a blemish on an otherwise positive quarter. The efficiency ratio worsened to 65.7%, a marked change from the 61.6% last quarter. It is also up from the 64.6% from last year. While the bank is of course still absorbing FirstMerit and it will take time to fully integrate, I will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future.

The quarter was strong even though the year-over-year comparisons are thrown off by the acquisition of FirstMerit. I was pleased particularly with the loan and deposit growth demonstrated by the company, independent of the purchase. While there is work to be done on the efficiency side of the equation, this bank yields 2.5%, and has room to grow that dividend. With rates rising this year, expect share prices to continue to rebound. I would be a buyer on dips toward the $12 mark.

As always, I welcome your comments.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.