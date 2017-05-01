Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect Continues

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) reported first quarter 2017 results last week that were well received by the market and triggered a 12.4% gain in the stock through the end of the week on heavy volume. The key metrics of Daily Active Users (DAU) and Monthly Active Users (MAU) both showed improvement with growth of 14% and 6%, respectively. They saw strong user engagement worldwide with DAU growth accelerating in seven of the top 10 global markets and acceleration in aggregate for the remaining markets as well.

The company did a great job with controlling expenses and this helped adjusted EBITDA margin improve to 31%. However revenue dropped nearly 8% to $548 million on account of a 60% drop in ad pricing. Bulls are focused on how we are finally seeing meaningful user engagement and growth with the company focused on the user experience and live programming. Twitter shut down a large number of spam accounts, which accounted for less than 5% of total accounts, and increased its live streaming programming to 800 hours in Q1. Bears on the other hand point to the drop in advertising rates and the first revenue drop at the company since it went public. The market appeared to be on the side of the bulls, at least last week.

It is sometimes easy to say that Mr. Dorsey is not paying as much attention to Twitter as he should because of his role as CEO of two public companies. The market also appears to remain fixated on all the things that Twitter is not doing right. I decided to take a different approach in my previous article and highlighted 10 things worth celebrating about Twitter.

For this article I decided to take a more quantitative approach and updated some of the metrics from my Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect article to see how things have fared over the last three quarters since that article was published.

You may draw a different conclusion from the data in the table and the graph but to me it looks like Mr. Dorsey's return has been positive for Twitter. Despite the revenue weakness this quarter, revenue has increased over 9% since he came onboard, MAU have increased over 8% and more importantly adjusted EBITDA has increased nearly 42% from $120 million in Q2 2015 to $170 million in Q1 2017. This focus on the expense side of the equation has helped adjusted EBITDA margins improve almost 700 basis points from 24% to 31%.

I do not wish to rest all the laurels on Mr. Dorsey's feet and I am sure Mr. Noto in his role as COO and CFO has been integral to this success. I may hold a variant perception compared to the rest of the market regarding Mr. Dorsey but how often do we see an entrepreneur start two companies in the span of a decade and see both companies go public with current market valuations of over $6 billion (Square (NYSE:SQ)) and $12 billion (Twitter)? How often do we see a founder donate a third of his shares worth $200 million to the employee equity pool? How often do we see a CEO forego direct compensation? We have seen Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Larry Ellison take a salary of just $1 but Mr. Ellison was not quite as generous with his Oracle shares and he still received over $41 million in other compensation.

Not only has Mr. Dorsey donated a significant chunk of his shares, he also made two significant open market purchases of Twitter in recent months. After his first $7 million purchase, I tweeted that he also sold $15.72 million worth of stock in 2014-2015. With his latest $9.54 million purchase, he has now acquired more than he sold during the 2014-2015 time period. You can see all his insider transactions across companies here.

While I see things as glass half full, I fully understand the challenges the company faces on multiple fronts including the product, competitors with significantly more resources at their disposal and the fact that the company is still posting losses according to GAAP.

A huge factor in the company posting net losses is stock based compensation (SBC). I wrote the following about it in my Twitter: The Jack Dorsey Effect article,

I included stock based compensation in the table above because it is unusually high and it has a significant impact on overall GAAP net loss and net margin. Twitter has been generous to its employees at shareholder expense.

As a commentator on my previous article put it,

Stock based compensation is all about privatizing the profits and socializing the losses. You wake up one day and find out that you own much less of a company than you used to. And Anthony Noto owns a lot more of it year in year out.

Responding to investor concerns about the high level of SBC, Anthony Noto said the following in the conference call following Q1 2017 results,

We've previously said that SBC would be down 15% to 20%. We now expect it to be down 20% to 25%. If you average our net dilution 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014, based on our guidance for 2017, our net dilution averaged over that time is at 2% or less, which is really low, and in the target range of our competitors, and that's an important trend as well.

I was not sure what Mr. Noto meant by the statement "net dilution averaged over that time is at 2% or less" and so I decided to get the shares outstanding information from the last three 10-K filings to figure out how much shareholders have been diluted and to measure SBC both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of revenue.

SBC declined on an absolute basis last year and if revenue starts growing again, its impact on the bottom line will be less pronounced than it has been in recent years. From management comments above, it is clear that this is very much on their radar and we can expect SBC to drop this year.

In conclusion, Twitter is a turnaround story that still has a lot of turning around to do but the trend appears to be pointing in the right direction. Most turnarounds don't exactly turn around and so it is entirely possible things might not work out. Long-term investors have had a painful couple of years with the stock down nearly 58% compared to a gain of over 22% for the Nasdaq over the same period. Long-term investors and users who have experienced the power of this platform continue to remain committed and I sincerely hope that the company is not sold before its full potential is realized. If you have not read it already, I leave you with this letter from a Twitter investor to Mr. Dorsey that he responded to on Twitter while copying other members of the management team and the board of directors.