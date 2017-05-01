The Surprising Reason OPEC May Not Extend At All

That might actually be their best play, as economic game theory counsels to take account of the reactions of others to a player's decisions.

Betrayed, angry people usually lash out, even at their own expense. OPEC may decide to go back to simply trying to "crush" shale.

Shale's refusal to do so and its expansion on the heels of the deal have left them feeling not just angry, but almost betrayed, like it was a conscious decision.

OPEC comments from many members indicates that they understand shale is a "free" market, but they somehow still expect it to act like a cartel member.

As a cartel run by just a few mortal men, and less bound by economic forces than free market producers, psychology will play an outsized role in OPEC's decision-making.

As reports continue to circulate that the preliminary agreement has been reached to extend oil (NYSEARCA:USO) output cuts, the market has become increasingly convinced that OPEC is prepared to do whatever is necessary to maintain pricing support. That has left traders more and more comfortable with a $50 center of gravity despite mounting US shale production.

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe one particular factor against a deal is being under-appreciated by analysts, and might stop an extension altogether.

A Retrospective

In order to make this argument clearly, I first need to go back a few months to right after the output deal had been agreed in December and gone into effect in January. OPEC was largely congratulating itself as price rose to $55 and everything seemed to be on track. At one of its many conferences, the UAE Oil Minister, Mohammad Al Mazroui, was asked about the deal, and the threat of potential shale production. His reply illustrated the collective thought process that had led to it, and offered some insights.

Mazroui made three interesting comments. The first was that there had been insufficient investment in oil production at $40 and even $50 a barrel, suggesting that higher prices were needed to keep the market balanced.

The second was that if OPEC had miscalculated, and production did rebound faster than expected, it would take measures to bring the price back to the target level again. In other words, cut production still further.

The third was that oil production would not see any substantial increase in the first half of 2017 as a result of the deal.

Wrong, Obviously

My fellow contributor Robert Boslego has already pointed out how unlikely that last was. Even if there had been no shale response to the price hikes, increasing production in the Gulf Of Mexico alone had US production rising 250,000 bpd in 2017.

But of course, Gulf oil production is long-term production that takes years to bring online. So perhaps that isn't really "as a result of the deal," although I'm not sure Mazroui meant to exclude this.

Not that it matters. With the surge in the Permian Basin, I've now calculated that US shale output is likely to rise by 1 mbpd this year, which would put the US at 10 mbpd by no later than the end of 2017. As for the first half, production is up 300,000 bpd already and still rising with two months to go.

The first comment was also rather off-base, and even a little puzzling, because investment in oil production was already clearly on the rebound by the time the deal was made. US rig counts began bouncing back in August, four months before the deal was consummated. While admittedly there isn't much past history to go on with shale, it was obvious that $40-$45 was boosting production by the time the deal was made.

The Other, Bigger Mistake

Government ministers shade the truth all the time, of course, and it's entirely possible this was a speech for public consumption Mazroui knew wasn't entirely accurate. But mistaken claims one and three still provide important context for claim two.

Mazroui also said that even if he was wrong, the cartel would simply deepen the cuts to adjust. With the cartel now struggling to decide whether to even extend them at all, it is clear that a deepening is completely off the table.

While extending might be considered a different kind of deepening - and to preserve credibility Mazroui will doubtless claim in the future that this was what he really meant - I believe the real explanation for all these mistakes is far more revealing of the market's future trajectory.

Since it became clear things weren't going according to plan, Mazroui has been back in the news with a few new statements. Somewhat incredibly, he still sees - or claims to see - no immediate threat from US shale. But his other comment was more important.

Echoes All Of OPEC

Mazroui said that "we understand the US market is an open one," but still insisted that its decisions should "[take] other producers into consideration" and not upset market stability. The intellectual dichotomy is obvious, but it is not confined to one minister. Most of OPEC has made similar statements the past few months. Including most importantly Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister who warned that his country would not "bear the burden of free riders." But he too understood, or claimed to, that shale was a free-market.

Venezuela has in the past gone even further and begged its arch-enemy, the United States, to join its oil talks with OPEC formally. Their request was rebuffed, of course. Nevertheless, the panic which underlay the request indicated that Venezuela's government was coherent enough in its thinking to realize taking other producers into consideration would require the US government to act to make the shale market less "open."

When other oil producers act more calmly about the future of the oil market, it's usually because they're caught in the same mental paradox as Minister Mazroui. One Russian oil insider said that shale would not be a problem because "Americans understand that there are certain no-go zones." This is a reference to OPEC's and Russia's core markets in Asia-Pacific, where they have long sold most of their product.

The American Shale Perspective

But the whole idea of "no-go zones" is one that has no real significance to American shale producers. Nor does the idea of a "deal" have much import. While shale drillers know that oil production levels have political significance, that plays no role in their decision making.

Nor do they even really care where their oil ends up. Oil is a fungible commodity in a global market. After it leaves their inventories it might end up anywhere. American producers really are doing what free-market companies do: checking the price, and producing however much they profitably can at that price. What, they wonder, does "no-go" even mean? Obviously once its drilled it will go wherever it can fetch the highest price.

There simply are no "secret handshakes." And for all the evidence that OPEC/NOPEC nations really do understand that, intellectually speaking, there really does appear to be a psychological element to this. Sometimes human beings "know" things but don't really process them fully and incorporate them into their decision-making.

A Mental Dichotomy

The evidence is mounting that in the minds of some of the most powerful men in the world, whose actions determine the fate of hundreds of millions, a genuine mental dichotomy persists and has not been addressed. US shale is acknowledged as a free market, but somehow still expected to do what less-free markets do and collude with other producers.

This appears to have colored not just their expectations going into 2017, but also their assessment looking back on the last few months. Because the shale market is thought of as being a coordinated actor, somehow, its actions are interpreted as being also coordinated. That is, shale's "free riding" is seen by many in (N)OPEC as a malicious deliberate act, rather than an indifferent economic process.

If that view still holds, it is highly unlikely they will be willing to reward such "maliciousness" with a production cut extension, regardless of the numbers, for that would be to go on playing the patsy. There is an element of both logic and pride here. Logically, economic game theory says take account of others reactions to your decisions when making those decisions. Emotionally, most of us can't bring ourselves to be willingly used even when we know that it makes more financial sense than the alternative. Rather, we want to hurt the schemer, the traitor. And low oil prices punish shale as severely as they do the cartel.

Pot Meeting Kettle

It would be hypocritical of me to accuse OPEC of mental dichotomy and not also acknowledge my own. I am questioning the willingness of the parties to reach an agreement which, according to reports, they have already reached. But details are thin and the agreement is describe as "preliminary." Last time OPEC had a preliminary agreement they brought it off, but history does not always repeat itself. As the scope of the shale revival becomes increasingly clear, I think emotion and logic might both start pointing the same way for OPEC - for the first time in a while - and they won't be pointing towards an extension.

As a short-cycle product, shale oil remains vulnerable to depressed prices despite the amazing pace of technological progress. Low oil prices were finally producing a real downturn when OPEC decided at the worst possible moment to let off the pressure and give them a breather of fresh hedging opportunities and capital access. Another round of high-$30s/low-$40s could still do the trick, although now they'll have to run down the new set of hedges all over again. It wouldn't surprise me, notwithstanding last week's news, if OPEC decided to go back to the old strategy, for reasons both good and bad.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.