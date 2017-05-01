Total Return Vs. Dividend Income: Am I Missing The Forest For The Trees?

Have we picked the right path that best suits our investing style?

Background

My wife and I retired two years ago at ages 58 and 60, so now seems like a good time to review our retirement goals. (As Suze Orman used to say on her show, "How are we doing?")

Back in 2010 I was five years from my estimated retirement date. I started getting very serious about figuring out how to make our nest egg provide income replacement for retirement over the next 30 years. After several years of reading, discussion, and introspection, I decided to go the dividend growth investment route, using dividends for income. At the time I viewed this strategy as a way to reduce the worry of market-price volatility and provide a steady growing stream of income that could meet our retirement needs. When I presented this strategy to my wife, she was all for it. She liked the steady income replacement but advised, "Just don't lose any money!"

The Goal Statement I wrote back in 2010 and still have today was adapted from several Seeking Alpha authors like Bob Wells, Eddie Herring, and David Van Knapp:

1) Generate replacement income from an increasing stream of dividends generated by low-risk companies with a track record of providing safe and growing dividends.

2) Deliver a 4.0% -4.5% yield with capital preservation and growth.

Our retirement portfolios are divided nearly equally between a taxable account consisting mostly of qualified dividend-paying stocks with a yield of ~3.6% and a traditional IRA including some higher-yield, tax-advantaged stocks with a yield of ~4.3%. We pull out ~90% of the dividends from each account monthly and pay state and federal taxes on the amount withdrawn from the IRA. Also supplementing our income is my wife's small pension and medical benefits from her years of teaching.

Portfolio and dividend performance

For the past three years I have tracked several items, including portfolio gain, dividend gain, dividend income, and total return.

Year Portfolio gain Dividend Gain Dividend Yield *Total Return 2014 11% 6% 4% 15% 2015 1% 5% 4% 5% 2016 13% 4% 4% 17% 3 yr ave 8% 5% 4% 12% * Total return is portfolio gain + dividend yield

As you can see, the growth of the portfolio, on average, was twice that of the dividend yield and more than the dividend gain. It would be tough not to notice this difference and wonder if I took the right path for retirement income. In hindsight, I could have sold some stocks, paid the long term gain, and used that money for living expenses.

This got me thinking: Am I missing the total return forest for the dividend income trees?

Below are the top 10 fast growers from our taxable and traditional IRA accounts. The growth rate/yr shown is calculated for each stock from my Google Sheets stock tracker per the formula below. The stock price was taken on April 15, 2017

Looking at the fast growers from the taxable account below, the top three stocks - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft, (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - were leading technology stocks that were selected when I was more in the growth mode. I bought these with the goal that they would grow and provide a higher price (total return) as time went on. In fact Apple was purchased before it declared a dividend, so clearly this was not purchased for the dividend. The other stocks were selected with the goal of dividend income and purchased with limit orders below the market price to get a higher YOC Yield On Cost. I did not expect or predict that the other seven stocks would have grown as much as they did. I did look at the Chowder number for each, but after selecting quality stocks, the main driver was the dividend and its growth.

Stocks in the TIRA were mostly purchased in the past two to three years, after I turned 59½. My 401K was cashed out (company policy), and I transferred the cash to my TD Ameritrade IRA and started buying stocks. Stocks in that account were purchased with an overall goal of growing the dividend income and not for high price growth, although price growth is always welcome. In this account, I have more tax-advantaged stocks like REITS, Ventas (NYSE:VTR), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), HCP Inc (NYSE:HCP), Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and some slow-growth, high-yield stocks, such as Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main (NYSE:MAIN), Western Asset Mrtg. (NYSE:DMO), Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities (NYSE:GOF), Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSEMKT:NVG), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA), and Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) to help boost the portfolio yield. I also have many of the more standard DGI stocks, as you will see below.

Fast Growers - Traditional IRA Stock Name Symbol Dividend Yield CCC Years Credit Rating Owned Years Growth Rate (%/yr) Digital Realty DLR 3.42% 13 BBB 2 39.0% 3M Co MMM 2.47% 59 AA- 1.3 31.0% Main MAIN 5.79% 6 BBB 1.7 20.0% Realty Income Corp O 4.20% 24 BBB+ 2 18.0% WEC Energy Group WEC 3.45% 14 A- 1.8 18.0% Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.85% 42 A 1.4 17.0% Rogers Communications RCI 3.19% *11 BBB+ 2.1 14.0% SCANA Corp SCG 3.75% 17 BBB+ 2 14.0% Kimberly Clark KMB 2.95% 45 A 2.1 13.0% QUALCOMM QCOM 3.76% 15 A+ 1.2 13.0%

In my last article, found here, I combined the taxable and TIRA stocks together, but for this article I have listed them separately. I now use Google Sheets to track my portfolio and have recently added a Growth Rate (%/yr) column so I can quickly see how each stock has done since it was purchased; I am monitoring the stock price growth as well as the dividend growth.

We have some stocks with great growth but we also have stocks that have not done so well. One takeaway for me is that without a crystal ball, diversification is necessary for overall growth and stability of the portfolio. I am at a point where I prefer to add to stocks I already own rather than add new stocks.

Dividend Nut Taxable Account Stock Name Symbol Dividend Yield % of Taxable % of Income CCC Years Credit Rating Years Owned Growth Rate %/yr Verizon VZ 4.8% 4.7% 6.3% 12 BBB+ 3.1 -0.2% AT&T T 4.8% 4.5% 6.1% 33 BBB+ 3.1 7.1% Southern SO 4.5% 4.6% 5.8% 16 A- 4.3 3.1% Duke Energy DUK 4.2% 4.7% 5.5% 12 A- 4.9 2.3% Old Republic ORI 3.8% 4.9% 5.2% 36 BBB+ 2.1 15.9% Nuveen AMT Free NVG 5.9% 2.6% 4.4% *1 2 -0.5% Digital Realty DLR 3.4% 4.0% 3.9% 13 BBB 3.4 32.4% Omega Healthcare OHI 7.4% 1.7% 3.6% 15 BBB- 3.7 -4.7% Realty Income Corp O 4.2% 2.9% 3.4% 24 BBB+ 3.8 11.3% Pfizer PFE 3.8% 2.9% 3.1% 7 AA 5 2.3% WEC Energy WEC 3.5% 3.0% 2.9% 14 A- 3.3 15.5% Xcel Energy XEL 3.2% 3.1% 2.8% 14 A- 2.1 27.1% Ventas VTR 4.8% 2.1% 2.8% 7 BBB+ 3.1 7.9% PPL Corp PPL 4.2% 2.4% 2.8% 16 A- 4.9 8.7% Emerson Electric EMR 3.2% 3.1% 2.8% 60 A 5.8 2.1% Chevron CVX 4.0% 2.4% 2.7% 29 AA- 2.1 1.5% Leggett & Platt LEG 2.7% 3.3% 2.5% 45 BBB+ 3.6 19.0% Exxon Mobil XOM 3.6% 2.3% 2.4% 34 AA+ 5.1 -0.9% Tompkins Financial TMP 2.3% 3.7% 2.3% 30 3.6 24.1% BCE Inc BCE 4.7% 1.7% 2.3% *8 BBB+ 3.8 2.5% General Electric GE 3.2% 2.2% 2.0% 0 AA- 4.9 10.2% Dominion D 3.9% 1.7% 1.9% 14 BBB+ 6.3 6.0% Cinemark CNK 2.8% 2.4% 1.9% *1 BB 6.3 16.5% Sanofi SA SNY 3.5% 1.7% 1.7% *1 AA 4.9 3.6% 3M Co MMM 2.5% 2.4% 1.6% 59 AA- 4.8 22.9% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.6% 2.2% 1.6% 54 AAA 6.3 13.9% SYSCO Corp SYY 2.6% 2.0% 1.4% 47 BBB+ 3.6 17.0% Kraft Heinz KHC 2.7% 1.8% 1.4% *1 BBB- 6.3 15.7% Pepsi PEP 2.7% 1.7% 1.3% 44 A 6.2 9.7% The Coca-Cola Co KO 3.5% 1.2% 1.2% 55 AA- 0.4 16.9% C H Robinson CHRW 2.4% 1.7% 1.2% 19 4 7.7% Merck & Co MRK 3.0% 1.3% 1.1% 6 AA 4.9 12.9% Kimberly Clark KMB 3.0% 1.3% 1.1% 45 A 4.9 14.9% KIMCO Realty KIM 5.0% 0.7% 1.0% 7 BBB+ 6.4 6.6% Campbell Soup CPB 2.5% 1.2% 0.8% *1 BBB+ 4.9 13.1% Chubb CB 2.0% 1.4% 0.8% 23 A 1.2 19.2% AFLAC Inc AFL 2.4% 1.2% 0.8% 34 A- 4 12.0% Apple AAPL 1.6% 1.6% 0.7% 5 AA+ 6.4 33.1% Medtronic plc. MDT 2.1% 1.2% 0.7% 39 A 2.2 2.6% Microsoft MSFT 2.4% 1.0% 0.6% 15 AAA 4.3 33.5% Cisco Systems CSCO 3.5% 0.6% 0.6% 7 AA- 4.3 14.0% Prudential PRU 2.8% 0.8% 0.6% 9 A 6.30 11.7% CSX Corp CSX 1.5% 0.9% 0.4% 7 BBB+ 4.3 29.1% Google GOOG 0.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0 AA+ 5.8 37.3% Average 3.56% * DividendInvestor.com

Dividend Nut Traditional IRA Stock Name Symbol Dividend Yield % of IRA % of Income CCC Years Credit Rating Owned (yrs) Growth Rate (%/yr) Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.56% 5.2% 3.1% 54 AAA 3.2 10.0% Main MAIN 5.79% 5.2% 6.9% 6 BBB 1.7 20.0% Ventas VTR 4.78% 4.9% 5.4% 7 BBB+ 2 9.0% Exxon Mobil XOM 3.62% 4.7% 3.9% 34 AA+ 3.1 3.0% Procter & Gamble PG 3.00% 4.1% 2.9% 60 AA- 1.7 9.0% W.P Carey WPC 6.33% 4.0% 5.8% 20 BBB 2.2 -1.0% Digital Realty DLR 3.42% 3.8% 3.0% 13 BBB 2 39.0% Verizon VZ 4.75% 3.6% 4.0% 12 BBB+ 1.9 1.0% HCP Inc HCP 4.66% 3.3% 3.5% 0 BBB 2.5 -8.0% Realty Income Corp O 4.20% 3.0% 2.9% 24 BBB+ 2 18.0% WEC Energy Group WEC 3.45% 2.9% 2.3% 14 A- 1.8 18.0% AT&T T 4.83% 2.9% 3.2% 33 BBB+ 2 12.0% Omega Healthcare OHI 7.35% 2.7% 4.6% 15 BBB- 1.6 -2.0% Rogers Communications RCI 3.19% 2.7% 2.0% *11 BBB+ 2.1 14.0% SCANA Corp SCG 3.75% 2.7% 2.3% 17 BBB+ 2 14.0% Kimberly Clark KMB 2.95% 2.6% 1.8% 45 A 2.1 13.0% Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.85% 2.6% 1.7% 42 A 1.4 17.0% Pepsi PEP 2.70% 2.6% 1.6% 44 A 2.9 10.0% Reaves Utility Income UTG 5.76% 2.6% 3.4% *3 1.7 14.0% National Retail Properties NNN 4.12% 2.5% 2.4% 27 BBB+ 2 9.0% The Coca-Cola Co KO 3.47% 2.4% 1.9% 55 AA- 1.7 10.0% Helmerich & Payne HP 4.16% 2.4% 2.3% 44 BBB+ 2.3 5.0% PPL Corp PPL 4.24% 2.3% 2.2% 16 A- 2.1 11.0% General Electric GE 3.20% 2.2% 1.6% 0 AA- 2.3 11.0% Chevron CVX 3.97% 2.1% 2.0% 29 AA- 2 -1.0% 3M Co MMM 2.47% 2.0% 1.1% 59 AA- 1.3 31.0% Royal Shell RDS.B 7.06% 2.0% 3.2% 0 A 2 -6.0% AbbVie ABBV 3.91% 1.8% 1.7% 5 A- 0.50 32.0% Pfizer PFE 3.75% 1.7% 1.5% 7 AA 1.4 3.0% Southern SO 4.51% 1.7% 1.7% 16 A- 1.8 10.0% Emerson Electric EMR 3.23% 1.6% 1.2% 60 A 1.8 6.0% QUALCOM QCOM 3.76% 1.6% 1.4% 15 A+ 1.2 13.0% Gilead GILD 3.12% 1.4% 1.0% *1 A 1.4 -7.0% Plains All American PAA 7.09% 1.3% 2.1% 0 BBB- 2.3 -17.0% Target TGT 4.51% 1.2% 1.3% 49 A 1.4 -19.0% Guggenheim Strat Opp. GOF 10.59% 1.0% 2.5% 0 1.8 2.0% CVS Health Corp CVS 2.59% 0.8% 0.5% 14 BBB+ 0.6 -23.0% Prospect Capital PSEC 11.05% 0.8% 1.9% 0 BBB- 2.3 3.0% Western Asset Mrtg DMO 11.74% 0.7% 1.9% 0 A+ 1.8 3.0% U.S. Bancorp USB 2.19% 0.6% 0.3% 6 5 10.0% Average 4.33% * DividendInvestor.com

Total Return and Dividend income - Pros and Cons:

There have been many articles and comment streams recently that discuss the benefits of total return and dividend growth income. Each person has to make up his or her mind as to the path to take comfortably. Neither is wrong; it just comes down to a matter of choice. I went back to my original thoughts about why I went with the dividend income approach and put together a pros-vs-cons list for each. Perhaps you have your own list.

Total Return - Pros and Cons Dividend income - Pros and Cons Pros Pros Price growth amount may be higher than dividend income. Automated payments to checking account Monte Carlo analysis can be used for prediction Automated fed & state tax payments (IRA) Dividend income can reduce shares needed to sell Consistent monthly amounts Smaller cash reserve is needed Cons Less monitoring is needed Market timing will effect gain Growth of portfolio is available if needed Complicates the tax payments (irregular payments) Confidence this works, based on parents' experience Decisions needed on which stocks to sell and when RMD must be dealt with at 701/2 Requires monitoring of the market Reduces stress due to market volatility Reduces share count Spouse likes the monthly payments May have to sell in a down market Tax-deferred account can shelter dividends 2- 4-year cash reserve may be needed Lost income from cash reserve Cons RMD must be dealt with at 701/2 Larger portfolio value may be needed RMD must be dealt with at 701/2 Less information on this method from advisors Tax paid during accumulation in taxable account

Nothing is purely black or white; there is some benefit to each method. There is also a crossover between the pros worth noting. One example, for total return is "Dividend income can reduce shares needed to sell" and for dividend income "Portfolio growth is available if needed."

Both methods can rely on both dividends and portfolio growth for income. Seems like a win/win to me.

Conclusion

We have been living on dividends and did not plan on selling stocks to fund our retirement. In 2016 we received a one-time payout of $13,000 from Chubb, $CB, when they merged with $AC. Chubb was in our taxable account, and I transferred this amount to our checking account and used it to help buy a new truck. I did not have to sell any shares, but I did use some of the portfolio gain as income. Again this is a win/win scenario.

We have seriously and purposefully positioned our investments as income producers since 2010, but we have not gone through a recession with this strategy. We did not sell any investments during the dot-com bubble or the great recession, so I have high confidence that we would continue with this strategy going forward and would not be inclined to sell stocks and go to a cash position.

Our dividend income has been steady and growing, and the portfolio value has grown at a faster rate. The portfolio value and growth is a feel-good number for us. If the portfolio value goes down, that may give us some cause for concern, as it has in the past, but we have high confidence that the dividend income stream will hold up and continue to grow.

The dividend income stream from our accounts, my Social Security, and my wife's pension provide more than enough income for us. Should we need some additional cash flow beyond our current level of cash reserve for an unexpected emergency or a long trip to Australia and New Zealand next year, our portfolio is there for our use.

So we are not missing the forest of total return, we are enjoying the income fruits from the dividend trees. Best of all, my wife is happy: We have not lost money.

