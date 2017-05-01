3 Takeaways From AbbVie's Latest Earnings Release

AbbVie's long-term success will continue to depend on its ability to protect Humira from an onslaught of patent litigation.

Last Thursday AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its Q1 earnings, which came in better than expectations. Here's a couple of highlights (percentage increases are in comparison to last year's Q1):

Worldwide GAAP net revenues were $6.5 billion, a 10.1% operational increase.

Global Humira sales increased 15.8%.

Global Imbruvica sales increased 44.7%.

The only negative remark was in regards to two failed clinical studies involving veliparib (treatments of non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer). However, that program carried a higher degree of risk given a new hypothesis was being tested. Overall, it was a positive earnings release and after diving into the numbers, here's a few key takeaways.

1. Humira and Imbruvica Continue to Outperform

I can't mention AbbVie without first addressing Humira. The best-selling drug in the world seems to be showing no signs of weakness. AbbVie recognized $4.12 billion in Humira sales during Q1, which puts it on pace to recognize $17 billion to $18 billion for the year (last year's sales were $16 billion). According to AbbVie's CEO:

Humira continues to deliver exceptional performance with 15.8% global operational growth in the quarter. In the U.S. Humira grew 22.8%, driven by robust underlying demand, including prescription volume growth of 12%.

What's most impressive to me is that Humira sales were strong based on both sales volume and pricing increases. Lately, there have been a lot of companies posting positive earnings growth, but mostly based on only pricing increases, which in my opinion masks product weakness. This has not been the case with Humira, which grew mostly on increased volume.

Imbruvica is AbbVie's second most important drug. Based on $551 million in Q1 sales, AbbVie is on pace to record approximately $2.5 billion in sales for Imbruvica this year. This is still nowhere near Humira, but there is still considerable growth potential for Imbruvica.

Keep in mind that AbbVie has a laundry list of indications in late-stage development for Imbruvica, so label expansion will continue to drive growth.

Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (approved)

Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (phase III)

Follicular Lymphoma (phase III)

Pancreatic Cancer (phase III)

Chronic Graft versus Host Disease (phase III)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (phase II)

Multiple Myeloma (phase II)

Solid Tumors (phase II)

2. Viekira Is A Dead Horse

Viekira is one of the few negative things I'd have to say about AbbVie, which at one point was expected to bring in $3 billion in annual sales. AbbVie's latest earnings release showed the continued decline of the drug, which saw only $263 million in revenue for the quarter. Over the near-term, this means AbbVie will continue being a two-horse show with Humira and Imbruvica pulling most of the weight. The good news is that AbbVie has a tremendous of amount of drugs in their clinical pipeline. AbbVie expects a dozen pivotal trial results over the remainder of this year.

3. The Market Still Doesn't Believe AbbVie

AbbVie's Management has consistently reiterated their bullish projections which includes:

Double-digit adjusted earnings-per-share growth through 2020.

Sales of approximately $37 billion in 2020.

2020 Humira sales greater than $18 Billion.

Imbruvica peak sales of approximately $5 Billion.

Targeting 2020 operating margin of greater than 50 percent.

With that being said, I don't believe investors have any faith AbbVie will reach these goals. AbbVie is outperforming their own lofty expectations, but the stock continues to trade at significant discounts relative to peers (see table below). Most notable is AbbVie's PEG ratio of 0.88. Out of the comparables, only Celgene (which I also consider a great stock) has a better PEG ratio. I continue to believe that AbbVie trades at a discount given fears that Humira will lose patent protection much sooner than management's expectations.

Conclusion

AbbVie's long-term success will continue to depend on their ability to protect Humira from an onslaught of patent litigation. Don't forget that AbbVie lost certain patent protections at the end of 2016, which has made them vulnerable to generic biosimilars. However, AbbVie currently has over 70 patents covering formulation, manufacturing and method of treatment which they believe will protect Humira from biosimilar entry until 2022. Patent litigation will continue to be the most important thing to keep an eye on for the next couple of years. As long as management's sentiment on this issue remains positive, AbbVie will continue being a stock to buy in my opinion given the considerable discount relative to peers. Their forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 with a long-term growth rate of 13.6% is very appealing.

I also believe that market erosion of Humira is already priced into the stock. This should provide some downside protection and significant upside if management performs to expectations. Lets go back to management's 2020 projections of $37 billion in total sales and $18 billion in Humira sales. Even if Humira sales were only $9 billion, AbbVie's total sales would still be $28 billion, which represents growth from 2016 figures. I believe there's a very low probability that Humira sales would be less than $9 billion even with biosimilars on the market. Keep in mind that biosimilars are much more expensive than other generics (generally priced at only 15% discounts). This means that the market Humira has helped develop will stay lucrative, it will just be shared at that point.

