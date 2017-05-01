Will Sprint Merge With T-Mobile Or Comcast In 2017?

The rumor of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) potentially merging began in 2013 when Softbank first gained control of S. The merger talks fell apart in 2014 when the FCC, under Obama, killed the deal from progressing any further. However, it is not 2013 anymore, times have changed and it is now more likely than ever that TMUS and S will merge. The FCC also recently lifted a rule barring telecom companies from talking to each other about potential merger deal. This rule was put in place because of a nationwide low band spectrum auction deal which took place from 2016. Now that the ban is lifted and the FCC is much more business friendly under Trump, the chances of some sort of merger happening between Sprint and T-Mobile are higher than ever.

Both T-Mobile and Sprint are open to merger talks. The T-Mobile CEO, John Legere has that "It may make sense from a scale standpoint to consider the coming together of T-Mobile and Sprint" during a Q&A session at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas. Ever since Sprint was acquired by Softbank, Softbank has been trying to close it's investment and still make a profit on it. In 2014, Softbank attempted to either merge Sprint with T-Mobile or just have Sprint buy T-Mobile. The deal was killed by the FCC and, since then, Sprint has slowly bled customers and has accumulated a mountain load of debt. They have also lost much of their leverage due to their decreasing customer base. Now Sprint is openly trying to explore any potential merger deals with T-mobile or any other interested buyers.

From a logistical viewpoint it would benefit both T-Mobile and Sprint greatly if they were to merge. Currently, T-Mobile has over 72.6 million subscribers, Sprint has over 58.8 million subscribers. If their customer base were to merge, they would have the 3rd largest customer base. Sprint has a lot of high band spectrum designed to support many users in urban environments while T-Mobile has a lot of low band spectrum to cover more rural areas. If you combine Sprint and T-Mobile's low band and high band spectrum, it'll provide customers with fast service and with coverage that can cover most of the United States; The low band spectrum which T-Mobile won covers all of the US alone.

The downside for T-Mobile shareholders is that they would also be assuming the responsibility of paying down the colossal amount of debt Sprint has accumulated. Sprint has over 30 billion dollars in debt according to their 2016 4th quarter balance sheet. This combined with T-Mobile's 13 billion dollar long term debt can create quite the headache for T-Mobile shareholders if they do decide to merge with Sprint. Personally, I believe that Sprint's debt is not an issue long term. Sprint has an invaluable amount of high band spectrum, the value of this spectrum, in my opinion, is not priced into the current share price. If Sprint really wanted to, they could auction off some of their spectrum to make debt payments. Some analysts even say that Sprint should be worth $21 per share based on their spectrum value alone.

There is also a different path that either T-Mobile and Sprint could both they take. One of them could also merge with Comcast for a more wider approach to growth. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is trying to get into the wireless business, it would make sense for them to merge with Sprint or T-Mobile to gain control of an already well established carrier. Sprint's high band spectrum will be invaluable for the upgrade to 5G and Softbank knows it, they are looking beyond T-Mobile for potential merger/buyout deals. From Softbank's point of view, merging with Comcast would provide them their wanted exit from their bleeding carrier investment. From Comcast's point of view, it would give them an already well established foothold in the industry and also an edge in the coming 5G upgrade.

There is a nightmare scenario which could leave Sprint shareholders in the dust. T-Mobile and Comcast could merge and just leave Sprint out of the picture. From both T-Mobile and Comcast's point of view, it makes sense. Why would T-Mobile want to merge with a struggling carrier when it is doing so well itself and capturing all of the industry growth? If T-Mobile merged with Comcast they would be getting much more wider growth and enter more markets. Comcast would also like to merge with T-Mobile more than Sprint since it is in a much better position in customer growth, overall speeds and coverage. They also have much less debt compared to Sprint.

Whatever happens, the telecommunications industry is bound for a major shakeup in 2017. Sprint shareholders will either finally get the merger they have been waiting so long for or get a very nasty surprise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in S, TMUS, CMCSA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.