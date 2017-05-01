Get True Global Real Estate Exposure With Minimum Risk And 6% + Blended Yield With This Simple Equity Portfolio

There is a place in any portfolio for exposure to Global REITs. Whilst there is plethora of options available, virtually all instruments either are U.S. centric or non-U.S. centric. Only a handful focus on truly Global Markets including the U.S.

In our book, trying to predict which geographical regions or which REIT Sectors are the hottest short or medium term is best left to the professionals. We don't like leverage (look at what happened to REITs in 2009), (leverage works until it doesn't work, so to speak), we don't like REITS with significant holdings of Preference shares (loss of value in a rising interest rate environment) and of course we don't like high expense ratios to run the fund. And of course, we would like to have a nice dividend yield and then to be extra greedy, have some growth in overall NAV. These conflicting objectives cannot be assuaged by any single instrument. We are advocating a simple portfolio which blends active and passive approaches by combining the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) (an ACTIVE fund) with the young iShares Global REIT ETF REET (NYSEARCA:REET) (a PASSIVE fund) on a 50/50 allocation basis. The risk averse blended "fund" will yield a minimum of 6%, only has an effective 3.7% gearing, holds NO preference shares, and has an expense ratio of 0.76% and has the prospect for reasonable growth in NAV.

WHY AWP?

AWP is the ACTIVE component of the mini portfolio. Income is both from dividends on investment as well as capital gains from securities sold above their adjusted cost basis. AWP hits a whole lot of home runs for me. Firstly, we are drawn to the current 10.0% dividend (which of course includes ROC - Return of Capital) and the fact that it has been able to maintain this the past 5 years with its NAV more or less intact. The conservatism of the fund is indicated by the fact that it employs hardly any leverage (7.29 % according to CEFConnect), and further has had the foresight to avoid any preference share holdings (which will impair share values as interest rates rise). Sure, NAV has been more or less constant but we would argue that it's not realistic to have your cake and eat it.

The fund has 3 managers with over 75 years collective international property fund experience.

OPENING THE AWP BONNET

- Portfolio Allocation

Source: Alpine Quarterly Fact Card

As can be seen from the above AWP is well diversified both globally and by property sector. The U.S. has the top country allocation of 41% and the top property sector allocation is Residential at 25%. "Urban, broadly defined as center cities and dense suburbs, is back. This is a trend for the long run. Multifamily will densify across growing metros, in cities and existing suburbs. There will be new commercial demand as well responding to center city job growth, which in turn will spark residential demand in a virtuous cycle. These reinforcing trends will literally bring cities and their surrounding suburbs to new" - reit.com 11/12/2016.

- Top Holdings

There are 107 holdings current in the fund. Here are the top 10 per the Alpine 2017 Q1 Report:

Source: Alpine Quarterly Fact Card

- Distributions

Source: CEFConnect

As can be seen from the above chart of monthly distributions, AWP has maintained a steady dividend of 0.05 cents per share for the past 5 years. This gives some confidence that it can at least be maintained. This dividend of course includes both a fluctuating earned income and return of capital.

- Discount to NAV

Source: CEFConnect

For the past 5 years, the share price discount to NAV has ranged from 2% to almost 20%. It is currently 10.72%.

-The 2009 Subprime Crisis

AWP took a massive hit in the 2009 subprime crisis. The share price dropped from the offer price of $20 to a low on $2.21 in May 2009 but rebounded to $6 months later. However, AWP was certainly not alone in this rout.

Source: Nasdaq charts

Consider the comparison between market favorite Cohen&Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI), which has 33% leverage, and the Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)…there was little difference in the relative carnage. Whilst this writer cannot point directly to what steps AWP management have taken to prevent this happening again the conservative approach in low leverage, the selection of holdings and zero preference shares point to lessons learned. The quote by Stephen King springs to mind: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on both of us."

- The Issue of Return of Capital (ROC)

A relevant concern is that AWP is paying out more than it is earning. For instance, per the 2016 Annual Report of the 5 cents distributed in the period, 3 cents were due to investment returns and 2 cents was ROC. On the face of that argument is true, but digging deeper it isn't if the NAV is maintained or increased. This would mean that although a ROC is paid over the period successful investments when subsequently sold have at least covered the ROC. The fund is making managed monthly distributions and to maintain those distributions at a consistent level it may need to make them up by ROC. The capital gains to cover the ROC may in effect be on the books but not taken at that specific point. Over the 5-year period discussed AWP's NAV has been reasonably maintained at $7.50. And of course, a key objective of the fund managers is not to drive the fund into the ground at the expense of distributions.

Source: Y Charts

A point to consider is that AWP had huge tax capital losses carryovers from the 2009 crisis, which would also result in ROC, but these are all due to expire in 2019. This from the 2016 annual report:

As of October 31, 2016, the Fund utilized $17,098,875 of capital loss carryovers. As of October 31, 2016, the Fund had available for tax purposes unused capital loss carryovers of $369,610,833, expiring on October 31, 2017, unused capital loss carryovers of $67,561,774, expiring on October 31, 2018 and unused capital loss carryovers of $32,169,593, expiring on October 31, 2019. During the year October 31, 2016, the Fund expired $644,044,219 of capital loss carryovers.

No one can be sure how this will play out on the ROC component, but we have assumed a 20% reduction in distributions for the purpose of computing a blended dividend. In many respects, AWP can be likened to a bond where there is little or no loss of capital if it is held to maturity.

WHY REET?

If one is looking for a passive vanilla global real estate ETF, there are really on 2 choices: REET (inception 2015) or the SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) (inception 2009). There is not much difference in holdings, dividend yield or performance.

However, REET has a substantially better expense ratio than RWO (0.14 versus 0.55) so that knocks RWO right out of the park all other things being more or less equal.

Source: Nasdaq Charts

OPENING THE REET BONNET

There are 281 holdings in the fund. Here are the REET top 10 holdings, sector breakdown and global allocation:

Source: iShares

Source: etfdb.com

BUYING CHANNELS

- Impact of Interest Rate Increases

Source: Nasdaq Charts

The chart above illustrates the impact of an expect interest rate hike (which transpired on March 15, 2017) on the AWP share price.

Buying close to an anticipated interest rate increase or soon after is very likely to give you a better discount and hence dividend yield.

The market always overreacts then corrects itself. It has been proven in numerous articles that the intuitive view that interest rate increases will hurt REITS in the long run is incorrect, in fact exactly the opposite is true. See this article at reit.com.

- AWP

This 5-year chart illustrates quite clearly that any buy at or below $6 is good entry point.

Source: Nasdaq Charts

BLENDED METRICS

On the basis that the portfolio sector allocation is split 50/50 between AWP and REET, the key metrics for the blended holdings become:

AWP is currently yielding 10%. We have reduced this to 8% to cover any potential reductions in distributions from expired capital tax loss carryovers (which would only play out in 2019). The trailing 12 month yield on REET is 5.1% but we have assumed a 4% yield. The TTM blended yield is thus actually 7.55%.

TAKEAWAY

If one is looking for a low risk, diversified truly global real estate equity portfolio using both active and passive approaches, with a secure 6% + yield, with very low leverage, no potential downside from preference share holdings, and some capital growth, a portfolio consisting of an equal allocation of AWP and REET should sweetly do the trick.

