What Caused Oil's Bumpy Ride?

Digging in, I found what I believe to be the primary culprits, but the question for each is whether they are short-term fluctuations or long-term changes.

Over the past week, some rather interesting oil data came out that the market perceived in a mixed fashion. After seeing some news that, while has some bullish indicators for investors to enjoy, was more bearish, I figured it would make sense to dig into the data some more. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Mixed but generally bearish inventories

One thing that had market participants excited, initially, regarding oil is the fact that, during the past week, crude stocks fell quite meaningfully. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude stocks during the week happened to decline by 3.6 million barrels, falling from 532.3 million barrels down to 528.7 million barrels. This represents a rather large drop compared to the 1.75 million barrel decline estimate analysts had forecasted and it was far, far better than the 0.9 million barrel build estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks.

While crude stocks did very well and a drop in that area is the best place to see a drop in my opinion, it was more the exception than the rule. During the week, every category of petroleum products reported builds. Take, for instance, motor gasoline. Inventories, according to the EIA, popped higher by 3.3 million barrels, climbing to 241 million barrels. Distillate fuel stocks also rose, growing by 2.6 million barrels to 150.9 million, and the "Other" category of petroleum products managed to grow by 2 million barrels to 270.7 million.

Other areas reported smaller builds but builds nonetheless. If the EIA is accurate in its estimates, kerosene-type jet fuel stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels to 44.2 million. Meanwhile, residual fuel stocks ticked up by 0.4 million barrels to 39.2 million, and fuel ethanol stocks grew by 0.3 million barrels to 23.3 million. The smallest mover was propane/propylene, which reported an increase of 0.1 million barrels, inching higher to 39.7 million. Thanks to all of these increases, the total of crude plus petroleum stocks managed to grow by 6.6 million barrels, rising from 1.3311 billion barrels to 1.3377 billion barrels.

A weakening in one area

In terms of production, it's the same as it has been for a while now. Based on the numbers provided by the EIA, domestic output in the US managed to grow by 13 thousand barrels per day during the week (or 91 thousand barrels for the entire week), rising from 9.252 million barrels per day up to 9.265 million barrels per day. This follows a long trend of rising output, driven from increased shale activity. In the graph below, you can see the trend that output has taken over the past 52 weeks.

In addition to seeing some of the same old in production, we saw continued weakness in motor gasoline demand. During the week, demand happened to come in at 9.206 million barrels per day, down from 9.315 million barrels per day a year earlier. Using the four-week average, the picture is even worse. According to the EIA, the four-week average demand figure stood at 9.237 million barrels per day, down 1.8% from the 9.404 million barrels per day seen a year ago. Meanwhile, demand, using the four-week average, showed some weakness regarding distillate fuel. Even though the year-over-year figure is still up 4.5%, climbing from 3.965 million barrels per day to 4.144 million barrels per day, it's still worse than what we've seen for most of 2017. That could end up being a setback if motor gasoline strength does not offset it.

The rig count was mixed

On top of the EIA's data, another piece of data that I looked at was the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) rig count. During the week, the US oil rig count managed to tick up by 9 units, climbing to 697. This represents a meaningful increase over the 332 units seen in operation the same time last year. Due to seasonal influences, however, the Canadian rig count dropped, falling by 9 units to 24. That said, it is still quite a bit higher than the 10 units seen operating the same time of 2016.

An explanation for the soaring inventories

As with anything related to the energy space, there are a lot of moving parts that need to be considered. Surely, the rise in production during the week had a negative impact on the total crude plus petroleum product inventory picture, but its contribution, keeping all else the same, was minimal. Motor gasoline has been weak for most of this year so it's hard to attribute the sizable uptick in storage to that. What, then, do we have to blame and is this a long-term or short-term fluctuation?

Well, one area that warrants attention is the distillate fuel picture. Compared to the week earlier, demand for the product fell by 510 thousand barrels per day. This comes out to a difference of 3.57 million barrels over the course of the week. That said, product demand can be very volatile on a week-by-week basis so it's difficult to tell right now if this is, indeed, a sign of a longer term shift in demand for distillate fuel or if it's a one-time fluctuation.

On a net basis, a larger contributor appears to have been imports. Net imports of crude plus petroleum products came in at 5.301 million barrels per day, up 1.375 million barrels per day compared to the 3.926 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. This comes out to an extra 9.625 million barrels per day added to US inventories, all else left unchanged from the week before. As you can see in the graph below, the longer term trend for net imports has been down and, from this view, the weekly data doesn't look much different from what has been seen in the recent past. That said, if you do look at the week-by-week numbers, this net import figure was the highest we have seen in 12 straight weeks so, even though the picture looks like it may not be impacting the broader oil inventory levels, it actually has. Just the scale isn't too large on the graph.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks as though we had more of a bearish than a bullish oil picture over the past week. This is certainly scary but what we can take solace in is the fact that this appears to have been driven largely by a major jump in net imports (exports soared but imports rose by more). This could mean that we will see a subsequent decline sometime soon but, for long-term investors, the area that needs to be watched is not the net import situation but, instead, the distillate fuel demand figures being released. If this is not a one-week fluctuation like what I suspect the net import figures are, we could still be in some pain unless some other product reports a large enough increase in demand moving forward.

