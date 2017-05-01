Retirement Strategy: Dividend Increases And A Hot Stock Makes This Portfolio Update Fun!

The Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio Update is fun this time around, even if it didn't skyrocket!

A great earnings report is getting me even more excited about this opportunity stock just added to TARP.

The dividend aristocrats have been doing what they do!

Sometimes the stars align just right when a portfolio update is due. While the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio continues to do what it does (even in a flat month), it's especially cool when dividends are increased at the same time some of the recent actions taken are showing sweet signs of success.

Dividend increases from 3 of my favorite aristocrats came through as expected:

1) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): The company beat earnings, missed a tad on revenues, but this monster company will be just fine, and is still way too cheap! The company popped its dividend by about 2.7% anyway, and that's 35 years in a row!

2) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Beating earnings by a bunch, and missing by a fraction on revenues sent this stock down by about 4% on the day it released results. What a gift for those who have been waiting to add or begin a position! Another sweet dividend increase of 5% still makes this aristocrat a must own for dividend growth investors!

3) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Another earnings beat and revenue miss didn't stop the company from raising its dividend by about 3% for the 61st consecutive year. Another must own by dividend growth investors, the company has had some headwinds and the share price has dipped but are you going to question this global giant?

Simply put, this is why we, as dividend growth investors own these stocks, right? If we can add shares when the price is right, fine, if not, and we get a raise, well that is just peachy also!

Okay, What About The Moves I Made?

If you recall, I sold Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and bought more shares of XOM (good move), and Realty Income (NYSE:O) the monthly dividend machine, added Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) which was a really good move, and as you can see from the link noted above I took on a new position, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) which had a monster quarter, AND increased its dividend by a "mere" 8.9% for this quarter!

For the month the total portfolio value did nothing, however, the income from dividends increased as well as the cash on hand (annualized):

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

We now have an annual dividend income of $14,314, and cash available to deploy of $31,659. I am going to sit tight on T right now because of the recent developments with the Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP). I do not want to see T overpaying or taking on debt to finance this purchase. If they fall into a trap of over paying, I think the share price could drop to the $35-37 range, which would THEN make it a 5.5% dividend yield, which I am NOT worried about.

Hey, if I can get an aristocrat on the cheap, I can wait, especially since the portfolio has 1500 shares of T already. I will be keeping an eye on how this plays out!

Here are some bullet points from the developments:

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is on the move again, up 8.2% premarket, after saying it's gotten an unsolicited offer that constitutes a "superior proposal" to its agreement to be acquired by AT&T (NYSE:T). "A multinational telecommunications company" -- all indications are that that's Verizon (NYSE:VZ) -- has offered to acquire Straight Path for $104.64/share, an enterprise value of $1.8B, in an all-stock deal. That's vs. AT&T's offer of $95.63/share. Premarket quotes at $120 are well above even the new bid of $104.64, suggesting investors are looking toward a bidding war for Straight Path and its valuable millimeter wave spectrum. Straight Path notified AT&T, which has five business days to match or exceed the new bid. If the AT&T deal is terminated, Straight Path would owe AT&T a $38M termination fee, but the new bidder has agreed to pay that fee on Straight Path's behalf. The new bidder's offer is outstanding until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 3.

I can sit tight for 2 more days! The share price as I write this, has been dipping as well.

I am thinking it will drop further, faster. I might even place a limit order at $36/share and see what happens.

I would be interested in YOUR thoughts!

The Bottom Line

The update shows that the model portfolio is doing what it is designed to do, grow income, and the actions I took recently are paying off, except for O, but I am absolutely not worried about it. APO is an opportunity, that I still believe is a buy at the current share price.

Not To Bore You, But ...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

