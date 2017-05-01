The Time To Hedge Is Now! Hedging That First 10%

I hope that my articles provide insights to some investors who feel they need it!

Strategy Overview

If you are new to this series you will likely find it useful to refer back to the original articles, all of which are listed with links in this Instablog. It may be more difficult to follow the logic without reading Parts I, II, IV and X. In Part I of this series I provided an overview of a strategy to protect an equity portfolio from heavy losses in a market crash. In Part II, I provided more explanation of how the strategy works and gave the first two candidate companies to choose from as part of a diversified basket using put option contracts. Also provided in that article is an example of how it can help grow both capital and income over the long term. Part III provided a basic tutorial on options. Part IV explained my process for selecting options and Part V explained why I do not use ETFs for hedging. Parts VI through IX primarily provide additional candidates for use in the strategy. Part X explains my rules that guide my exit strategy. Many of the series articles include varying views that I consider to be worthy of contemplation regarding possible triggers that could lead to another sizable market correction.

I have stressed in previous articles of this series that I generally do not predict recessions or bear markets. Recessions and market corrections are just part of the investing experience. They occur when we least expect them. This is why I hedge. But I do not hedge all the time. That would be counterproductive. I began in 2014 by using about 1 ½ percent of the value of my portfolio to hedge against a potential portfolio loss of 30 percent or more. Then, as I was able to capture some sizable gains from a few positions, my cost for that first year was reduced to less than one percent of my portfolio. It amounts to an inexpensive form of insurance and provides me with peace of mind. During 2015 and early 2016 my gains were much more significant and I was able to offset all of my hedging cost for 2015, the remaining costs from 2014 and had plenty left over to extend my hedge well into 2016. So, my cost of hedging had fallen close to zero and my portfolio remained fully hedged against loss. Now, as I prepare for 2017, I am dipping into my cash again to cover the cost of my new hedge positions. For a full accounting of the results from last year click on the link at the top of this article and to find a summary of results for 2014 and 2015 please refer to this article.

As the market moves to new highs I continue to hold my core stock positions for dividend income along with a large position in cash. I may miss a portion of the current move higher but I will not be distressed. As long as I miss the majority of the next big leg down, be it 30 percent or 50 percent or more, I rest well knowing that I will kept my portfolio intact and will have plenty of cash available to pick up the best companies at huge discounts. I prefer to buy stocks at prices that I consider to be bargains relative to the value of the company. There is very little that meets my criteria in that regard in the markets today. Thus, I remain cautious and fully hedged.

The Myths of Wall Street

I want to start out by explaining a few things about how earnings are reported and that to which we, as investors, should be paying attention. There are a few myths being promulgated by Wall Street analysts that I would like to debunk for you.

First, Wall Street tells us that whether earnings are rising or falling does not matter; the only thing does matter is whether or not earnings beat the consensus estimates. This, in my not so humble opinion, is false. Certainly, even great companies have temporary setbacks, but a consistent trend of Y/O/Y (year-over-year) earnings declines quarter after quarter is not a good indicator of future growth in the value of the company. And, as investors, future growth is that for which we are paying.

Second, Wall Street wants us to believe that a P/E (price to earnings) ratio well above the historical average for any company is fine because interest rates are so low. Well, if interest rates were low and falling, or even low and expected to stay steady that might be the case. But this is not the situation. The reality is that interest rates are low but rising and expected to continue to rise more into the future. Did they forget to tell you about that? No. That bit of information was withheld on purpose. When interest rates rise and are expected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future eventually leveling off at near "normal" levels we should expect the P/E multiples to contract back to "normal" levels in a relatively coordinated fashion. It will not be accomplished in perfect harmony, of course, since nothing happens that way in the stock market. But it will happen. It is called reverting to the mean. Valuations and P/E ratios will revert to normal. It is a process. It can happen slowly or it can be abrupt. Just be aware that it will happen. Instead what we have are P/E multiples that continue to rise. Eventually something will have to give.

Next, Wall Street wants us to consider GAAP earnings as inappropriate measures of current operating results. In the short term that may be true in some cases. The one thing we need to remember is that there is less manipulation of GAAP earnings than there is in adjusted or operating earnings. GAAP is audited and must pass certain standards of scrutiny by a disinterested third party. Operating earnings, and especially adjusted earnings, are unaudited and do not need to meet the same standards. The variations can be significant. Let me be clear on one very important point: the adjustments to GAAP earnings are generally write downs of assets or discontinued operations or gains/losses on sales of assets. Nice terminology but actually all those things are just a polite way of saying that mistakes were made by management in the past and need to be forgotten. Sorry, but a mistake is a mistake in my book. And too many mistakes showing up consistently in reported earnings to cover up misallocation of capital by management is a bad sign. In many cases it is the same management that made those mistakes in the past that will continue making mistakes in the future and asking forgiveness of its misallocations of company assets by telling us that those things do not matter either. Those things are not part of current operations and thus should be forgotten. I think that GAAP earnings are a better grading system for management performance.

Finally, Wall Street would like us all to believe that each new year will usher in earnings growth of at least seven to ten percent. Have you ever noticed that the consensus earnings expectation for each year almost always begins within that range? Then, over the course of the year, those expected earnings get adjusted downward to align more with reality. The biggest adjustments generally happen within the last 60 days of each quarter, with each adjustment lowering the annual expectation as well. Each of the past two years have started out with very rosy outlooks. By the third quarter of each year the expectation was for earnings to be lower than the previous year; no longer such a rosy outlook. So, if a company beats expectations it does not mean it is growing. And, after all, investors are supposed to be paying for future growth. Unfortunately the growth is always projected out into the future and does not always exist in the present. One fact to consider: 2016 GAAP earnings for the S&P 500 Index components was still below GAAP earnings for 2011. The value (or price of the shares comprising the index) has grown by over 90 percent since the end of 2011 through May 1, 2017 (as of 11 a.m.). The GAAP earnings per share has fallen 4.2 percent over the same period. What have investors been paying for if not growth? The only answer is a rising multiple and a promise of future growth. A promise which has not yet been achieved in more than six years. Think about that for moment or two. Is there really great value available at these prices? I think not; at least not in but a few instances.

Putting it all together, we have rising interest rates with expanding multiples (seems counter-intuitive), falling "real" earnings for the last five years and stock prices continue to climb. And to top it all off, it looks like inflation has finally risen from its grave while GDP growth for the first quarter hit the lowest level in three years. Wall Street is still singing the Annie tune, "The sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there'll be sun." The key word in that phrase is "bet" and it may be your "bottom dollar" if you do. Just be careful out there.

Today, investors need to be more selective and cautious than at any time since 2007, in my humble opinion. I cannot help but think that an abrupt reversion to the mean in valuations is coming. And so I prepare for the worst, hoping for the best.

A new candidate to consider

Many times readers have commented about how to cover the first ten or fifteen percent of a bear market and I have generally countered that I do not care much about a market swoon of such trivial proportion. Alas, I have reconsidered. Central banks around the globe continuing to prop up asset prices in stagnant economies in a constant battle against deflationary forces. Some have even resorted to buying stocks to support the perception that all is well (in Japan and Switzerland). And the investing public is taking the bait. In a January article in the Wall Street Journal I found this quote very interesting:

"Invesco Ltd. recently released a report on central- bank investment after surveying 18 reserve managers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2016. A net balance of 80% and 43% of respondents to questions on asset allocation said they planned to invest more in stocks and corporate debt, respectively."

So, the bull could rage on for a while longer but I cannot help but believe that, even with such intervention, we could experience more short-term shocks like the one in early 2016; not quite a bear market, but close. In order to take advantage of such instances (and even some that are much less volatile) I decided to do a little research on the S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) to see if there was any way to profit from those occasional times of high market stress.

Let us take a look at the VIX chart for the last five years:

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The first thing that I want you to notice is that the VIX rarely stays below the 15 level for very long and that it spikes up above that magic level often. The second thing I want you to notice is that the VIX very rarely falls below 11 (where it is now). Low volatility = low VIX; conversely, it does not take too much volatility for the VIX to spike. We haven't experienced much volatility since last summer. I cannot imagine that will not change, especially with stocks at such high valuations. If you are still not convinced that stocks are richly valued please take a few minutes to take a look at my recent three-part series titled, " Convincing Traits of a Market Bubble."

Now I think it could be beneficial to also look at a chart covering the same period for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Here I want you to notice that every little dip corresponds to a spike in the VIX. Even when the SPY falls as little as five percent the spike in the VIX take it into the 20s range. The VIX actually rose above 20 multiple times in each of the last five years: 2012 - 6 times, 2013 - 2, 2014 - 3, 2015 - 8, and 2016 - 6. It has not risen above that mark once yet in 2017. Even if the bull market remains intact, there seems to be a high probability of some setbacks that should spike the VIX above 20 more than once this year.

If that happens (VIX goes to 20) a call option on the VIX with a strike price of 15 would have an intrinsic value of at least $5. There are two pieces to the valuation of an option: the intrinsic value and the extrinsic value. The intrinsic value is the simple part: it is the value of the underlying less the strike price of the option. The intrinsic value is the more complicated piece, but it is based upon the time value and perception (to keep it simple). The higher the expectation that the price of the underlying (in this case, the VIX) will rise above the strike price before expiration, the higher the extrinsic value. Also, since the longer there is before expiration, the higher the possibility that the underlying will rise so, naturally, the higher the extrinsic value of the option. Those last two statements overlap, of course, but to say that the extrinsic value is merely based upon the time value would be naïve.

The extrinsic portion of call options on the VIX remain very high, so the longer there is to expiration the higher the premium. For instance, with the VIX trading under $11 today, the premium on the $15 strike on the August expiration call option is around $1.70. There is not intrinsic value to the option since the strike is higher than the price of the underlying, so all of the premium is allocated to the extrinsic value. It is important to understand that the intrinsic value will decay over time and that the rate of decay increases the closer we get to expiration, especially in the last 30 days.

I expect that the VIX is likely to spike to above 20 sometime between now and August 16, with one possible caveat: if tax reform bill is passed and signed into law within the next month or so all bets are off. Assuming that tax reform is pushed off into 2018, I want to buy some August call options on the VIX with a strike price of 15 for a premium below $1.75. That would provide a potential gain of at least 185 percent; more if it happens sooner rather than later.

If the VIX remains low throughout most of the holding period there are two possible ways to go (I wanted to say options but that may have confused some folks). The first is to just let the position ride and hope that volatility will still spike in the remaining time before expiration. The second is to roll the position by selling the August position and picking up another call option with a later expiration date; maybe October or November. The key to the second alternative is for the underlying (VIX) to still be below 11 to enable me to get another good entry point. A derivative of the second option is to buy another call option position on the VIX with a later expiration if the VIX value falls to below 10.50 again (very low) while continuing to hold the August expiration option(s) waiting for the VIX to go up some to get a better exit price. Of course, if the VIX spikes in May, June, or July none of the alternatives are relevant.

I will not go into discussing how much of a position one needs to buy to cover a portfolio with a full hedge. It will cost too much, in my opinion, to do so. This strategy is simply a way to defray some of the potential losses that will occur if the market dips and then let the primary hedging strategy take over if the dip turns into a bear.

My plan is to write about one or two candidates at a time when the price of that underlying stock is high and volatility low, rather than trying to provide a laundry list of eight or more candidates all at once. I think I should be able to get better entry points to build the next portion of my portfolio hedge that way. I will be writing more often to keep the strategy current unless there is a tax reform bill or some such other catalyst that would cause me to take a pause and wait for the market to rise.

Discussion of Risk

I want to discuss risk for a moment now. Obviously, if the market were to rally higher beyond January 2018 all of my option contracts that I have open could expire worthless. I have never found insurance offered for free. We could lose all of our initial premiums paid plus commissions, except for those gains we have already collected. But it is one of the potential outcomes and readers should be aware of it. The longer it is before the next recession the more expensive the insurance may become. But I will not be worrying about the next crash. Peace of mind has a cost. I just like to keep it as low as possible.

Because of the uncertainty in terms of whether the market will turn into a full blown bear or regain the high ground and the risk versus reward potential of hedging versus not hedging, it is my preference to risk a small percentage of my principal (perhaps as much as two percent per year) to insure against losing a much larger portion of my capital (30 to 50 percent). But this is a decision that each investor needs to make for themselves. I do not commit more than three percent of my portfolio value to an initial hedge strategy position and have never committed more than ten percent to such a strategy in total before a major market downturn has occurred. When the bull continues for longer than is supported by the fundamentals (which is where we are today in my opinion), the bear that follows is usually deeper than it otherwise would have been. In other words, at this point I would expect the next bear market to be more like the last two, since the market has, in my opinion, defied gravity until now. Anything is possible but if I am right, protecting a portfolio becomes ever more important.

When the next crash does happen I will be relying on a tool I found to be very useful in identifying the best bargains available at any given time. It is called Friedrich. I use it to highlight valuations in some of my other articles as I find it comes very close, in most cases, to my own valuation model results and takes me a lot less time. It also allows me to look globally with coverage of nearly 30 countries, so I am excited about being able to scour much of the globe in search of value. When the USD finally does peak in value relative to other currencies I will want to invest more of my portfolio carefully in foreign based stocks to take advantage of the positive currency movements in the future. Value is value no matter where we find it.

As always, I welcome comments and will try to address any concerns or questions either in the comments section or in a future article as soon as I can. The great thing about Seeking Alpha is that we can agree to disagree and, through respectful discussion, learn from each other's experience and knowledge. Don't forget to hit the "FOLLOW" button at the top of the article next to my name to keep up to date on my next moves and full accounting of results for the strategy.

