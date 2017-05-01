Now Introducing Rasna Therapeutics

Rasna Therapeutics (OTCQX:RASP), headquartered in New York City, is a new and widely unknown company formed in 2013. Rasna Therapeutics focuses on the high unmet need seen in acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. The purpose of this article is to get investors aware of this very early, but highly promising company and management team that have a proven track record of success.

Rasna Therapeutics is a very early, but promising company. So early that only recently was a company website made available to investors. The company's drug pipeline can be seen below:

The company's lead candidate is their drug, RASP-101, which showed 40% complete remission in AML patients in a small (n=10) Phase 2a trial. A larger Phase 2 trial has been approved although no additional details from the company were provided. An official press release of the Phase 2a results was also not released. Additional details regarding the company's drug candidates are also available on their website.

RASP-101, as mentioned, showed complete remission in refractory or relapsed AML patients after being administered the drug intravenously for five consecutive days. The drug is an anticancer therapeutic for treating nucleophosmin mutated AML (NPM1), which accounts for about 33% of all AML cases. The company's second drug candidate, RASP-201, is a lysine specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1) inhibitor. The company mentions that small molecule inhibitors are attractive cancer therapeutic targets as irreversible inhibitors. RASP-201 is a first in class reversible inhibitor of LSD1. The company goes on to say that reversible inhibitors are said to be safer. Clinical results from animal models showed that reversible inhibitors were indeed safer and provided a dose-dependent increase in overall survival. Rasna's third drug candidate, RASP-301, is similar to RASP-101, and studies are underway in animal models to evaluate the drugs potential to treat AML with reduced toxicity.

Perhaps Rasna's biggest asset, however, is their highly qualified management team. Investors can turn to the company's annual report for a number of other details that I'll get into later. In April, the company named Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai as CEO. Dr. Shailubhai is also the Chief Scientific Officer at Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP). There was some initial panic with Synergy investors, as they thought this meant that Dr. Shailubhai was no longer with the company. Both Synergy Pharmaceuticals and Rasna Therapeutics share the same address in New York and both have R&D offices in Greater Philadelphia. Dr. Shailubhai is very much still involved with Synergy. More importantly, Dr. Shailubhai was involved with Synergy's drug, Trulance, from development all the way to FDA approval and so he has a wealth of knowledge to bring to Rasna.

The Chief Executive Officer of Synergy, Gary Jacob, serves as one of six scientific advisors for Rasna. John Brancaccio is also a Director for Rasna along with Synergy. Continuing with the Synergy theme, Panetta Partners owns 13.5% of Rasna, who is led by Gabriele Cerrone, a co-founder of Synergy. Most investors will probably be familiar with Mr. Cerrone, a biotechnology entrepreneur with a premier record. Cerrone is also affiliated with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Trovagene and Tiziana Life Sciences (LSE:TILS). Tiziana Life Sciences is another highly successful company and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Tiziano Lazzaretti, also serves as CFO for Rasna. Lastly, John Martin also serves as one of the Directors for Rasna. John Martin was second in command at Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from 2007-09. Flash forward to today and Intercept has transformed into a widely known and highly successful company.

For a new company like Rasna to have the management team they have in place is extremely rare, and should be appreciated by investors. At this point, there isn't much an investor can go by when looking at Rasna because they're so new. As I mentioned earlier, the company is widely unknown and I hope this article was able to get more investors at least aware of the company. The stock is very thinly traded, which means extreme volatility. When I say thinly traded I mean non-existent. All the trading activity in the month of April was initiated by myself, as I recently started building a position.

Like all stocks, there is extreme risk with Rasna, and I would advise investors to not build any sizeable position until the company progresses. The first step for the company is joining NASDAQ, which would provide the awareness the company needs and funds. The company was recently upgraded to OTCQX, but they will need to meet a number of requirements to trade on NASDAQ. One of those requirements is meeting a certain volume average per month. Since I was responsible for all of the company's volume in April, I would say they need some assistance.

Before I conclude, I also wanted to touch point on a what is normally a big red flag for companies in their annual report. In the annual report for Rasna, their auditors had stated that there was poor internal control over the company's accounting procedures. They also had to restate financials. However, if you read deeper within the annual report you'll actually find that they have one (1) employee. The reasoning for the internal control comments is simply because there wasn't an overseer of their accounting practices because they only had the one employee obviously. Again, normally this would have been a big red flag, but for Rasna it is justified. A statement like this would be equivalent to an auditor saying there is a going concern for any small cap bio company. Every small cap bio company is a going concern for the simple fact that they're not producing any sort of revenue, but rather developing their pipeline.

The point of this article was to make more investors aware of a potentially great company in Rasna Therapeutics. There is still a lot of work that needs to be completed, which would first be getting on NASDAQ. Investors should also keep an eye on the company's larger Phase 2b trial for their promising RASP-101 drug. No word has been mentioned yet about the start of such a trial although it is approved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RASP, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.