Fortive Ready For The Turn

Although not really meeting my hurdle for "cheap", Fortive does look more reasonably priced on a relative basis and offers a positive mix of market recovery, self-help, and M&A.

M&A remains the "known unknown" for Fortive, as the company is widely expected to deploys billions into value-creating M&A in the coming years.

Fortive stands out as "above average" in terms of core growth today, and management has made some strategic improvements to its operations that should allow above-market growth in a recovery.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has done pretty well since my last update on this (relatively) new industrial conglomerate, as the shares' 13% rise more or less matches that of 3M (NYSE:MMM) and stacks up better against the likes of Dover (NYSE:DOV), Keysight (NYSE:KEYS), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). While some of this performance is likely a byproduct of positive coverage initiations, Fortive has managed to continue generating positive core growth and looks well-placed to leverage the nascent U.S. industrial recovery.

The fundamental story at Fortive hasn't changed all that much. This is a diversified industrial conglomerate that is run along the same principles as Danaher (NYSE:DHR); principles that include continuous process improvement and responsiveness to customer needs, as well as opportunistic M&A. I believe that Fortive can generate healthy mid-single-digit revenue growth with the businesses it has, particularly given efforts to improve and grow businesses like Tektronix and Kollmorgen, and acquire at least a few percentage points more from M&A. While the shares do not look undervalued, the implied high single-digit total return isn't so bad on a relative basis and Fortive looks like one of the better names to consider in an industrial sector that offers few obvious bargains.

A Healthy Start To The Year

While a few quality names have done even better (including Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)), Fortive's roughly 5% core growth this quarter puts it on the right side of the median for the industrial/industrial conglomerate sector this quarter.

Revenue growth was rather balanced, with Professional Instrumentation up close to 5% on mid-single-digit growth in advanced instrumentation and sensing and high single-digit growth in product realization. Comps are somewhat limited at this point, but Fortive did better than the comparable business at FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) and not quite as well as National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI).

The Industrial Technologies business saw better than 5% growth, with good results in the Gilbarco Veeder Root fueling business on the ongoing EMV cycle and mid-single-digit growth in the professional/auto tools business. Dover and Illinois Tool Works have also seen solid demand in the auto aftermarket, but Fortive continues to outperform Dover in the retail fueling market. Fortive's low single-digit growth in automation was less impressive next to the performance of other discrete automation companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB) and Yaskawa.

Gross margin improved more than a point, and both operating and segment income rose at a low double-digit rate, with both segments seeing improvements in margins, but with Industrial Tech roughly doubling Professional Instrumentation's segment growth rate.

Looking To Leverage A Better Environment

With roughly two-thirds of the company's revenue coming from North America and China, Fortive has a lot riding on an improvement in industrial demand in those two markets. Based on what Fortive had to say, not to mention the commentary from management teams at Dover, 3M, Illinois Tool Works, Parker-Hannifin and others, it looks like there are real green shoots out there and companies are once again spending.

Fortive isn't just looking to ride the underlying cycle, though. While many of Fortive's operations suffered from under-investment when Fortive was still part of Danaher, the company is working to address some of these deficiencies and improve the growth outlook.

Within the Fluke business, management has prioritized the development of Fluke Connect - a system of wireless test tools and monitoring that allows for simplified real-time management of assets. At Tektronix, the company has been developing a new software backbone that should allow for more frequent new product introductions (more of a continuous improvement model) and help the company's efforts to diversify beyond its traditional markets.

There should also be growth opportunities in retail fueling, telematics, and automation. The retail fueling opportunity is relatively straightforward, with the principle driver being the move toward EMV readers. While the credit card companies have again stretched out the deadline for the conversion (to 2020), this is still a multihundred million-dollar oppportunity for Fortive. In telematics, vehicle tracking and fleet management is getting more and more attention as trucking and intermodal operators report meaningful cost savings from asset tracking. On the automation front, the company's historical core motors, drives, and controls don't offer exceptional growth, but there is a growth opportunity in robotics as collaborative robots (also known as "cobots") become more commonplace.

To be clear, I don't see any of these developments as transformative for the Fortive business, but they could ultimately mean an extra point or two of long-term revenue growth. Couple that with Fortive's strong incremental free cash flow generation capacity, though, and it starts to make a bigger difference.

M&A Is The Centerpiece

There is nothing unknown or overlooked about the potential for M&A to be a transformative driver for Fortive. In fact, I would say it is central to almost every investment thesis on Fortive, as analysts expect Fortive to follow Danaher's model and be a consistent player in M&A, with the company taking costs out of acquired companies, driving revenue/cross-selling synergies with existing businesses, and rolling the cash flow into further M&A.

The question is the magnitude, timing, and direction of deals. If anything, I worry that the sell-side has gotten ahead of itself in expecting big things from M&A. Modeling the revenue, profit, and cash flow contributions from M&A is always difficult, but a lot of the recent coverage of the topic seems to not factor in the meaningful increase in multiples that has occurred recently.

It's actually something of a Catch-22 for Fortive, I believe. While long-term investors like to see companies like Fortive buy businesses during the downturns, fewer companies are willing to sell at those depressed multiples and shorter-term investors get crabby about buying into "troubled" businesses. On the flip side, companies are much more willing to sell when times are good, but that means paying higher, and sometimes inflated, multiples and overpaying for growth. If there's a bright side to this, it is that we may be in a period of "de-conglomeratization", where many companies are simplifying their structures and selling off businesses - creating an opportunity for Fortive to acquire some decent assets.

I trust Fortive management to be smart about what they pay and what they buy. Given Danaher's track record, I won't be surprised if Fortive buys its way into new verticals, but I expect those to be "nichey" businesses with above-GDP growth prospects and opportunities to gain share. I could also see management looking to acquire complementary assets in areas like automation, sensing, and industrial IoT.

The Opportunity

As I said in that earlier piece on Fortive, while I don't like modeling in M&A it is very hard to realistically assess Fortive without taking the impact of M&A into consideration. Of course, that exposes any such model to a host of meaningful unknowns including the amount of capital Fortive could/will deploy, the multiples paid, and the growth/margin characterisics of the acquired business(es).

I'm looking for core revenue growth at Fortive of around 4% to 5%, with M&A kicking in around 150bp to 200bp on top of that. I believe high-teens FCFs are possible down the road, supporting a high single-digit FCF growth rate. Although discounting those cash flows at my normal required rate of return doesn't drive a compelling fair value today (a number in the high $50's), the implied required rate of return at today's price is still in the high single digits and not too shabby (particularly on a relative basis).

The Bottom Line

I believe Fortive still stands as a quality growth and self-help name in the industrial space, with that "self-help" skewed more toward M&A but still including new strategic directions for Fluke, Tektronix, and automation. While the valuation isn't where I'd like it to be for a new investment, a lower corporate tax rate could still provide a boost and I wouldn't ignore the potential of core financial outperformance either.

