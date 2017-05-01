Tesla Chronicles: Connect The Dots...

Introduction

Some frequent comments from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) supporters and fans about anything negative that is said about the company by either SA authors or community members who participate in the comments section after articles are usually along these lines:

You are making this up

You are only saying this because you are short

You are not listening to what Musk said the company will do

You don't understand Tesla's tremendous technology and market presence lead against all possible competitors

From my observation, however, there is starting to be more and more mainstream media coverage of Tesla that makes it clear that:

There is a good deal of "smoke and mirrors" behind the entire Tesla narrative that continually overstates the company's capabilities and likely future achievements

There are vastly underappreciated advanced developments at other companies that will be competitors

There are significant and underappreciated internal planning and operating problems at Tesla

As for all of the companies that will be competitors, they also all have huge financial resources compared to Tesla and any one of them could effectively squash Tesla like a bug within a two to three year period. The reason that sort of competitive behavior has not yet happened is a simple factor that all of the companies that will be competing with Tesla in the future are also managed with very diligent financial discipline. Given the still very high cost of batteries for electric vehicles for everyone (including Tesla), other automobile companies are currently not willing to make products which would be unprofitable. Another factor that has so far limited competitive entries is relatively strong corporate and consumer oriented ethics in not overstating either current or future product capabilities.

That last point, about competitors not being willing to overstate current or future product capabilities, also is a critical factor within the entire Tesla "ecosystem" given the huge amount of capital the company will need to stay afloat just in its ongoing operations - much less to fulfill promises of bringing new products or features to market. To keep the financing flowing for Tesla and to keep the stock price as high as possible, Musk has to continually "announce" or hint at more and more future growth initiatives. What is grossly underappreciated, however, are the costs of just a few of such initiatives and a reasonable timeline for such programs which are in the table below:

Product/Feature Development and Testing Costs Capital Costs Likely introduction date Tesla Semi $2 billion $2 billion late-2019 Model Y $1.5 billion $2 billion mid-2019 "Transporter" $2 billion $1 billion 2021 "Full Self Driving" $2 billion 2021

Tesla fans will definitely scream and holler about the table above (given that Elon can land rockets on barges) but it is based on my 30 years of professional experience doing in-depth research and analysis of thousands of rapidly growing and technology oriented company across all sectors of the U.S. economy. Included in such experience are visits to probably at least 500 manufacturing facilities which were again in a wide range of industries across almost all sectors of the U.S. economy. As such, I definitely know how complicated manufacturing facilities are to design, configure, and manage on an ongoing basis. Therefore, frankly, I just laugh at Elon Musk's comments about "machines making machines" and facilities being on an "alien dreadnought" development path.

Combined with and supporting my 30 years of in-depth research and analysis experience is what may be an almost unparalleled amount of experience doing extremely in-depth and detailed financial analysis and modeling of each company under research (financial models on at least 5,000 companies over a 30-year period). From such modeling experience, which has also been focused on at least over 1,000 "ultra high growth" and "revolutionary" companies that are attempting to "disrupt" industries, I also have a huge amount of experience seeing how long such development efforts do take in the real world and how much they cost. With such experience, the projected costs and product/feature introduction dates listed in the table above are probably actually best-case scenarios for Tesla and not "fake research" from "desperate bear" trying to salvage a short position.

For anyone who hasn't added up the numbers in the table above, they amount to $12.5 billion to support Tesla's new product path through 2021. That is a very unrealistic amount of money to either be provided to the company by new investors over the next four years or where any of it will be provided by internal operations given that Musk himself has said Tesla will not be profitable until at least 2020.

Going back to another topic mentioned earlier, however, which are interesting articles from mainstream media about Tesla, in the following section I will include links and comments about various articles. As you will see from my comments, if one starts to "connect the dots" across a wide variety of articles, you will see that there are major parts of the Tesla narrative that do not withstand scrutiny and also that the company has very significant internal operating problems.

After the summary of some recent articles, I will also provide some financial projections for how the Model 3 is likely to affect Tesla's overall profitability. Based on my 30 years of detailed financial analysis experience, included detailed "micro" level projections for hundreds of new products being developed by companies, I can't get to any scenario where the Model 3 gross margins will ever be higher than 10 percent even based on a typical selling price of $45,000 ($35,000 base price announced plus another $10,000 of what would usually be relatively high margin options).

The problem with such low gross margins, however, in addition to not covering R&D costs, overhead costs, and capital costs, is that the margin mix change also will immediately show up in Tesla's reported financial statements and be noticed by investors. That will invalidate Musk's previous claims about the Model 3 having a 25 percent gross margin as overall automotive gross margins will drift down into the 14 to 16 percent range.

Since the stock stays levitated based on almost blind acceptance of Musk's claims about everything, the steadily declining gross margins each quarter will also lead to both a steadily declining stock and an increasing amount of distrust about anything Musk says. Even with their still being the "green" aspects of the company which will continue to attract some support for the stock, when most investors realize that Tesla will never be more than a marginally profitable company engaged in a very capital intensive sector, the stock will probably eventually settle into being a trading vehicle as it gyrates back and forth between $50 and $100 per share. The worst-case scenario, on which I would put a 10 percent probability, is that given the company's very undisciplined financial management, there could also be financial distress in the future and the stock could go to $0.

For now, however, I will start summarizing some recent news articles.

There is another company that is "WAY MO" ahead in Autonomous Driving

A major part of the Tesla narrative is that the company is several orders of magnitude and years ahead of anyone else in autonomous driving development. I laugh at such claims given that Tesla in the last seven months doesn't even seem to be able to have a consistent and visible schedule for even introducing basic functions into Autopilot 2.0 that were already in Autopilot 1.0. To then make a quantum leap from such inconsistent development efforts into "full self driving" is a leap of faith that begs credulity.

As you also will see in my earlier table, given all of the real world complexities of accounting for all possible variables and scenarios that may be encountered by a moving vehicle (self-driving vehicles encountering a "roundabout" might be particularly hilarious), I think it will take four more years until 2021 before such systems are fully safe to deploy. The problem with that, however, is that Tesla already is charging customers $3,000 for that future capability - while attempting to use a suite of sensors, cameras, and radar (but not LIDAR to which everyone else seems to think will also be necessary) that will be five years old at that point.

But, however, there is currently a notable real-world example of another company that is about to deploy 500 vehicles in a major metropolitan area to provide real world transportation needs for families and individuals. As such, since Waymo will be providing real-world examples of 500 "on-demand" vehicles providing transportation to work, the grocery stock, and to soccer games, it seems to me that Waymo is "WAY MO" advanced than Tesla in any autonomous driving applications. The primary problem with that, however, for Tesla investors is that Tesla's supposed "lead" in autonomous driving will be completely invalidated and will remove an important part of the Tesla narrative about its supposed "advantages."

There also is an additional very serious economic issue for Tesla, however, from such developments which is that Waymo, in addition to its direct partnership with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), will also probably be willing to license its technology to anyone. For an already financially challenged company trying to "go it alone" in such a complex development, I cannot see any reasonable scenario where Tesla will be able to compete.

Many indicators that the Model 3 will be late and have a very bumpy introduction

New manufacturing processes never used previously

There was a fairly broad article in Reuters recently about all the things that Tesla is trying while attempting to start production of the Model 3. The problem with almost all of the things, however, is that they have essentially never been attempted by any other automobile manufacturing company. As such, I would put a very low probability on most of Tesla's "innovations" in changing manufacturing processes of initially being successful. A multitude of problems resulting from such untested processes could then also lead to a geometrically increasing cascade of both manufacturing disruptions and significant quality issues in vehicles being produced using such new processes.

Currently Recruiting Manufacturing Engineers in Mexico

The next article may seem to be just "mouse nuts" to many people but I believe it is more significant than most people would think. Tesla is currently recruiting in Mexico for manufacturing engineers - only two months before the supposed start of Model 3 production! The type of manufacturing and mechanical engineers described, with experience in "Body in White (BJW) manufacturing" where sheet metal components are welded together to make up the outer frame of the car and "controls, robotic and weld engineers" should have already been hired six to nine months ago to ensure a fully effective and knowledgeable team in place for starting Model 3 production. As such, there could be complete chaos when minimally tested systems start operating with a very inexperienced and hastily assembled team of engineers attempting to implement and manage such systems.

457 Robots for Model 3 production only arriving this week

Another indicator that Tesla is well behind the curve in even preparing for Model 3 production is an article this week that 457 robots from Kuka have only now just arrived. Aside from the glowing narrative in the usually supportive Electrek coverage of the event, from having seen lots of manufacturing plants built and equipped, it will be at least three months until these robots can be completely installed and configured for even pilot production. Pilot production vehicles also shouldn't even be sold at all (even though Elon's propaganda machine has now coined a new name for such vehicles in calling them "release candidates"). Pilot production vehicles should be thoroughly tested for at least another two to three months to ensure consistent manufacturing performance which also meet very high quality standards. As such, it will probably be at least November before any meaningful Model 3 production can start. The entire concept of "release candidates" also is completely absurd to me as they are not built on a fully configured production line and do not verify if the vehicle can be produced consistently on what will eventually be the initial production line.

Grohmann Engineering Issues

Current coverage of events at Grohmann Engineering also suggests to me that Model 3 programs are well behind schedule and that there are additional grossly underappreciated risks to an effective start-up of Model 3 manufacturing. Tesla fans are applauding the redirection of Grohmann resources to be solely devoted to Tesla as a "smart move" and a "strategic refocusing" and even that it will supposedly hurt the competitors who are also currently using Grohmann's services.

I have no doubt that Mercedes and BMW will have no disruptions at all from finding alternative resources for the programs currently using Grohmann's services. But there is also a very interesting perspective about WHY Tesla needs to redirect Grohmann's resources. That is because Tesla is way behind the curve in preparing for both Musk's grand visions in general and also for the Model 3 launch specifically. At this point, less than three months before Musk's deceptive and manipulative suggestions that Model 3s will start being produced, Tesla suddenly needs to redirect all of Grohmann's resources to helping with Tesla's issues.

Just like the AP 2.0 fiasco of announcing the new system in September 2016 but current AP 2.0 vehicles still don't even have basic functions that are in AP 1.0 vehicles over seven months later (and with no disclosed or communicated path about future feature releases either), there is a right and wrong way to do everything. As the right way to have introduced AP 2.0 would have been to have had internal test vehicles using the new sensor, camera, and radar suite for a thorough development and testing period before announcing a full and complete suite of a new system, Tesla instead chose the wrong way "on the fly" method of misleading customers by announcing, promising, and charging customers for things that it couldn't deliver.

The Grohmann situation is similar as Tesla bought an established business with an established customer base (that also included Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Bosch, Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), and Roche (RHBBY)), along with employees who hopefully at least enjoyed and were productive working on projects with all the various customers, but then just suddenly pulled the rug out from under both employees and previous Grohmann customers by redirecting all resources for working on Tesla projects. Aside from the likely trail of lawsuits over the coming years from suddenly terminating projects for other customers, Tesla's redirection of resources seems like desperation to me and an indicator that preparations for Model 3 production are well behind schedule.

The articles mentioned above are also actually just a small sample of many articles that I now read on an ongoing basis in the mainstream media that indicate that there are many issues of concern with the Tesla story. Another article this week also shows how stretched Tesla is general in fulfilling promises to customers in that Consumer Reports finally downgraded Tesla's quality rating due to the incomplete set of even basic features in AP 2.0 over seven months after its introduction. The slow release schedule of AP 2.0 features indicates to me how increasingly stretched Tesla is both in achieving its plans and in continuing its narrative to keep the stock levitated. Below, however, is something that I believe will be the final catalyst for investors to realize that Elon Musk has very little credibility and can't be trusted.

What happened to those Gross Margins?

Another important part of the Tesla narrative is that the Model 3 will have gross margins of 25 percent. I even attempted to get close to that number in my original overall financial model published for Tesla in July 2016. Even trying to give Tesla the benefit of the doubt that they may get close to such a margin for the Model 3 resulted, however, in Tesla still needing over $6 billion of additional financing between the middle of 2016 and 2019.

More scrutiny of the actual component costs in any vehicle along with Model 3 specific costs indicates, however, that Model 3 margins will, at best, probably never exceed 10 percent. While that may sound like an outrageous variance from 25 percent, the numbers are actually quite simple. If the Model 3, which will sell for around 50 percent of the price of a Model S, has a cost which is 60 percent of the Model S, then the gross margin will be only 10 percent as shown in the following example:

Model S Model 3 Price $90,000 $45,000 Gross Margin 25% Cost $67,500 Model 3 cost at 60 percent of Model S $40,500 Model Gross Profit $4,500 Model 3 Gross Margin 10%

At this point, I'm sure Tesla supporters will return to the "but Elon told us the margins will be 25 percent" story and just assume that the costs of a Model will have to be only 50 percent of the costs of a Model S. The table below, however, goes through major component groups with estimates of cost differences between a Model 3 and a Model S and you will very quickly see that would be impossible:

Battery and control systems (60 kWh versus 90 kWh) 70 to 80 percent Sheet Metal and Frame 60 percent Suspension, Steering, Brakes, Wheels, and Tires 75 percent Electric Motor and transmission 50 percent Glass 75 percent Interior 60 percent Vehicle Control and Operations Electronics 80 percent Autopilot sensors, cameras, radar, and processing unit 100 percent

Although I have not done a "weighted average" cost of the Model 3 costs along with the major component groups, you can see with only the electric motor probably being around 50 percent and all other components being between 60 percent and 100 percent of the cost of a Model 3, that my 60 percent cost estimate in total - and the 10 percent gross margins for the Model 3 that would then result - is probably overly generous.

I also can already anticipate objections to my estimates and so I have the following comments about some of the more prominent individual categories.

As for batteries, on a pure cell output basis, the cost of a 60 kWh battery will be 67 percent of a 90 kWh battery. There are other costs for the entire battery system as well, however, which include the inverter, cooling system, and connection circuitry and those costs are likely to have very little in cost savings at all and so I feel very comfortable with my battery cost projection of being 70 to 80 percent of the cost of a Model S battery.

For those who believe in magic stemming from the Gigafactory to significantly lower battery costs, I have a few comments. First of all, new battery format cell sizes are notoriously difficult to initially ramp into acceptable yields and I would estimate that current 2170 battery yields are around ten to 20 percent. That will probably improve to between 40 to 50 percent in the third quarter and then 60 to 75 percent in the fourth quarter. It will then probably not be until the middle of 2018 before 2170 yields, and comparable costs on a cell output basis, will approach the yields and cell output costs of the 18650 cell used for the Model S.

Given that Panasonic is familiar with such ramp-up issues with new cell formats, I would guess that somewhere buried in the heavily redacted agreements filed with the SEC about Tesla's relationship with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) that this is actually a very one-sided partnership where Tesla will receive minimal if any cost reductions from Pansonic's cell manufacturing activities. Given Musk's "first principles of physics" story about specifying the 2170 cell size as "optimal" for the Model 3, I would guess that Panasonic also is being completely reimbursed for initial low yields given that Tesla chose the new cell format. After the initial production ramp-up, I am also sure there is an already established pricing schedule where Tesla will have minimal cost reduction benefits over time. Otherwise, why else would a very astute company ship a huge amount of production equipment and materials half way across the world into a desert unless they felt confident of having an adequate return on investment?

Also, for those claiming that battery costs are continually decreasing, they are conceptually correct in that cell costs have been on a decreasing cost curve of between 10 percent and 15 percent annually over the past 10 years. Interestingly enough, however, even though batteries are a very significant cost in each Tesla vehicle, for some reason overall Tesla gross margins don't seem to have improved at all. The same "real world" phenomenon will likely be repeated with Model 3 battery costs and the hoped for cost savings will likely be very little, if at all.

I've also seen a lot of comments about how much money will be saved by using steel instead of aluminum for body panels, with suggestions seeming to be that steel will be only one-third of the cost of aluminum. For the actual metal itself, that relationship is correct. But when using the respective metals in manufacturing the cost savings are much less.

An article quoting an MIT study of the cost differences between steel and aluminum indicates that aluminum costs "60 to 80 percent" more than steel. While that sounds like a large difference, do some math and figure out that means using steel for the Model 3 will still result in costs that are between 55 and 60 percent of the Model S. I've used a 60 percent figure as there also will be other shared activities for each model that will have either the same related costs or even a lot more as I will describe in the next paragraph.

For all of the supporters who also believe that Tesla will start seeing huge "economies of scale" from the Model 3 rollout, there is actually a hilarious "diseconomy of scale" that can be very simply seen from introducing a product that is 50 percent of the price of another product. There are two fixed characteristics of machine tools which are that they have a fixed price and a maximum throughput rate. As such, the cost of each unit of production of a product that has a price 50 percent of that of an alternative product will have a cost for that input that is twice the unit cost of the other product.

Therefore, in an overall summary of the steel versus aluminum topic, all those metal pieces still need to be assembled but the revenues will be only 50 percent of the alternative use of such production equipment.

There is also another very amusing "diseconomy of scale" issue for the Model 3 in that it has the same $3,000 suite of sensors, cameras, radar, and processing unit as the Model S and Model X. Otherwise, how could the Model 3 implement all of the promises to all of the minions who forked over $1,000 each in interest free unsecured loans to Tesla?

Those minions also will be in for a rude surprise, however, when they now see that "Autopilot" costs $5,000 instead of $2,500 when they sent in their deposit and that "full self driving" will then be an additional $3,000. There is another interesting aspect of that situation, however, which is all of Musk's strident claims about the advantages of "over-the-air" updates continually being pushed out and Tesla's development of autonomous driving capabilities.

From all of Musk's tweets, statements, and announcements about such stuff, I would guess that a large number Model 3 depositors were under the impression that they were buying in to such a future path for just what was the $2,500 price for Autopilot at the time of the Model 3 introduction. Now that the price for all that is $8,000, however, I would expect both a lot of cancellations and also probably a huge number of Model 3 owners that will not purchase either feature. That would then result in the Model 3 lugging around the financial equivalent of a boat anchor which has a $3,000 cost but which generates no revenues for Tesla.

The factors described above pretty much make mincemeat out of the "economies of scale" argument for the Model 3 rollout. The actual reality is that every Model 3 sold will exacerbate Tesla's profitability and cash flow challenges.

All the other categories in my opinion should be pretty obvious that there will not be "50 percent" savings (are you going to omit a few of the brakes or not have glass in all the windows?) and my estimates may even be generous to Tesla. There is also the "volume discount" story about all those suppliers that will rush to Tesla and offer low-price deals for the hoped for Model 3 volume.

The world doesn't work that way, however, given that auto component suppliers already work on very thin margins and operate very high throughput facilities with little excess capacity to sell in any case. A very interesting article about the challenges, risks, and actual realities of auto component manufacturing also provides a useful perspective on Tesla's challenges. Read the article thoroughly to fully understand the risks of Tesla's stated Model 3 ramp-up plans - and then also realize that Musk's bravado about manufacturing lots of components internally would also be extremely challenging and unlikely to produce any benefits.

In summary then, let's see what happens to overall Tesla automotive gross margins with the Model 3 producing 10 percent gross margins. Below is a table showing projected automotive unit sales revenues and gross margins for Tesla on a quarterly basis through the end of 2018. Although there now seems to be some price cutting going on with the Model S and the Model X, I also assumed stable gross margins of 25 percent for each throughout the projected period.

You can easily see what will happen very quickly to overall Tesla automotive gross margins by introducing the Model 3 which is likely to have much lower gross margins than the Model S and Model X. The only way to explain the numbers, other than Musk mumbling lots of ummms, yeahs, uhhhs, you knows, and whatever on future conference calls is that Model 3 gross margins are causing a rapid and significant decline in overall gross margins. After Q4 2018, the way math works, the gross margins will actually start declining again too as the much lower margin Model 3 becomes an ever increasing portion of the product mix.

Conclusion

Instead of the Model 3 being the very positive driver of growth at Tesla that most investors hope, the simple way that math works shows that its introduction will be a financial albatross for Tesla. The much lower gross margins that are likely will result in a fairly rapid and permanent decline in overall Tesla automotive gross margins into the mid-teens range. Given Tesla's aggressive promises to its customers and investors about future development plans and much higher costs at building out a service and delivery network to support a much higher level of vehicles sold, such low gross margins also will probably not produce overall profitability given that R&D and other overhead expenses in the most recent quarter were 35 percent of revenues.

What also will result from the way the math works is a significant loss in Musk's credibility - which also is in my opinion one of the major factors that keeps the stock levitated at current levels. The financial statements will not be able to hide that Musk's margin predictions were completely wrong which will then beg a huge number of further questions and doubts about a lot of Musk's other promises and projections. Musk losing credibility also would result in the stock declining to much lower levels.

My best case scenario for the company is that it eventually turns into a trading vehicle that gyrates up and down between $50 and $100 per share. If Musk continues to pursue such risky strategies, however, and has some additional negative surprises in a soft economic period, given the company's huge capital needs and debt burden, there is probably a 10 percent chance of the company experiencing financial distress and the stock would be worthless.