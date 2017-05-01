Cloudera - Investors Approve IPO Amidst Growth And Narrowing Losses

Trading at around 6 times sales while the topline still grows by +40%, relative valuations are in line with other emerging software plays, making me neutral on Cloudera.

I think that the company still has a lot to prove in a rapidly changing industry which will see more competition.

Cloudera (CLDR) has gone public, as demand for the shares was relatively solid. Shares opened up 20% higher as the final price had already been raised from the indicative pricing range. Investors buy into Cloudera´s promise on delivering on growth amidst an increasing hyperconnected world.

While Cloudera delivers on solid topline sales growth, this growth is coming down as the company continues to post sizable, although narrowing losses. The company operates in a crowding field as it is hard to judge the competitive position of the firm amidst rapid changes in technology and competition in the field. At current valuations the pricing seems largely "fair" as I see no convincing reasons to either go long or short.

A Play On A Hyperconnected World

Cloudera has developed a platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics, all being very hot areas at this point in time. The company collaborates extensively with open source techniques for data management. Founded in 2008, Cloudera has been around for nearly a decade and has quickly grown its business, counting large multinationals among its clients.

Cloudera's platform allows customers to get an integrated suite of capabilities needed for data management, machine learning and analytics in an agile, scalable and cost effective solution.

As it is widely accepted that great data and interpretation of that data is a key competitive advantage going forwards, corporate customers are in need to connect all their data generating devices in one infrastructure. The Hybrid open source software model (HOSS) allows corporate customers to take advantage of Cloudera´s platform which runs on standardized inexpensive hardware architecture. The open nature of the platform allows or a smooth integration with the cloud services hosted by all the major parties like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Cloudera offers its platform on a subscription basis and focuses on the largest 8,000 global companies as well as large public organizations. These larger companies have much data and complex IT environments, which makes that Cloudera´s offerings can have the greatest impact in these organizations. As of January of 2017, Cloudera has some 500 of these 8,000 largest corporations are a client, combined making up 73% of sales. With billings approaching $320 million a year in 2016, average revenues of these large clients amount to nearly half a million.

Part of this growth has been enabled by an extensive partnership which the company closed with Intel in 2014. This partnership solution resulted in optimized integration with Intel's processors and architecture, while Intel made a large cash infusion into the business as well. The high profile deal furthermore gave Cloudera a public reputation in the marketplace and serious financial backing as Intel paid roughly $750 million to buy a near 20% stake in the business. This vote of confidence undoubtedly comforted many customers to use Cloudera´s solutions.

The IPO & Valuation

Cloudera sold 15 million shares at $15 apiece, in a deal which was well received by the market. The pricing took place some two dollars above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range, as shares rose to $18 per share on their opening day. While this price action looks very strong, note that Intel´s investment back in 2014 valued the company at around $31 per share.

Following the IPO there are little over 128 million shares outstanding. At $18 per share this values the company at $2.30 billion. This overstates the valuation of the operating assets, as the company will operate with roughly $450 million in net cash following the IPO, implying that operating assets are valued at close to $1.85 billion.

For that kind of valuation investors are buying into a rapid growth story, which unfortunately is combining growth with sizable losses. Sales rose by 52% in 2015 to $166 million, as growth accelerated in 2016. Revenues were up by more than 57% last year, coming in at $261 million.

The good news is that operating losses narrowed a tiny bit last year, although losses are pretty severe. Operating losses narrowed from little over $204 million in 2015 to $187 million last year. This meant that losses fell from 122% of sales in 2015 to 71% of sales last year.

It should be said that momentum in the final quarter of last year was fading a bit. Revenue growth slowed down to 44%, with sales approaching $73 million. Operating losses increased from $43 million to $61 million as the increase is driven by a $21.5 million donation of stock to the company´s foundation. Excluding this, losses narrowed a little bit in absolute terms.

With operating losses running close to $40 million per quarter, the net cash position is sufficient to fund existing losses for another 2-3 years. Based on the current sales rate, the company's operating assets trade at little over 6 times sales, although losses will eat into the cash balances of the firm, thereby pushing up the sales multiples.

The company posted sales of $261 million in 2016, but this understates the real ¨billings¨ rate as a lot of sales do not translate into revenues in the corresponding reporting period. Part of these sales show up as an increase in deferred revenue as well. Deferred revenue balances rose by $59 million to $217 million in 2016, indicating that billings came in at $320 million last year. Based on that numbers, operating assets trade at a little less than 6 times billings.

Final Thoughts

For me Cloudera remains an avoid at this point in time. While growth is very respectable and operating losses are coming down, the absolute size of the losses remains quite substantial. Other key risks besides a high valuation and steep losses is the stiff competition from names like HP, IBM, Oracle as well as other start-ups. The fear about (price) competition is furthermore a real concern given the usage of open-source infrastructure.

A more targeted competitor in the space includes Hortonworks (HDP) which has delivered nothing but pain for its investors since it has gone public late in 2014. This company grew sales by 46% year-on-year in its latest quarter which is similar to the growth pace being reported by Cloudera. Although its losses are bigger, Hortonwork´s price to sales multiple has fallen to just 2.7 times on an enterprise value basis. Note that if we add back current net cash holdings, Cloudera would trade at around $10 per share if it were to trade on similar sales multiples. In Cloudera´s defense, it is making more progress to stem the losses and relative losses are smaller as well, as Hortonwork´s losses still exceed actual revenues.

No one can eat from relative appeal however. While the sales multiple looks reasonable in relation to its growth, losses are certainly a risk, although the cash balances are rather large. The main risks in my eyes are the rapid developments in the industry which makes it hard to say how strong Cloudera´s competitive position is, whether it can become an acquisition target, or how operating leverage evolves as sales increase.

For now I have a neutral stance as I see no compelling reasons to either buy or sell into the story based on the facts of this moment. That said, IPO´s are always very interesting, as I will monitor the sales and margin trajectory of the firm in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.