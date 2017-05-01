BioTime Inc.: Sifting Through Numerous Trials For Potential Opportunities

Here we take a look at some of the more substantial ongoing trials and catalysts in the near term, including OpRegen, 3D retinal tissue, Renevia, and Ococyte's diagnostic tests.

BioTime Inc., (NYSEMKT:BTX) is a small biotech company based out of California that has an extensive collection of patents, trials, and subsidiaries in a variety of indications. Their main focus is on regenerative medicine derived from their pluripotent stem cell line coupled with their patented HyStem hydrogel material for treatment delivery. BioTime has been around since the mid 1990s, but has failed to deliver any substantial revenue generating products to date. Drug trial indications include HIV related lipoatrophy, macular degeneration, leukemia, spinal cord injury, lung cancer, orthopedics, along with several non-invasive cancer diagnostic tests. However, it is the indications in ophthalmology that caught my interest as something to keep track of going forward.

Pipeline and Subsidiary Overview

(Source: BioTime)

Before we expand on each drug and trial shown above, it is important to understand the complex structure BioTime operates under. Most of its drugs are owned by its subsidiaries, which BioTime owns in varying degrees. Renevia, which is BioTime's furthest developed clinical candidate, is owned by BioTime and falls under its HyStem patented hydrogel material. OpRegen is being developed by CellCure Neuorsciences for the treatment of advanced dry AMD, which BioTime possesses a 62.5% ownership. The AST series drugs for the treatment of leukemia, spinal cord injuries, and non small cell lung cancer, are being developed by Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc., (NYSEMKT:AST), a recently deconsolidated subsidiary. The cancer diagnostic tests are also owned by a recently deconsolidated subsidiary, OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX). The image below summarizes the various ownership stakes for BioTime, and it should be noted that as of Feb 2017, BioTime owns a 49.9% stake in OncoCyte rather than the illustrated 51.1% stake.

(Source: BioTime 10-K)

Due to these multiple ownership stakes, ~$146 million of BioTime's current market of ~$370 million is tied up in the valuations of Asterias and OncoCyte as of March 2017.

With that out of the way, we will start with Renevia, which is closest to commercialization pending a positive end to its current phase 3 trial in Spain for the aesthetic treatment of HIV related lipoatrophy. This condition results in a loss of fatty tissue within the facial tissue of HIV patients, given a sunken skin appearance. Renevia is a combination of fat tissue progenitor cells, mixed with the HyStem hydrogel material, that is injected into the regions of lipoatrophy to reduce the sunken skin appearance and restore normal facial structure.

(Source: Biotime)

The phase 3 trial will examine anywhere between 56-92 HIV positive patients, and compare both the effectiveness of Renevia for facial tissue restoration and the durability of its effect over 6 months. Results are expected in the first half of 2017, and Eu CE filing for approval to market Renevia is planned for the second half of 2017. BioTime believes Renevia will be a better alternative for patients with lipoatrophy due to its potential for a longer lasting treatment effect compared to current methods, along with fewer treatments needed and a more natural look and feel to the face after successful implantation. Although the current phase 3 trial is limited to the EU, BioTime hopes that a successful trial will allow it to file for FDA approval in the US as well. Depending on pricing for Renevia and market size in the US/EU, Renevia has been estimated to potentially reach peak sales of $250 million, although this figure should be taken lightly as a lot of steps must go right in order for sales to materialize in that direction within the near future.

Next up we have OpRegen, being developed by subsidiary CellCure for the treatment of severe dry AMD. Briefly, dry AMD (age related macular degeneration) is a form of RPE (retinal pigment epithelium) breakdown and degradation within the retina. The RPE nourishes and supports the photoreceptor layer of the retina which is critical to vision, and with its loss, these photoreceptors also subsequently die off resulting in a loss of vision in the affected areas of the retina.

(Source: Biotime)

From the recent 10-K:

OpRegen® is a proprietary formulation of retinal pigmented epithelial ("RPE") cells developed to be transplanted into the patient's eye, where the patient's own RPE cells are missing. OpRegen® consists of animal product-free RPE cells with high purity and potency using a proprietary directed differentiated method. OpRegen® is formulated as a suspension of RPE cells.

OpRegen is still very early in its development, after showing promising results in blind rats in preclinical studies, it has demonstrated a safe adverse effect profile in a phase 1 trial in humans, and has subsequently gone on to a phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced dry AMD.

(Source: Biotime)

Results from cohort 2 will be presented in the upcoming ARVO 2017 conference in Baltimore during the May 7-11 period. In this 3 patient cohort, one eye was given treatment with OpRegen and followed for 12 months to compare effect on vision and RPE regeneration to the other non treated eye. The results from cohort 2 will be a significant catalyst if positive for BioTime, and offer some encouraging potential to those suffering from severe vision loss due to dry AMD, which currently has no treatment options besides a preventative multi vitamin supplement.

The AST line of drugs being developed by subsidiary Asterias is something I did not put much focus on due to the poor historical results with the compounds inherited by BioTime from Geron and subsequently deconsolidated into Asterias. For a more detailed look into some of the concerns with Asterias and its drug candidates, see Alpha Exposure's article which correctly illustrated the short potential of the company back in mid 2015. Since the drug line's failure with Geron, Asterias has upped the cell dosage for treatment in its trials and has obtained some results that may indicate a treatment benefit. Prior trials while owned by Geron showed no evidence of any benefit, so this might be some mildly encouraging news, albeit limited in significance at the moment. From the recent 10-K:

AST-OPC1 was tested in patients with acute SCI in a Phase I and a Phase I/IIa dose escalation ("SCIStar study") trials that were initiated in October 2010 and March 2015, respectively. In January 2017, Asterias announced additional interim efficacy data from the SCIStar study on the patients who were enrolled and dosed in the AIS-A 10 million-cell cohort, which included the following observations: Improvements in Motor Function · Upper Extremity Motor Score - For the five patients who had completed at least 6 months of follow-up at the time of the announcement, five of five patients saw their early improvements in upper extremity motor score (UEMS) at 3 months maintained or further increased through their most recent data point (6 months or 9 months, depending on the most recent data available for each patient). · Motor Level Improvement - For patients completing at least 6 months of follow up, as of the date of each patient's last follow-up visit, 100% (five of five) had achieved at least a one motor level improvement (using the ISNCSCI scale) over baseline on at least one side, and 40% (two of five) had achieved two motor levels over baseline on at least one side, with one of these patients achieving a two-motor level improvement on both sides.

Finally we jump to OncoCyte (10-K pages 18-19), which is developing non invasive ways to diagnosis lung, breast, and bladder cancer using blood and urine samples rather than invasive tissue biopsies. OncoCyte's lung cancer diagnostic test is furthest along in development with a potential for commercial launch by the end of 2017. Its breast and bladder cancer diagnostic tests require several rounds of further testing to confirm their diagnostic abilities, but so far each test has seen similar specificity and sensitivity read outs which are encouraging.

On top of all of these candidates, BioTime has numerous other early stage preclinical trials and candidates being explored, which add to the complexity of opportunities. Renevia and OncoCyte's lung cancer diagnostic test are closest to reaching commercialization later this year assuming no delays and setbacks, while OpRegen offers large upside potential should its proposed mechanism of dry AMD RPE cell treatment work as expected.

Finances and Stability

As of December 2016, BioTime had ~$22.1 million cash on hand, with ~$13.6/22.1 million held by its subsidiaries OncoCyte and Asterias. In Feb 2017, BioTime completed a secondary offering raising an additional $18.7 million via the sale of ~6.5 million shares at $2.70/share. Not taking cash burn into account here, that gives BioTime roughly ~$31 million cash on hand ($13 M + 18 M) to operate its business outside of OncoCyte and Asterias. The issue with this is that due to the complex structure of BioTime, operational expenses are quite high and even with the deconsolidation of Asterias and OncoCyte from operational and R&D expenses, $30 million is a limited amount of funding to get through the next 12 months, leading to the need for further dilution if no partnerships/grants are received. A potential tail wind would be Renevia sales, but those are not expected to be material any time within the next 12 months even if approvals for the Eu and US go through smoothly.

(Source: BioTime 10K page 63, development expenses)

Intriguing Recent Exclusive License Agreement Acquisition

In Feb 2017, BioTime added to its ophthalmology pipeline by acquiring an exclusive license agreement to develop stem cell derived 3D retinal tissue structures, potentially leading to fully functional retinal tissue transplants. Although this is in the earliest of developmental stages, the potential to grow a complete piece of retina with all of its functional layers, to be then used for transplant in severe vision loss patients, raises the bar for current treatments targeting severe vision loss. Currently, there is nothing quite like this on the market, with today's artificial electronic retinal implants lacking true restorative function and vision. This acquisition could potentially lead to the closest thing we have seen yet to a naturally functional retinal implant. What happens with this method of developing a fully functional retina from pluripotent stem cells is yet to be seen, but it is no doubt pushing the limits of current treatment options for those with severe vision loss. An important point to note on this is that the risk of failure is high for these types of highly ambitious and speculative treatments.

Summary

BioTime is a complicated collection of drug candidates, treatments, subsidiary companies, and ongoing trials. With its numerous opportunities for success comes a long history of failed trials and lack of significant commercial revenues which should make anyone looking at any single candidate cautious. Coupled with a limited amount of cash on hand to carry out all of its operational and development expenses, BioTime is still under financial pressure to simplify its business structure and fund its operations. Risk of trial failure, adverse safety effects, and lack of commercial success pose challenges for BioTime as they do with any small cap biotech company. Nonetheless, this year marks a potential chance to turn that around should Renevia hit the market along with OncoCyte's first diagnostic test. OpRegen's upcoming cohort 2 results provide another near term catalyst, along with the future plans for the recently acquired 3D retinal tissue license which I'll be paying close attention to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.