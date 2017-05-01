SeaChange International: Strong Balance Sheet Provides Floor Until Eventual Sale Of Company

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) provides software products to the cable, telco and wireless industries, including its differentiated, multi-screen offering, Nucleus. European cable leader Liberty Global (LG) chose to deploy Nucleus three years ago. Long-time RAM investors know that we’ve invested in SEAC on two previous occasions. After our last outing’s sale in late 2015, the company’s stock dropped by 60%. As is customary for us, we continued to monitor SEAC’s business trends and even visited with the company’s new CEO, Ed Terino, last November in Boston.

What brings us back to making an investment in SEAC today? In a word, price, and also our belief in Ed Terino’s ability to successfully position the company for sale. We believe SEAC is priced as a virtual wipe-out and are investing with the expectation that while it has thus far been unable to build a profitable business model, it retains assets that are desirable to other industry participants. We believe its legacy Adrenalin software offering combined with its large installed base, the capabilities of its newer NitroX offering, and its relationship with LG make it a likely acquisition candidate. TiVo (which recently merged with Rovi), Harmonics, Accenture and smaller players Digital Evolution and Brightcove are all potential buyers of SEAC’s assets, in our opinion. In particular, if TiVo purchased SEAC, it would be LG’s sole provider of multi-screen software. LG owns Virgin Media, which uses TiVo’s software, while LG’s European and select South American divisions use SEAC’s Adrenalin and Nucleus software.

SEAC’s market capitalization is roughly $90 million today with $38 million in cash (no debt) as of January 31st. Additionally, the company has a $2.5 million investment it made in privately-held Layer3 TV (a next generation IP cable company) that we believe is likely worth $10 to $25 million today. However, there is the possibility Layer3 could be a real diamond. To wit, there is a Bloomberg article published May 1st indicating the company’s partnership with Verizon.

Assuming a $15 million valuation for the company’s Layer3 TV investment takes SEAC’s enterprise value to about $35 million. The company expects current year revenue of roughly $85 million. We strongly believe the company’s software offerings and customer relationships are worth substantially more than $35 million.

As indicated earlier, our SEAC investment is predicated in our confidence in Ed Terino. Ed is focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and has prioritized ending the company’s cash burn, with the expectation that SEAC will generate cash in 2017. Ed has been on SEAC’s board for seven years and was COO before becoming CEO in April 2016. Since Ed’s arrival as CEO, he has streamlined R&D, shuttered a high-cost operation in California, and reduced headcount while shifting development to a promising small Polish firm the company acquired in early 2016. Key to our investment thesis is that the company, as messaged to investors on its last conference call, will stop burning cash this year. Thus, in our view, a balance sheet “floor” is in place in the $35 to $40 million net cash range.

Finally, our SEAC investment benefits from a credible activist, Eric Singer’s VIEX Capital Advisors. Singer owns roughly 11% and is a 13D filer. Other large shareholders, who may be fatigued and ready to move on, would likely be very supportive of a sale of the company. Ultimately, we believe that SEAC needs to think long and hard about continuing as a going-concern given the company’s absence of profits and its lack of resources to meaningfully invest in product development, an absolutely essential ingredient for a technology company standing at the crossroads of media delivery today.

