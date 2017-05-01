Apple: Will China Pick Up The Pace?

The time has come for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to release the results of its fiscal 2Q17 quarter. After the closing bell on Tuesday, the Street is expecting the Cupertino company to report $53.0 billion in revenues and $2.02 in EPS.

Credit: The Next Web

As I have argued before, perhaps the most important pillar of my investment thesis continues to be Apple's ability to monetize on the increasing user base through its fast-growing Services business. I believe, however, that the Street has caught on to the upside potential over the past few months, as the stock reaches 52-week highs intraday this Monday, and Services is no longer Apple's little secret.

With that cat out of the bag, I start to turn my attention to the sputtering growth engine that I believed would have propelled Apple to new heights in 2016, but did not: China. With underwhelming performance coming out of the region last year (see graph below), discussions around China sales phased a bit into the background in the past quarters.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

But China seems to be in the early stages of an upswing once again. The chart below illustrates how revenues in the region have progressed since fiscal 1Q15. Notice that growth has not yet climbed out of negative territory, yet it seems to have turned a corner. Also curiously, Apple is about to lap the beginning of the Chinese mini downcycle. With fiscal 2Q16 being the first soft quarter in the region, fiscal 2Q17 results are bound to look much more robust by comparison.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press releases

Last quarter, Apple's management team further explained that mainland China has in fact remained resilient, more so than the headline growth numbers suggest. CFO Luca Maestri explained, during the fiscal 1Q17 earnings call:

Revenue from Mainland China was even with the all-time record results from a year ago, and grew in constant currency terms. […] This year we grew China inventory significantly less than a year ago.

The key problem continues to be Hong Kong, allegedly as a result of the expensive dollar. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the greenback, and therefore carries the burden of the continued strength in the American currency. Tourism and international shopping in the region gets negatively impacted, as many of the buyers on the island are visitors from China and surrounding regions.

However, the slight pullback in the value of the U.S. dollar compared to the Chinese yuan in the first few months of 2017, breaking a three-year long trend, may act in Apple's favor this time. See chart below, suggesting that the Chinese currency might have finally caught a break.

Source: DM Martins Research, using graph from xe.com

While currency alone may not be enough to ensure a successful quarter in the red dragon nation, it could in fact be a tailwind that, coupled with increased sell-through observed last quarter and easy YOY comps, might add up to satisfactory results in the region.

Conclusion

Although still excited about Apple's opportunities in the Services division, this time I will start paying closer attention to what could be a revival in the company's business in China. Mainland has stayed above water, and lack of FX headwinds for the first time in a while might translate into a better quarter in Hong Kong.

With the dollar also weakening against other major global currencies during fiscal 2Q17, EPS could come in above current expectations. Remember that FX downside was baked into the quarter's guidance released in January: $1.2 billion on the top line and 80 bps on gross margins. See my estimates for the quarter below (consensus of $2.09 illustrated on the table was as of January - it has come down by 7 cents since then).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company press release

If China indeed comes in better than many expect and the strong dollar gives Apple a break, fiscal 2Q17 results could very well surprise the Street and help to drive another uptick in share prices by Wednesday morning.

