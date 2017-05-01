Capital Product Partners: The Distribution Increase Case Enters The Final Phase

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) is a diversified shipping company with a focus on long-term fixed rate charters. The company operates crude oil (4), bulker (1), Container (10) and product tanker vessels (21). CPLP's GP is private company Capital Maritime, which also owns a substantial amount of the share capital of CPLP.

This report is an update on very interesting recent developments in the company's Q1 latest earnings call. CPLP received a remarkably large amount of attention on Seeking Alpha in the last year - especially considering the small size of the company, with a current market cap of about $435M and an enterprise value of about $900M. I think the reason for CPLP's high attention on here is the high yield (9.55% at today's $3.49 share price) and the thesis that the distribution would go up in 2016-2018. I was active in discussions about CPLP on Seeking Alpha, supporting the long case (as well under my old SA nick "investing is a skill").

I believe that management substantially changed their tone in Friday's earnings class and clearly guided the "end-game" of the thesis. I expect CPLP to increase their distribution substantially by the end of 2017, most likely Q3.

Remarkable level of Seeking Alpha attention

I will summarise the long thesis here, but for people new to the CPLP case, I recommend reading some of the much more detailed articles outlined above.

The above is a 5-year chart of CPLP. They used to have a steady dividend of $0.23 - $0.24 a quarter, but that payout proved unsustainable. A main problem was that banks were playing increasingly tough on shipping in general and CPLP in specific, which resulted in CPLP being unable to refinance their 2018 debt balloons. In early 2016, the company decided to slash their distribution from $0.24 to $0.075 and reserve $14.6M each quarter. This reserve builds up to enough cash to fully repay all 2017 and 2018 debt maturities. In late 2016, the company announced a dropdown and made a tiny increase of distribution back to $0.08.

The long thesis in most of the outlined articles above is that the company trades cheaply and would increase the distribution after a debt refinancing. At the core, that implies that the current reservation of $14.6M is much too large in the long term. As the cash position of the company swells, the ability to get a refinancing on favourable terms increases. Once they have a refinancing in place, they could reserve much less than the $14.6M again and there is much more money to distribute again. So CPLP yielded 9-12% during the last year; a level that usually indicates in the market that payouts are under major strain. In contrast, in this case many people were predicting sizable distribution increases, which is probably why CPLP has gotten a lot of exposure on Seeking Alpha.

So what is the news?

Last Friday CPLP reported its Q1 earnings. The actual report was not exiting, pretty "Steady-Eddy" as can be assumed for a company with many long term fixed rate charters. I was actually disappointed that the company rechartered their two container vessels Archimidis and Agamemnon very early in the quarter at rates similar to the old contracts. Subsequently, charter rates for container vessels shot up and a current rate would be about $9k/day per ship higher. At least it was just a 1 year deal, so if the current market holds, there will be some potential future upside there. There also was a lower Suezmax tanker recharter, at a rate that was not as bad as could be expected from benchmarks.

Another major annoyance was that the company, despite catching a lot of negativity on that, continued to use their at-the-market equity offering (ATM), adding roughly 1% of the share count. A small use of the ATM does not really effect the big picture valuation meaningfully, but it does terrible things for investor relations PR. I assume they are utilising the ATM to make their position in the refinancing negotiations stronger; it adds a bit of cash and shows the company's ability to raise cash if needed.

Once they announce the refinance, the company possibly does not need to issue shares anymore, or maybe the share price will substantially increase, making the ATM issue a lot less negative to tangible book value.

Switching over to the positives: Refinancing

The press release did contain the following line, which was the main catalyst argument of many of the articles above:

The Partnership's objective remains to further increase the long term distributable cash flow of the Partnership by pursuing additional accretive transactions going forward and by refinancing our debt."

This naturally was the focus point I had going into the call. After listening to the last year of CPLP calls, I felt that management really changed their tone much more positively this time. About the refinancing, they said (emphasis mine):

With regard to the financing, as you recall given the schedule of our debt amortization, it didn't pay off to start discussions very early on, let say, back in 2016. So, as we said, during our last quarterly call, we do think that 2017 is the right year to enter into those discussions. And affectively because it's let say, closer to the - really the debt amortization kicks in, but that's before they really start. And at the same time, we are accumulating cash in advanced of these debt repayments exactly because we have this capital reserve in place. So, it's a 2017 item for sure. We do enjoy a very good relationship with our banks. We have never had any issues not even as per labor over the years. And so, we expect that they - we will have a positive year when it comes to refinancing our debt. That will of course entail a repayment or a prepayment to the tune of the cash that we are accumulating, and I think that if you want that's an important part of the equation as to how much that prepayment will be in order to get this done. But we do think that in the next few months we will be able to communicate more to this effect."

I interpret from this that they are confident about getting a good refinancing done and think they could announce it in the next few months, say 2 quarters maximum.

I think the tone of this answer is a big shift from earlier earnings calls. The Q4 earnings call did not discuss a refinancing in dept, but the Q3 2016 did. Just note how much more positive and specific the answer above is compared to two quarters ago. It is a long quote (first answer of the Q&A and onwards), so I will only select the most relevant lines here (emphasis mine), but please read the full quote if it is of special interest to you.

So, what I am trying to say is that, we are having these discussions and we have to find the optimal point in time to enter into this refinancing transaction. Secondly, with regard to your question as far as the distribution is concerned, I think the message that we gave back in April is that going forward, any distribution level will be based that we choose will be based after we reserve for debt repayments. So, with the distribution level that we have today is based on our capital reserve which is based on the debt repayments that might a bit on the heavy side compared to a more normalized repayment schedule. If we do manage to refinance and achieve a better repayment schedule then part of that accretion could find its way back into the distribution. ... Well, discussions, as I said, are ongoing. And we have to balance that decision with the fact that we don't want to be too early, when it comes to refinancing. So to make sure that we give adequate visibility. So we will continue our discussions over the coming quarters and hopefully as - also as our cash balances are better, we can find a solution. We will wait until 2019, but I don't think it will happen next quarter either. I am right. ...

Yes, I think it will be 2017, but the discussions will definitely continue in 2017, but you wouldn't want us to do it today either. I mean, if we did it today and we did five to seven year, let's say facility, that wouldn't take us in terms of maturity very far from where we are today."

From the quotes above I get that CPLP has been in talks with banks and was able to sign a deal if they wanted to. This would make sense, because they have moderate leverage and peers with higher risk profiles have been doing financing deals. A quick check-up on CPLP's moderate leverage would be that the current net debt of about $500M corresponds to a $435M market cap. There is a very large equity cushion for a debt provider that obviously takes a higher claim on assets in case the company really goes south. For reference, some other peers have much less of an equity cushion, such as Navios Maritime Acquisition's (NYSE: NNA) $257M market cap versus almost $1 billion of net debt, or Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE: STNG) $768M market cap versus about $2B net debt + new build liabilities.

But CPLP didn't want to do a deal that was available to them back then; they preferred to do a good long term deal, and that simply required them adding more cash to the balance sheet for a couple of quarters. The answer to this week's question on refinancing makes me believe that the right timing of doing a deal is near now.

Distribution outlook

Back to this week's Q1 earnings call. On a question about the distribution outlook after a refinancing CPLP said (emphasis mine):

I think the only thing that we can say at this point is that, as you know the distribution coverage in 2016 was quite high at 1.7 times and that's after the reserve as well as the class redistributions and one-off items, and for this quarter, we also delivered the total coverage of 1.5 times. Now, after we know what the refinancing is and what are the potential drop downs, I think we will be in a better position to decide what will be the future targeted to distribution coverage, and from then on communicate to the market what will be the distribution policy. ... The only thing that I would ad is that you know with a long-term refinancing in place, there will be less of a need to have such a high coverage that we have today."

It is important to stress that this company reported 1.5x current distribution coverage in Q1 AFTER taking a full $14.6M cash reserve for rapid delevering. In other words, they are reporting their DCF much more conservatively than most other MLPs.

The last line seems to clearly guide that the company will raise its distribution after they get the long-term financing deal done.

I am very pleased that the often-presented case of CPLP raising its distribution is finally entering its final phase.

Effects of a refinancing

The actions of the management (cutting distribution, saving 14.6M/quarter, utilising the ATM) resulted in a very big cash position of the company. In the Q1 earnings call they said (emphasis mine):

As of the end of the first quarter, the partnerships total debt decreased by $4.3 million to $600.7 million compared to $605 million as of December 31, 2016 due to scheduled loan principal payments during the first quarter of 2017. Importantly, total cash as of quarter end amounted to $142.4 million."

CPLP seems to be entering a refinancing from a position of strength. Talking about the refinance, they note (emphasis mine):

That will of course entail a repayment or a prepayment to the tune of the cash that we are accumulating, and I think that if you want that's an important part of the equation as to how much that prepayment will be in order to get this done."

I think it is likely that CPLP will pay off between $75M and $125M of their debt on a refinance. The first clear effect would be that the company will safe significantly on interest rate expenses. In the 2016 annual report, they note (emphasis mine):

The international tanker industry is capital intensive, requiring significant amounts of investment, a significant portion of which is provided in the form of long-term debt. Our current debt contains interest rates that fluctuate with LIBOR. Our 2007 credit facility and 2008 credit facility each bear an interest margin of 3.0% per annum over US$ LIBOR, respectively. Our 2011 credit facility bears an interest margin of 3.25% per annum over US$ LIBOR, our 2013 credit facility bears an interest margin of 3.50% per annum over US$ LIBOR and the 2015 credit facility bears an interest margin of 2.50% per annum over US$ LIBOR. Therefore, we are exposed to the risk that our interest expense may increase if interest rates rise."

With current US LIBOR rates, they should save roughly 4% of interest payments on the prepaid amount. For $75-$125M that would mean $3-5M of savings per year or between $0.006 and $0.01 per share each quarter. On top of that, I also think that the premiums above LIBOR CPLP currently pays is on the high side compared to what peers are able to get. I think odds are high that a new deal will include a smaller LIBOR premium, adding to extra interest cost savings.

If they get a deal done for the lower end of the $75-$125M range, they will have plenty of cash to do a couple of dropdowns adding further to cash flows. There are two dropdowns ready with 50% D/A financing deals in place and a 5 year fixed rate charter. These Aframax crude tankers can be dropped down to CPLP with finances already in place. I believe that new debt from dropdowns should be analysed separately from the refinance of the current fleet, because just the new ship will act as collateral for the 50% financing.

The most important effect of a refinancing would be that the quarterly reserve of $14.6M could be substantially decreased. CPLP's net debt figure is currently slightly above $500M. I believe management should be able to sign a deal where they amortise about $7.5M a quarter to debt repayments and the rest of the debt in a balloon 5 years down the road. In this deal, they would pay off $30M debt a year, or $150M in 5 years. By 2022, there will then be $350M left of net debt on the current fleet.

I think this is a realistic scenario as the average fleet age was 7.4 years by ultimo 2016. By the end of 2022, the average age will have moved up to 13.4 years, so the fleet still would have multiple years of operating time left. Current scrap steel value of CPLP's fleet is estimated a tad below $240M, so I think a $350M debt on that fleet is a very comfortable position for the bank.

CPLP currently reserves $14.6M per quarter for the debt reservation. They take this amount out of the distributable cash flow (DCF). After the refinancing in the example above, they could reduce this amount to just $7.5M a quarter, increasing DCF by $0.057/share. Remember CPLP reported its current $0.08 distribution coverage at 1.5x and noted that there is much less need for high coverage after a long term refinancing deal. There should also be room for adding some dropdowns, also increasing DCF.

Doing the above calculations more conservatively with a $10M / quarter debt pay down would result in a net debt of $300M by 2022. That still would increase DCF with $4.6M / quarter, or $0.038 / share.

If the refinancing pans out even remotely close to the scenario above, CPLP clearly has ample room to increase the distribution towards 0.1-0.15$/quarter, a sizable increase from the current 0.08$. Note that CPLP used to pay 0.24$ in 2015, so even a recovery to 0.1-0.15$ range would still be small relative to what they paid back then.

CPLP historically traded at a yield of roughly 8-12%. If we assume they would trade at a 10% yield at the low end of payout and a 11% at the high end, the $0.1-0.15 distribution range would come down to a new price range of between $4 and $5.46. This would be a nice share price increase from currents $3.49, certainly as you would get a few distributions paid as well. CPLP trades ex-div next Wednesday for an $0.08 payday.

Conclusion

Source: CPLP Q1 presentation

I think the sheet above, in combination with the comments on the latest earnings call, are clear guidance about the near future. Many speculated about future distribution increases for CPLP. I believe this moment is finally approaching. Recent comments by CPLP during the earnings call makes me believe CPLP's distribution will materially increase by Q3/Q4 2017.

I expect that CPLP's current $0.08 distribution will be raised towards a $0.1-0.15 range and expect the share price to react favourably.