Altria: A Solid Business With Excellent Fundamentals

Before I begin, I will address the elephant in the room: Investors in tobacco companies are not immoral "merchants of death". Ever since the surgeon general's report in the 1960's the health risks of smoking are well known, so if a person chooses to smoke, they assume the risk; simple as that. Don't buy it? Allow me to illustrate with a simple example: Company A sells a product that has been known for over 50 years to increase risk of certain health diseases. Customers, knowing full well of these risks, continue to buy Company A's product. Company A has also paid billions of dollars as reparation payments back to governments for the choices of their customers. Company A doesn't advertise and their product is subject to heavy taxation and tightly regulated. Company B sells a product which has a known defect, but chooses not to disclose the defect to its customers. This defect is linked to numerous deaths and Company B is forced to admit they knew all along. Which company sounds worse to you? In case you're curious, company A is Altria (NYSE:MO) the tobacco company, and Company B is General Motors, (NYSE:GM). For GM, I'm referring to the ignition switch scandal, where U.S. authorities found GM guilty of not reporting and recalling vehicles installed with defective ignition switches.

Altria Group is one of the most successful American businesses I can think of. You might say that MO holds the title of the world's best performing stock between on a total return, compound annual growth or "CAGR" during 1968-2014, see my last article here for more details around that. However, every business has an underlying or "fair" value and it's our job as investors to try and estimate this quantity. I will attempt to develop fair value estimate in this article, but first I will highlight a few of Altria's attributes that have enabled its success over the years.

Altria's Competitive Advantages

Brand Recognition: According to page 9 of MO's Q4 2016 earnings release, the Marlboro brand is a behemoth controlling approximately 44% of the U.S. tobacco market according to page 9 of Q4 2016 earnings. Although MO does not advertise anymore, the Marlboro brand has a large share of mind even among non-smokers. Call it genius or luck, the marketing of the Marlboro brand worked wonders with smokers so much so, that even without any advertising, the brand continues to dominate.

Low Capital Expenditures: Earnings mean nothing if the business requires a lot of cash to maintain their operations. Take oil companies as an example, they earn billions of dollars per year only to pour more than half of it back into the business to maintain/improve operations. Those expenditures really reduce the amount of cash a business has to distribute back to shareholders. MO on the other hand spends only 4% of their operating cash flow to maintain their operations, as at Q4 2016 earnings.

Lack of Frequent Innovation: This may sound counter intuitive but in business, innovation can hurt you just as much as help you, the double edged sword of growth if you will. To see how innovation could kill a business you have invested in, we will employ the $100B dollar test. Simply answer the following question: If someone gave you $100B could you come up with a way to hurt the company, or steal their customers away? Could I build a better cigarette with $100B dollars? Could I build a bigger brand than Marlboro? Probably not. Could I build a better, cooler iPhone? Probably. See the point? Altria does not need to worry too much about their core cigarette business changing. In terms of reduced risk products, MO has made significant progress by developing their e-vapor and IQOS e-cigarette and licensing the latter to Philip Morris International. According to page 2 of MO's Q4 2016 release, Mark Ten, MO's e-vapor product represents 55% of the e-vapor segment by volume, so MO has proven so far that they are successful innovators. Ultimately, however, MO's core cigarette business still drives most of the profits and as a shareholder, I feel comfortable that profits from that business will continue to reward shareholders while funding growth of reduced risk products.

Competent and Shareholder Oriented Management: This final point is somewhat rare to come by. You can have a beautifully run business only to see management squander the profits on useless acquisitions. On page 2 of MO's Q4 2016 earnings release, we see MO management returned $5.5B to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Cash returns to shareholders have grown consistently over the past five years, averaging around 5% during the years 2012-2016. Dividend per share growth has averaged 6.7% over the same time frame, due to MO's share repurchase program.

But How Much is Altria Worth Today?

To asses MO's fair value, I will use the discounted earnings per share valuation method and tweak my assumptions until I solve for MO's current price. Altria is forecasted to earn $3.29 per share this year and if we assume these earnings will grow by 8.5% per year for the next 8 years, and then achieve terminal growth of 1.8%, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $72.

Source: My Excel Workbook Calculations

I believe Altria to be fairly valued at this point in time, and would not recommend adding large quantities of shares to existing positions. Prospective shareholders would certainly not be punished purchasing Altria today, but should be mindful that future returns may suffer should Altria not achieve these growth targets.

MO is a solid business with excellent fundamentals, however shares are fairly valued at this point in time. I do think that MO shares could get pulled down in a broader market correction, and I'd look to add or initiate new positions upon a 5%-10% correction in the stock price. In the words of my fellow investors, investing in MO makes you MO money!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is primarily a means of discussion. Always do your own due diligence and investment research before making any decisions. The author assumes no responsibility for investment performance based on the information presented in the article.