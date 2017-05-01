MannKind: Mann Trust Executors Are Selling Massive Numbers Of Common Shares

Photo:FreeVector

There are dark clouds rolling in and MannKind's retail investors should take heed as the future looks very bleak. The following article outlines the reasons why they should be concerned with their investment.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is currently trading for the historical low price of $0.16 (Pre-Reverse Split), and there are numerous reasons for why this is the case. You might say that 99% of the reasons can be traced to simply understanding the easily verifiable public data that relates to MannKind.

When one thinks the true believers in this stock have conjured up some of the most preposterous speculations that confirms their imminent good fortune for getting rich, wait 24 hours or less, and they can easily connect dots for more ridiculous speculations. Paul Allen, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), VIDEX, Receptor Life Sciences,Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), and probably Sasquatch have been deemed as the answer for their gold laden boat docking at their pier for unloading their pots-of-gold. But the latest and classic speculation is Deerfield, the Mann Trust executives, or a major drug company is waiting to swoop in and take over MannKind in a massive buyout deal.

With this article, I would like to share some reality checks concerning such rank speculation, with the simple request (once again, on my part) MannKind investors should ignore dot connecting, rank speculation, and simply "read" what MannKind tells you in public disclosures required by the SEC. One should ignore what MannKind tells investors in public forums, where they tell you they are operating from a position of strength. Where they immediately force you to take one share for every five shares you owned in MannKind shares. Read what they are required to tell shareholders in SEC documents where the CEO must sign off on, thus declaring the content is valid, complete and detailed information about their public company. If one values their investment dollars this would be a prudent thing to undertake.

Please let me give pertinent examples to exemplify why the current clamoring about a buy-out being imminent is nothing but a pipe-dream. And more specific, why the Mann Trust is not your friend and they have no desire to waste one penny on taking over MannKind. Continuing to think otherwise, as it relates to investors getting rich, they have a better chance for catching the Loch Ness monster in a minnow net.

The true believers in this stock have often cited when Al Mann sells, it would be time to think about capitulating and admitting defeat. Regrettably, Mr. Mann died in early 2016, so the issue of selling by Mr. Mann is a moot point. Investors should have shifted their attention to the executives who administer his estate. It is unconceivable to me, if selling was the pivot point for them, why didn't they pay attention to the public and easily attainable information concerning such selling in massive quantities has occurred -and as of late, accelerated.

In order for investors to understand what the trust administrators have been doing with the MannKind stock they have decision making over, look at the 2014 annual report. More specifically, look at page 36- risk related to our common stock-and note that as of December 14 th, 2014, Al Mann and his various trust owned 37.7% of MannKind's stock.The following chart reflects the ensuing percentage of ownership for the respective dates.

Outstanding Number of Shares:12/14/2014 408,837,603 12/14/2014 37.70% Mann Ownership 3/31/2016 35.70% Mann Ownership 6/30/2016 32.70% Mann Ownership 11/1/2016 27.70% Mann Ownership 12/31/2016 23.70% Mann Ownership

From the original 37.70% ownership at the end of 2014, we now see the percentage of ownership has declined to 23.70%. This indicates during 2016 the ownership percentage declined by 37.1%. Part of this decline percentage could be attributed to increases in the outstanding shares. However, note the major declines started during the quarter that Mr. Mann died, in 2016. During 2016, there were no major increases in share count that would negate the fact shares were being SOLD.

The Mythical $30.1Million Potential Loan from the Mann Loan Agreement:

When one reads the MannKind SEC filings they can learn this outstanding loan balance has existed since December 31, 2014. In the interim 2+ years with MannKind facing dire cash positions, instead of borrowing from this Loan Agreement, they have opted instead for diluting shareholder's value with a myriad of highly dilutive issuances of common stock shares.

"As of December 31, 2014, the total principal amount outstanding under the Loan Arrangement was $49.5 million, and the amount available for future borrowings was $30.1 million. Interest, at a fixed rate of 5.84%, is due and payable quarterly in arrears on the first day of each calendar quarter for the preceding quarter, or at such other time as the Company and The Mann Group mutually agree."

The decision for MannKind obtaining this $30.1 million loan lies in the hands of the administrators for the various Mann Trust funds. These individuals are bound by strict fiduciary responsibilities for how they must manage these funds. What would any responsible executor do when it comes to them being willing to hand over the $30.1 million to MannKind's CEO? It defies logic, one day these same executors are selling MannKind shares, and then the next day they are loaning MannKind $30.1 million dollars, knowing they sold the stock because of the dismal outlook for the company's survival. The situation is very simple -- MannKind is required to have on hand $25 million in cash at the end of any respective quarterly report. The failure to have such a cash position starts the cascading of default actions that will result in MannKind's collapse. As reflected in the above chart, these executors are selling shares of MannKind stock because it appears they think there is an imminent demise of the company.

When we finally get the 1st Q, 2017 report, in less than two weeks, I think it safe to assume these executors dropped massive numbers of the remaining position in the MannKind stock still under their control. They certainly have dumped shares for four consecutive quarters, going back to the first Quarter, 2016. The big unknown is whether prior to the 5:1 reverse split did they sell or did they hold until after the split where they then sold!

My guess is they unloaded prior to the reverse split, because we know that post reverse split the stock has fallen by 64%. If anyone knew there was a pending reverse split and the ultimate result of such a split, it would be the group holding the largest position in the stock. You might say they would have been foolish holding shares until the reverse split was completed.

Deerfield: White Knight or Darth Vader?

Now the chatter from the true believers is simply that Deerfield's latest conversion of equity into MannKind's stock is the prelude to them taking control of the company. This is simply delusional hoping and wishing-based on historical data that reflects exactly how Deerfield has made massive sums of money through their association with MannKind's equity offerings.

On 4/19/17, Mannkind filed a 13G document with the SEC. This document disclosed that Deerfield held 5,217,391 shares, or 5.17% of the outstanding shares. It was this disclosure that got the speculation juices flowing for the true believers. Based on historical and similar actions this has been the mode for Deerfield locking in huge profits at the expense of those who think Deerfield is now planning to buy out MannKind. If such a scenario is what the believers wish to think, then explain why in 2014, Deerfield converted debt into 17,323,080 shares of MannKind stock. What happened to the 17,323,800 shares they held in 2014? They dumped them into the market at the expense of the 'believers' who saw a massive decline in the valuation of MannKind's stock price.

During 2014, Deerfield elected to convert a total of $93.5 million of principal, which consisted of $20.0 million, $33.5 million, and $40.0 million of Tranche 1 notes, Tranche 2 notes, and Tranche 3 notes, respectively, into an aggregate 17,323,080 shares of common stock. In conjunction with the conversion by Deerfield, we recorded an aggregate expense of $6.4 million for the difference between the principal amount of the notes converted and their carrying amount (which included unamortized discount and debt issuance costs) which consisted of $1.2 million, $3.0 million, and $2.2 million related to the Tranche 1 notes, Tranche 2 notes, and Tranche 3 notes, respectively. Further, upon Deerfield converting $40.0 million of Tranche 3 notes and $20.0 million of Tranche 1 notes, Deerfield has reached the conversion limits (i.e., "Applicable Limits") with respect to the Facility Agreement and therefore, no additional amount of the 2019 notes is convertible."

What happened to the 2014 holdings of more than 17 million shares of MannKind stock? Go back and read the latest 13-G filing if one has doubts about what happened to these shares. This latest filing clearly shows that Deerfield doesn't own 17 million shares of MannKind stock.

Deerfield is not the friend of retail investors; their fiduciary responsibilities are directed toward them making money at any other participant's expense. BlackGold, an astute SA contributor, wrote in May 2014, a clear and definitive article he titled -" What Can the Deerfield Conversion Tell Us About MannKind Going Into Adcom." BlackGold told MannKind investors in 2014 they should basically be aware of wolves approaching in sheep's clothing. I'm merely repeating what BlackGold told you in 2014. In validation for the reality---since the ADCOM meeting the stock has lost more than 95% of its value. A loss in valuation that can be partly blamed on Deerfield selling their stock!

Let me finally share with you a SEC document that was released on September 17 th, 2013. This document clearly outlines how the retail investor is at the mercy of Wall Street shenanigans. Notice that Deerfield was the second largest perpetrator on the list, based on how much they were fined for their illegal act.

The history of Inhaled Insulin Delivery Systems as revealed in MannKind's SEC filings:

"In January 2006, Exubera®, developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NKTR), was approved for the treatment of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Exubera®was slow to gain market acceptance and, in October 2007, Pfizer announced that it was discontinuing the product. In September 2008, we announced a collaboration agreement with Pfizer pursuant to which certain patients with a continuing medical need for inhaled insulin were transitioned to AFREZZA on a compassionate use basis. Pfizer subsequently withdrew the NDA for Exubera from the FDA. In January 2008, Novo Nordisk (NOVO) announced that it was halting development of its inhaled insulin product, having reached the conclusion that the product did not have adequate commercial potential. In March 2008, Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced that it was terminating the development of its AIR®inhaled insulin system. Lilly stated that this decision resulted from increasing uncertainties in the regulatory environment and after a thorough evaluation of the evolving commercial and clinical potential of its product compared to existing medical therapies. In August 2013, Dance Biopharm, Inc. announced that it had conducted a Phase 1/2 clinical study of an inhaled insulin product that utilizes a liquid formulation of human insulin, dispensed through a handheld electronic aerosol device."

And finally, in December 2015, Sanofi disclosed their efforts to market Afrezza had been a total flop. And if one doesn't believe Sanofi, there are 117 weeks of prescription data. Data that confirms in what is now the third launch of Afrezza, it is generating a mere 235 total prescriptions for the drug. And more telling is that after 2.25 years of effort, patients are refilling the drug at the minuscule rate of .003%

Based on the action by four of the largest drug companies in the world, they each have revealed they had determined the feasibility of marketing an inhaled insulin product was impeded by the ultimate and most needed characteristic. This characteristic made them decide it wasn't worth their efforts and monetary investment to continue exploring this method of delivering insulin to patients. This characteristic simply being inhaled insulin has no commercial appeal necessary to make it worth their continuation.

But probably the most ironic company from this historical list of inhaled insulin companies, is Dance Biopharm. Since the reference to their Phase 1/2 trial in 2013, they announced a $75,000,000 million IPO, that was cancelled due to a lack of interest from Wall Street and investors. So much promise, but nothing as compared to what MannKind executives have told their investors---"We have an embarrassment of riches!" "We are operating from a positon of strength"-as they announced a 5:1 reverse split that has suffered a subsequent drop of 63% in share valuation based on their position of strength.

MannKind has tantalized investors with the prospect they will 'soon' launch Afrezza on a world-wide basis, with special emphasis on the Asian market. But as of May 1st, 2017, their promises have gone unfulfilled. But them we have Dance Biopharm-with no money, they were still able to partner with a major Asian entity, where now after 4 years nothing has happened with this partnership. The true believers think the Chinese aren't very well informed people and would be willing to pay an exorbitant price for an insulin product where the United States citizens have rejected after 3 official launches imploring them to adopt the product. Ask Dance executives how easy it is to get the Chinese opting for an inhaled insulin!

In the history of inhaled insulin efforts, we have had Pfizer, the largest drug company in the world, Novo Nordisk, the world-wide leader in insulin products, Lilly, a multi-billion-dollar revenue company with a large position in the insulin market, where each of their CEOs told you the issue they faced. And finally, we have Sanofi, no neophyte in this market segment, who fired their former CEO for getting them into this fiasco relationship with MannKind. Four CEO's have been unified in telling the world that there is no commercial viability for an inhaled insulin product. And what does MannKind's CEO tell his investors? He tells them he is offering them one share for evey five shares they held, with the explanation he is doing this from a position of strength.

Where We Stand Currently:

In the recent filed 2016 annual report in -- Section 15: Income Taxes -- investors can find the following declarations:

15. Income Taxes At December 31, 2016, the Company has concluded that it is more likely than not that the Company may not realize the benefit of its deferred tax assets due to its history of losses. There is no provision for income taxes in 2015 or 2014 because the Company had incurred operating losses since inception. Accordingly, the net deferred tax assets have been fully reserved. We also lease approximately 12,500 square feet of office space in Valencia, California pursuant to a lease that expires in April 2017. The facility contains our principal executive offices. As a result of the death of Alfred E. Mann, our founder and former largest stockholder, the stock that he previously controlled is currently controlled by a trust, and we cannot assure you of the manner in which the trustees will manage the holdings. At February 1, 2017, the estate of Alfred E. Mann beneficially owned approximately 23.7% of our outstanding shares of capital stock, including shares held in the Alfred E. Mann Living Trust and The Mann Group LLC (collectively, the "Mann Affiliated Entities"). "

The clarity and undeniable message MannKind is telling investors is simply:

They will never realize any benefit for the deferred tax assets due to their history of losses. Losses that are approximately $3.0 billion dollars. They can't assure investors how the estate will manage their holdings, where they then confirm from the original 37.7% originally held, they now only have a position of 23.70% of MannKind's stock. Now when you factor in the $21 million the CEO and other insider sold---we have the real 'true believers' promoting now is the time for them buy more! Odd, isn't it? But the most intriguing and puzzling admission is the fact that come the end of April 2017 (one day after I'm concluding my writing this article) they apparently will not have a valid lease for the facility where the CEO gets his huge biweekly paycheck. I guess this is further evidence that the CEO is operating from a position of strength. But not a position of strength for the retail investors.

My Short-term Projection of Events:

On page 58 of the 2016 annual report Mannkind informs their investors the following information

"We began distributing MannKind-branded Afrezza product to wholesalers through ICS Direct during the week of July 25, 2016. We recognize commercial product revenue based on Afrezza prescriptions dispensed to patients. During the year ended December 31, 2016, we recognized net revenue from commercial product sales of $1.9 million. During the year ended December 31, 2015, we did not recognize any revenues from commercial product sales. At December 31, 2016, year to date total gross-to-net adjustments were approximately 30% of gross revenue from product sales. In the fourth quarter of 2016 we sold $0.9 million of bulk insulin to a third party. During the year ended December 31, 2015, we did not sell any bulk insulin."

MannKind didn't report any product sales revenue for the first two quarters of 2016. This was simply due to the fact the supply channels were filled with the $7.0 million sold by Sanofi to wholesalers in 2015. MannKind explained at mid-year 2016, the supply in the hands of distributors would last well into the third and fourth quarters of 2016. They stated that the Sanofi branded doses would automatically expire by the end of the year.

The aforementioned $1.9 million net sales of commercial product are based on gross sales of $2,714,000 of MannKind branded Afrezza. The net revenue number ($1,895,000) was arrived at by deducting the following:

Wholesale Distribution Fees - ($489,000)

Patient Discounts and Co-Pay - ($196,000)

Rebates --- ($134,000)

Total Expenses - ($819,000)

These three cost items consumed 30% of the gross revenue. This is an amazing amount when you consider there is no cost attributed to the Cost of Goods associated with the raw material, manufacturing and packaging of Afrezza. The raw material, the manufacturing production, and packaging represent the largest cost of supplying a product into the market place. Creating Afrezza into a powder form, special and multiple packaging cost and then add in the miniscule production runs to generate only a gross of $2,714,000 for six months of sales, MannKind must see the reality of the dire situation they are facing, going forward. The actual cost of goods for getting Afrezza into the hands of patients, the number is probably in the vicinity of 70-75%. The 30% cost ($819,000) and 40-45% for the elaborate and limited manufacturing of the product, the real net for six months of MannKind's marketing they probably netted about $800,000. However, over this same six-month time period they spent $60,000,000 in order to keep their doors open so the executives could cash their bi-weekly paychecks.

MannKind is selling the most critical component for their product -- the bulk supply of insulin. When you are merely selling the key product component as a bulk item to another manufacturing company that clearly indicates they don't think they will need the insulin for their product production. As of the end of the 1st Q, 2017, Mannkind has sold nearly $11,000,000 of their bulk insulin supply and cancelled their order for more insulin from Ampastar (NASDAQ:AMPH). The simple reality, for two years that Afrezza has been on the market, MannKind has sold more of their bulk supply of insulin than they have sold Afrezza. What does this say about the fact Mann trust executors are dumping their common shares of MannKind stock where they see the dumping of their raw goods supply that needs to be sold as a product?

Keep in mind, MannKind had gross revenues of $2,714,000 for the last six months of 2016. If one checks their 2016 annual report they further inform you that as of December 31st, 2016, they had on hand a mere $211,000 of finished goods -- Afrezza -- ready for shipment to distributors. I personally find it shocking that MannKind is not only selling their bulk supply of insulin, but when you consider they have a mere $211,000 of Afrezza available for distributors after six months of production time, I guess the CEO will spin investors this is just one more example of him working from a position of strength.

Based on the reported weekly prescription data for the 1st quarter, 2017, I project net revenue will come in around $1,500,000, if they continue ignoring the Cost of Goods manufacturing cost. A mere $1.5 million will not come close to the $10 million spent during the quarter. And total corporate expense will bring MannKind's cash balance into the danger zone based on their loan covenants

It is my sincere hope and wish that Afrezza remains available for those patients who need options in treating their medical condition.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

