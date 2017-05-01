Gold - Are You Scared?

Gold continues to extend its pullback from near $1300, worrying the investors that the good times may be behind them. In this technical analysis article, I hope to ease their concerns and provide some important levels to watch out for. The decline does not perturb me and I believe that it is a welcome dip.

Source: thecrux.com

In the past several of my articles on gold, I had said that I would make sure to update my readers and followers if a threat emerged to the bullion rally. With the recent correction disturbing some investors, I think now is as good a time as ever to provide an update.

First, let us consider the action in the gold futures market on a daily basis. The price chart submitted below clearly reveals that the precious metal is cooling off after an extended rally and is about to test its previous resistance zone of $1260. I expected gold to cross $1300 before shedding some gains but the profit-booking was too strong. In its entire run-up from December 2016 low of $1130, gold has provided investors with intermittent opportunities to go long and achieved higher tops. At the current level of $1263, gold is not only close to the strong support near $1260 but is likely to receive multiple cushions from the 30-day, the 50-day, and the 200-day SMAs at $1263.32, $1249.45, and $1256.67 respectively. The downside looks limited on the daily charts.

Source: TradingView

The classic bullish structure is explicit on the weekly gold futures price chart and shows the metal retreating from the medium-term resistance trendline.

Source: TradingView

But, can we really overcome the selling pressure near the psychological level of $1300? I believe that given due time and patience, we can definitely cross this hurdle and head higher. To present my case, I would like to discuss the action in the following monthly gold futures price chart.

The 10-year price chart has been marked to show what is really happening in Aurum. Even a cursory look at the chart is enough to comprehend that with time, the support for gold is only shifting higher. This multi-year support trendline was nearly tested in December 2016 and since then, the precious metal has sharply bounced back gaining approximately 15 percent in the last 4-5 months. Unfortunately, the upmove has been curtailed by the downward sloping long-term resistance trendline which has been formed by joining the 2011- and 2012-peaks. Generally, the market respects the long-term trend more than the short-term trend which in this case happens to be in the favor of the buyers.

Source: TradingView

Another point to note from the above monthly chart is that the range has contracted significantly for gold and that a breakout will likely occur this year. Unless the classic higher-top, higher-bottom pattern is violated decisively, there is a strong probability that the breakout will occur on the upside. If this thesis plays out successfully, we can reasonably expect levels of near $1400 this year which would also mark the beginning of a fresh bull run in gold as I discussed in my last article.

Having stated what was important to know from a technical standpoint in gold, I think the same bull case can be made for the underlying ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD). Bearing the brunt of a decline in gold price, the ETF has failed its earlier breakout on the daily price chart and is now near its support level of $120. While the 14-day RSI reading has reversed slightly, the 14-day Money Flow Index is surprisingly strong at 69.69.

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

What is immediately required from the gold and the GLD investors is that they do not panic in this minor pullback (we are less than 3 percent off from the highs!) and see it as an opportunity with a long-term perspective in mind. Having returned approximately 15 percent since the December lows and following the higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, it is not unimaginable for gold to take a breather before it crosses the multi-year hurdle marked on the monthly price chart.

Once again, I say that this is simply my interpretation of the price action. Others can see things very differently. If you agree with my analysis, or if you have a different opinion, then please discuss in the comments section. I would love to read contrarian views.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update, and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.