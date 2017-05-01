After Q1, General Motors Or Ford?

Photo credit

General Motors (NYSE:GM) continues to see its shares bounce around the mid-$30s without actually going anywhere, not unlike the other major auto manufacturers. The stocks of these companies have reacted to what is an increasingly cautious outlook for new car sales in 2017 and beyond and GM is certainly not immune. But its results have been strong and its yield is still certainly enticing, so what gives after a nice Q1 report?

GM is contending with a weak outlook for the industry just like everyone else but on the other hand, momentum still seems rather strong set against its competitors. It set first quarter records for revenue and margins on the strength of crossover sales in the US. GM continues to invest heavily in that segment and with good cause; its vehicles are very well received in the marketplace. In addition, GM generally makes healthy profits on these vehicles against compact cars, for instance, so it is building on its strength. GM is levered to low fuel prices in the same way that the other two major US automakers are but given that there is no foreseeable reason why cheap fuel shouldn't remain, GM looks well positioned to continue its growth. Taking share in the US market is a big deal for GM and it is certainly a validation of its strategy.

The Financial business continues to perform well and helped to offset GM's weakness in its non-North American business in Q1. GM, like Ford, just tries to get to even in terms of EBIT outside of North America so the Financial business and GMNA are really the beginning and end of the profit discussion. We've heard chatter about how car loans are the next bubble to explode and take humanity down with it but for GM right now, Financial is performing extremely well and is a nice profit center. Should credit metrics begin to deteriorate, that's something investors will need to take into account but for now, all seems well.

GM's continued reign in terms of market share is terrific and as it invests in its trucks and SUVs, that lead may continue to grow. Indeed, it seems GM has completely ignored that the industry sees materially lower new car sales this year and has instead just carried on with its plans. That's very bullish in terms of GM's relative position against Ford and FCAU as it certainly appears we may see GM extend its market share lead in the US. Whether or not that results in higher operating profits remains to be seen. After all, if the industry does see weaker sales this year that means fewer units for dealer lots and that likely means lower pricing. Will GM suffer with lower pricing this year? It would certainly seem like it should but at the same time, GM's momentum is much better than Ford's right now. Ford isn't performing poorly but GM's Q1 was really quite nice, particularly with respect to volume.

GM is also much cheaper than Ford at just 5.8 times this year's earnings. It is really extraordinary that GM continues to sport such a low multiple despite the success it is having and it is even more so when you consider that Ford's multiple is better than 7 with what I'd consider weaker fundamentals. Ford's yield is much higher but still, for a combination of value and yield, GM is tough to beat. Make no mistake; earnings growth is going to be very difficult for GM to come by in the coming years and capex is also going to be huge. That is why the stock is so cheap but at the same time, how cheap is too cheap? A multiple under six is almost impossible to even find these days, let alone for a business that is producing strong, steady profits and taking market share. It makes one stop and think to be sure.

In addition, GM has another tailwind going for it that it hasn't at any time in the recent past and that is a strong technical picture. The 200DMA is rising rather sharply and at $33.45 as I write this, it is rapidly getting to the point where it may provide some support for the stock. It remains to be seen if the shares will respect the 200DMA and bounce but for now, it certainly looks like a strong setup for longs. We already saw a mini-bounce from the mid-$33 level in recent weeks so for me, if you want to buy GM, the time to strike appears to be now. It has strong rising support and with forward momentum from Q1 as well as the sizable yield, it looks good from all angles. You have to keep in mind that 2017 is shaping up to be somewhat weak for automakers and GM is certainly not immune. But for now, I like the combination of yield and valuation as well as the technical picture more than Ford. GM's dividend pays you a bond-like yield while you wait and given this, what more could you ask for?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.