Gold: Not Good

Gold is in need of some bad news.

Let's see, if I was the Fed chair what would I do? Inflation just turned negative. Jobs slowed. GDP printed in the decimals. I know, let's raise rates and sell the bond portfolio. Great idea! That's not good for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

First The Gold Chart

Chart By Interactive Brokers

We've been focused on this 120 level on GLD. In the last six months it has been a key level of support and resistance. It broke support at this level in November with President Trump's win. The level held a gold charge in February.

Most recently after a break higher gold has come all the way back to now drop below 120 again.

That is worrisome for gold because the level has proven to be strong and now may have warded off another gold charge.

What's Bothering Gold?

No Chaos

Gold loves chaos. There's no chaos right now. There are plenty of threats but no chaos. French elections look like Emmanual Macron could win and he appears to be the lesser of the risks in France.

Deflation Again

PCE Price reported this morning and matched the recent negative CPI report.

Gold doesn't like deflation.



Source: St Louis Fed

Above is the quarterly price change of CPI versus gold. Generally they move up and down together except for a few periods.

The drop off in inflation measures is a negative for gold prices.

Higher Rates

There has been no word that the Fed plans to back off its goal of three rate hikes this year. In fact the only word is that they plan to stick to the rate hikes.

Despite CPI and their beloved PCE Price indicator now going negative they are still going ahead with rate hikes. GDP and non-farm payrolls also slowed and last week's jobless claims also slowed.

Nonetheless, the Fed is sticking to three hikes for the year.

Not only are they sticking to three hikes but the Wall Street Journal pointed out that they may soon signal a change to their asset purchases.

"They also believe they are on course to signal late in the year that they will begin winding down their securities portfolio.

It's possible that change in wording could show up in their statement Wednesday.

That huge decade long build up of quantitative easing purchases is closer to its end.

If this $4T buyer stops buying treasuries which way will rates go? Most likely higher. We think that's bad for gold.



Source: St Louis Fed

We think the record low interest rates caused investors to put money elsewhere including gold. As rates start to rise again that can be a risk for gold prices.

And just for good measure we'll give you a 20-year Treasury ETF chart that also broke, semi-confirming higher rates are in the offing.

Source: Interactive Brokers

TLT looks like GLD and also failed its key level. If technicals hold that means rates are going higher, which we think is negative for gold.

Conclusion

You have a technical break in gold, higher rates and less inflation. That's not a great recipe for gold.

