Still Bullish Signs For Gold, Additionally Backed By JP Morgan

In my opinion, the overall picture is still supporting higher prices of gold in the nearest future.

In April the gold bullion market sent a strong bullish message for precious metals investors; the amount of gold hoarded by a few large entities was really impressive.

Last week the big speculators in gold futures increased their net long positions; on the other hand, the speculative traders cut their long bets on silver prices.

I have a little bit mixed feelings about last week developments in gold and silver sectors. As the table below shows, according to the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report), big speculators in gold futures slightly increased their long bets on gold prices but the speculators in silver futures cut their net long positions substantially:

On the other hand, the precious metals sector got strong support from US treasuries. Ahead of the next FED meeting (May 2 -3) the speculators reversed their short bets against US treasury prices and now they hold a large net long position amounting to 214.6 thousand contracts. Commercials, standing on the other side of the trade, now hold a net short position of 1.8% (measured as a net short position held by this group of players divided by the total open interest in 10-year treasury notes futures):

In other words, it looks like the big speculators expect no change in interest rates at the incoming FED meeting. Hence, a very large net long position in 10-year treasuries.

What is more, in my opinion, the COT report is a nice tool to disclose the oversold and overbought conditions of any financial market. And, as far as US treasuries are concerned, we are very close to the overbought condition (and selling opportunity - the green area on the chart above).

Additionally, the last week rapid change in investors' mood is a very good example in what times we live now. Simply put, the markets are changing very quickly which may be an indication of great uncertainty among market participants.

Gold market

Paper market

As Table 1 shows, last week the big speculators increased their net long positions in gold futures by 4.9 thousand contracts. However, the overall picture is not indicative of the overbought conditions. For example, the money managers hold quite a large net long position in gold futures but the current reading (the point B on the chart below) is still quite far away from the excessive optimism conditions (point A on the chart below):

It means there is plenty of room for gold prices to go up without red flags waving (an indication of excessive optimism among traders).

Physical market

I think that the last developments in the gold bullion market are much more interesting than those delivered by the paper market. Let me start from JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM). In my last article I discussed JP Morgan's activity on the silver market. To remind my readers, since the beginning of 2017 the bank has been actively accumulating large amounts of silver bullion. What is more, in April JP Morgan added the largest amount of silver to its COMEX vaults (14.9 million ounces, compared to 10.2 million ounces added between January and March).

Interestingly, JP Morgan was also very active in the gold bullion market:

As the chart shows, in April the bank increased its gold holdings by 381 thousand ounces (in January and February JPM added "only" 231 thousand ounces). Taking the gold / silver ratio of 73.6:1, it means that in April JP Morgan added:

14.9 million ounces of silver

381 thousand ounces of gold, which is equivalent to 28.0 million ounces of silver

In other words, in April the bank acquired more gold than silver.

As a result, now JP Morgan holds 1,627.8 thousand ounces of gold at its COMEX vaults, which is equivalent to 75.2 million ounces of silver. To remind my readers, at the end of April the bank was holding 107.1 million ounces of silver at the COMEX.

Summarizing - since the beginning of 2017 JP Morgan has been hoarding large amounts of precious metals.

Now, look at the other holders of gold bullion, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) and the COMEX. The chart below shows this year changes in gold holdings reported by these entities:

As the chart shows, this year GLD and IAU have added 1,003 thousand and 26 thousand ounces of gold, respectively. Interestingly, in April:

GLD added 676 thousand ounces of gold, the second highest monthly inflows this year up-to-date

IAU added 145 thousand ounces of gold, the highest amount added this year up-to-date

So, similarly to JP Morgan, this year the investors were rapidly adding gold to GLD and IAU vaults.

On the other hand, this year the COMEX reported an outflow of 205 thousand ounces of gold from its vaults. It means that excluding JP Morgan, the other COMEX depositors decreased their gold holdings by 816 thousand ounces. The table below summarizes all changes in gold flows reported by the COMEX this year:

Strangely, opposite to other COMEX depositors, JP Morgan was a net buyer of gold this year. It means that the bank's activity in the gold market is similar to its moves in the silver market. For undisclosed reasons JP Morgan has been actively hoarding gold and silver bullion, no matter what prices these metals were trading at.

Further, as the chart below shows, since the last top in gold prices (summer 2016) the total amount of gold held at the COMEX as "Registered ounces" decreased from 2.4 million in August 2016 to 0.9 million ounces at the end of April 2017 (the red arrow on the chart below):

Interestingly, most recently the amount of gold held as "Registered ounces" has been going down despite gold prices going up (the blue arrow). In other words, the current pattern is similar to that drawn in late 2015 when gold prices bottomed together with "Registered ounces" closed to zero (the red circle on the chart above).

Summary

Ahead of the FED meeting the big speculators do not expect another rise in interest rates. They hold a large net long position in 10-year treasury notes futures, which means that these players are betting on higher prices of US treasuries (and lower market interest rates). A long bet on US treasuries supports a bullish thesis on gold prices (low interest rates environment makes gold attractive) so last week the big speculators increased their net long positions in gold futures. The entire picture (positive for precious metals) was partly disturbed by a large cut in bullish bets on silver prices (the long position held by big speculators decreased by 10.3 thousand contracts last week) but the silver paper market is still hot (there is still excessive optimism among traders in silver futures).

The latest developments in the gold physical market deliver another support for a bullish thesis on gold. In April a few large entities (GLD, IAU and JP Morgan) were rapidly adding gold bullion to their holdings. What is more, since last summer the amount of gold held in the registered category at the COMEX has been going down. It means that there is less and less gold due for potential deliveries at the COMEX. In 2015 a medium-term bear market in gold ended when a similar pattern was intact.

