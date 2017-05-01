Alliance Holdings' (AHGP) CEO Joe Craft on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 01, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Brian Cantrell

Thank you, Karen and welcome everyone. Earlier this morning we released 2017 first quarter earnings for both Alliance Resource Partners or ARLP and the Alliance Holding GP, or AHGP, and we will now discuss these results as well as our outlook for the balance of the year. Following our prepared remarks we'll open the call to your questions.

Before beginning a reminder, that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, that are contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are also reflected in this morning's press releases. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, neither partnership has any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law to do so.

Finally, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained at the end of the ARLP press release, and posted on ARLP’s website and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. Now that we're through the required preliminaries, I'll begin this morning with a review of the partnerships' operating and financial results for the most recent quarter and then turn the call over to Joe Craft, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

So let's begin. The Alliance Partnership reported impressive results this morning delivering year over year increases to coal sales and production volumes, revenues, net income and EBITDA for the 2017 quarter. Compared to the 2016 quarter coal sales volumes increased 2.2 million tons to more and offset an anticipated decline in price realizations driving coal sales revenues up by 9.3% to $438.7 million and leading total revenues for the 2017 quarter higher by 11.7% to $461.1 million. Even though coal sales and production volumes both increased during the 2017 quarter overall operating expenses declined slightly compared to the 2016 quarter as we continue to see cost and efficiency improvements from our recent efforts to drive production to ARLP's lower cost mines.

These improvements are most clearly reflected in lower per ton costs with segment adjusted EBITDA expense falling to $27.21 per ton sold in the 2017 quarter, a reduction of $8.13 per ton compared to the 2016 quarter. Shifting production to our lower cost operations also contributed to reduced PDNA which was $5.5 million less than the 2016 quarter. 2017 quarter also benefited from increased income and cash flow from our investments in oil and gas mineral interest. For the 2017 quarter ARLP's consolidated results related to these investments included a $3.7 million increase to equity and income from affiliates and a receipt of $4.8 million of cash distributions. Comparing the 2017 quarter to the sequential quarter, strong performance at our Hamilton, Gibson South and Riverview mines led production volumes higher by 7.7%.

Total sales volumes were lower by 8.5% compared to the sequential quarter reflecting deferred shipments due to force major claims by two of our customers during the 2017 quarter. Increased production and lower coal sales volumes combined to push coal inventory higher by approximately 600,000 tons compared to the sequential quarter. Lower coal sales volumes along with the anticipated reduction [technical difficulty] prices, also contributed to a sequential decrease in revenues, net income and EBITDA for 2017 quarter.

Turning now to the balance sheet. We ended the 2017 quarter with strong liquidity of $725.3 million and leverage at a conservative 0.83 times total debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA. Since the end of 2017 quarter, we also further strengthened our balance sheet by closing on $400 million of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due in 2025. After paying transaction cost, we intend to use proceeds from the offering and cash on hand to repay in full the $145 million Series B prior to placement notes due in June 2018 and the remaining $50 million due next month on our term loan A.

We also plan to repay most of the remainder -- of the $230 million of borrowings currently outstanding under ARLPs revolving credit facility and going forward anticipate using our available revolver capacity primarily for working capital purposes. ARLP was were received as debut assure in the high yield market; achieving and unsecured issues rating of B1, BB minus and a best in tractor corporate rating of BA3 BB plus, marking the first successful unsecured offering by a coal company in over three years, investors also responded well to the transaction with the book ultimately being two times oversubscribed and our deal pricing tighter than any debut total issuance since 2006.

In conjunction with the bond offering, we also expanded $457.3 million of our revolving credit facility to May 2021. In the end, these leverage neutral transactions allowed ARLP to address its near-term debt maturities while creating a stable long-term capital structure that leaves us in great shape to execute our plan and take advantage of future opportunities.

With that let me turn the call over to Joe for his take on our first quarter performance, prospectus on the coal markets and ARLPs outlook for the balance of 2017. Joe?

Joe Craft

Thank you, Brian. Good morning everyone.

As Brian just reviewed both ARLP and AHGP delivered strong performance in the first quarter of 2017, posting year-over-year increases to all of our major financial and operating metrics compared to the 2016 quarter. Reflecting the strong start to the year and our current outlook for the remainder of 2017, ARLP is increasing its estimates for 2017 full year results. We currently anticipate coal production in a range of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tonnes, and coal sales volumes of 38.5 million tonnes to 39.5 million tonnes of which 35.5 million tonnes are priced and committed.

We currently estimate revenues, excluding transportation revenues, in a range of $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Net income of $290 million to $330 million and EBITDA of $605 million to $645 million. As outlined in our press release this morning, we also currently anticipate ARLPs per ton average sales prices, our cost and EBITDA in 2017 will improve from our initial guidance.

At this time I would like to share with you several observations to support our current guidance. Even though winter weather this year was comparable to the warmer than normal pattern experienced in 2016, we finished the 2017 quarter with our co-inventory 2.2 million tonnes less than the 2016 quarter, higher than expected export sales in the 2017 quarter helped offset the force major events Brian mentioned, so our 2017 quarter ending inventory 1.6 million tonnes came in closed that we had budgeted in our 2017 operating plan.

Not only did our 2017 quarterly results benefit from higher export volumes, our average sales price per tonne increased due impart to the shipment of a 156,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal. In our updated guidance, we anticipate shipping an additional 835,000 tonnes into the export markets over the risk of this year. Including 130,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal, most of these tonnes are expected to ship in the second quarter of this year.

Another encouraging sign for our 2017 coal market outlook is to continuing resilience of natural gas prices, based upon the current natural gas board and Nimax [ph] curve patterns for the rest of this year are normal over better yet comparable to last year. We believe domestic coal demand for the markets we serve will be higher in 2017 compared to 2016. With our expectations for improving coal markets in 2017 impact, we believe utilities will look to fill their open positions through spot purchases in the back half of this year and we will also seek to secure significant tonnage for the 2018, 2019 timeframe to build their short positions.

Our operations had another excellent quarter, as segment adjusted EBITDA expensed per tonne and the 2017 quarter was $8.13 per tonne or 23% below the 2016 quarter and essentially flat with the sequential quarter. Our updated guidance anticipates our per tonne cost for the year of 2017 to be 7% to 9% lower than 2016 levels. Helping to offset the estimated decline in average coal sales price per tonne of 11% to 12%.

The final topic I want to address is the significance of completing the $400 million bond offerings of 7%, 8% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and the extension of the $457 million at our revolving credit facility till May of 2021. One year ago due to the capital market environment at the time, we felt it necessary to reduce ARLPs unit holder distribution to preserve liquidity in order to maintain access to capital. Over the past year, we took a strong balance sheet and made it stronger by paying down $269.4 million in 2016 and another $25 million in the 2017 quarter. ARLP finished 2016 with a 1.98 times distribution coverage ratio and based upon ARLPs current distribution rate, we will maintain that ration in 2017, assuming results come in at the midpoint of our updated guidance.

These financings provide ARLP with a stable, long term capital structure with ample liquidity and flexibility to execute our strategy. With expectations for generating strong cash flows while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and robust distribution coverage ratio. We believe ARLP is well positioned to once again considered gradually increasing quarterly distributions to our unit holders.

This concludes our prepared comments, and now with Karen's assistance we'll open the call to your questions.

Mark Levine

Thank you and congratulations guys another fantastic quarter seem like have broken record. But Joe you kind of -- you answered -- sort of answered my question my first question, which was raising the distribution and your thoughts, and it sounds like that now you are in a position to consider that.

So maybe I'll ask it in this way, when you think about the balance sheet where it is, having termed up a debt the way you have the liquidity where it is and access to capital markets. How do you think about distribution raises versus M&A opportunities? I imagine there is probably some assets out there that might be of some interest to you, but how you balance the two and what are you thinking in terms of the likelihood of either of both?

Joe Craft

Alright, we look at M&A as that may or may not effect distribution increases if we were to do an M&A transaction we would expect it to be immediately accretive. So we would expect the economics of that transaction to effectively carry its own weight, if you will, and impact our distribution decision. I think with our strong coverage ratio that we have at three [ph] times almost and then in year past our biggest concern was just access to capital and way -- been just from the revolving credit agreement, the movement that we guide, it was still relatively short term, where we were continuing to have to look to be concerned about that prior to going out new and our bond offering.

But doing the bond offering, we now have an eight-year runway, so it takes that concern off the table we have plenty of access to the subordinated market if we ever needed it, we don’t anticipate needing that, we plan on having a very conservative balance sheet. So we could see if without distribution we would expect our debt to EBITDA to be less than one, if we do a transaction we would not expect it to go more than 2:1 initially. So that's sort of way how we look at it today.

Mark Levine

That makes sense and just in terms of M&A opportunities. Is it -- would you -- are there opportunities, have seller expectation comes down to a level, a realistic level or one that is attractive for you and are you primarily focused on the Illinois basin or would you consider opportunities in Northern half as well?

Joe Craft

I think I can't answer your first question. But we've long stated in our primary strategic areas of operations with Northern half and with Illinois basin, that hasn't changed, so we would consider transaction in either of those two basins.

Mark Levine

Got it, and my last questions is just to think about how -- like when we are modeling, net coal tons in 2017, what kind of prices or how should we think about the premium you get to let's say a Northern half thermal product for the amount [ph] that you're selling and then I think you mentioned 300,000 tonnes you shipped a 150,000 something in the first quarter and expect another 136,000. Is that peak, could you do more than 300,000, so price and volume around that is my question.

Joe Craft

I'll try to answer those in reverse order. Yes, we could do more volume, the amount is going to be dependent on price and how long we'll the demand and the price structure stay at a level that you know would give us opportunity and I think to try to give you guidance on pricing, if you think about what you might read is, the benchmark price or the spot price. The opportunities we get command close to 50% of that number, is the best way I can answer your question.

Mark Levine

Got it, got it.

Joe Craft

Yes, that's at the coal mine.

Mark Levine

Got it, last, final last question, last quarter you mentioned coal pricing, realized coal pricing being higher in '18 than in '17 do you still feel like that'll be the case next year?

Joe Craft

We're still looking at that. I think based on our most recent look because our 2016 number has come in higher than our previous guidance. So our previous guidance, I think we're about a $1.75 higher in this guidance versus the January guidance, so having that experience, I would say right now we would assume that our pricing next year will be comparable to 2017.

Thank you, and our next question comes from the line of Paul Forward with Stifel.

Paul Forward

I think in that press release you had said that you had 740,000 tons of new sales through 2019 and about half of that, a little less than half of that was export. Just wondered when you're going to see the domestic utility customers become more active in filling their books for the next couple of years?

Joe Craft

We had several RFPs this past, really within the last two or three weeks, so we'll see if there's any listing of those. There were some in the first quarter, some utilities elected not to list. As we look at the demand you know our demand projections for the year remain consistent with where we were in the first quarter. So we'd still believe that the utilities are short and they will maybe come back out and so we would expect that we'll start seeing activity in the June-July timeframe probably at the latest, so we would -- I would expect by the next earnings call we should have a lot more clarity on what their buying patterns are.

Paul Forward

Okay, and just really nice job on cost in both Illinois basin and Appalachia in the quarter, and I know some of that was no long wall moves, I guess at Tunnel Ridge I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about cost in the mid 20s the last couple of quarters in the Illinois basin, low 30s in Appalachia, I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about how sustainable you think those cost levels might be? And have you really kind of moved into a new normal with the shifting towards some of your lower cost mines.

Joe Craft

Yeah. I mean what gave us the confidence to increase our guidance is because we do believe were sustainable. You go back to third, fourth quarter and first quarter, they've been very stable, we’ve started the ramp at Hamilton in the third quarter, so you can’t see exactly that pattern, but we can. So, when we look at exactly where we think Hamilton should come in its meeting our expectations. And as far as long wall moves, we did have a long wall move at [indiscernible] in first quarter.

We do expect that all three of our long walls will have a move in the second quarter. So, we started one tunnel ridge, it means we’re speaking to that and getting starting today. So, all three of them will have a move in the second quarter. But then there'll be no other moves this year at our long wall mine. So, yeah we’re very pleased with the way our operating points are showing consistency. I think it shows you the benefit of having the ability to operate at full capacity.

A year ago, when we had significantly high inventories and the deferrals by customers, having to the cut back in some cases, the four days a week of cut back overtime, but people around, it was disrupted. And this year, we’ve been able to pretty much right size our operations, get our people in the lowest cost operations and they are able to operate at full capacity and we’re seeing those out today.

Paul Forward

Great. And the well you mentioned inventories a little bit, they were up in by the end of first quarter with the three and pending long walls moves in the second quarter. Would you anticipate that you would reverse that relatively small inventory build and see income down over the next couple of quarters?

Joe Craft

Let me correct what I said. I misspoke, if you look at my numbers here. That actually one wrong long wall move this quarter and there is two in the third quarter. So, I apologize for that.

Paul Forward

Okay.

Joe Craft

Just looking at the wrong data here. So, Brian, I don’t know if you have that number.

Brian Cantrell

Yeah. By year-end, Paul, we expect that our inventory levels will be comparable to where they were at the end of 2016.

Paul Forward

Great. And maybe last question, I know you talked about the net coal business where you’ve got about 300,000 tons exports plan for the full year. A lot of that’s coming in the second quarter, but there is -- I think you have said there is an applied approximately 700,000 tons for the rest of the year thermal coal. Just wondering if you could talk about where that thermal coal is going to be so strong as it more Appalachian, more Illinois Basin and as you look at that thermal coal business is that something you expect to continue for the next couple of years or is that likely more of a 2017 event as we see it right now?

Joe Craft

From a projection standpoint, we really don’t project being in the export market and we participate when its opportunistic and it has been over the fourth quarter and first quarter and now it's rolling into the second quarter. If you look at the steam market or API 2 [ph], it does show back dated. But this -- when we -- on our last earning's call it showed lower prices for the second quarter than what actually materialized.

So we'll continue to watch that and participate in that market. Most of that export volume is in the Illinois basin as far as thermal market and as I just mentioned all of our guidance is really based off of what we booked and what we got committed. So we are not projecting the market greater than what we've entered into contracts for.

Lucas Pipes

Good job not only on the quarter but also on completing that high yield transaction, it was great to see.

Joe Craft

Thank you.

Lucas Pipes

So my first question is related to that, Joe and Brian, you mentioned that -- now that you have that visibility, line of sight in terms of your debt maturities, that you would considered maybe increasing to distribution again. I was wondering if you could maybe provide a little bit of color around the cadence of potential distribution increases kind of what are you looking for from here, how quickly could it be raised and then from there what sort of growth rates should we be looking at? And then, do you have a distribution coverage ratio for example that we should be looking at in our model? I would appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

Joe Craft

We will consider all of your questions at our July board meeting. At that time, I just mentioned on the markets we are going to have better clarity on exactly what we think that priority [ph] is and we will have ideas that will confirm our expectations on market prices. So in large part what our rate of increase is and how we consider the sustainability quarter-to-quarter type increases and will be made when we have a little bit better market intelligence in the second quarter.

And we never really had a distribution policy that targets a coverage ratio, and I'll repeat what I said earlier, we don’t need two times coverage ratio, given the debt financing we have. So I am confident or comfortable that there will be a robust discussion in July, I would expect that there will be some increase as not more people to believe because the financing we will go back to where we were. Obviously, the markets are different than where they were. But at the same time being less in more times cover from a balance sheet perspective, it's very conservative.

And a two times coverage ratio was very conservative. And answering the question earlier about our confidence in our sustainability that cost curve looking forward there is room for growth here. So we believe there will be some increase, we will have a better information moving precisely, think about that in the next quarter when we have the benefit of the deliberations I just mentioned.

Lucas Pipes

That's helpful. And I appreciate all of those comments and look forward to July. Turning to the broader market, Joe, I think you mentioned in response to one of the earlier questions that your outlook on the U.S. cold demand hasn’t really changed from three months ago. If I understood you correctly you are increasing your production guidance slightly.

I was wondering how are -- could you maybe give us a little bit more color on those the Illinois Basin market specially on the demand side, and then also on the U.S. market more broadly. Where would you expect the inventories to end the year, where do you see a cold demand again both in the Illinois Basin and the across the U.S., and then into 2018 how kind of just from the high-level where do you see or what's your demand outlook? I would appreciate your thoughts.

Joe Craft

For Illinois Basin we are looking at the demand, we believe the demand will be right at 115 million tons, that's including export, domestic and the other assumed consumption for the purchasing. We think Northern Aps in the 111 million tons range, as we think it back going into 2018. We have the Illinois Basin coming down, about 5 million tonnes and that's impacted by export market and we plant double plants sort of the amounts are going to close down in 2018. So that's been factored into our assumptions for '18 compared to '17.

As far as Northern half we've got that pretty flat to maybe slightly down in '18, as there how we see that I think as we looked at our guidance we are really not increasing it necessarily because of the demand it's really driven by the fact that our operations are doing well at being at full capacity and we like to maintain our production at full capacity, and so we've had some improved results this quarter that we believe will generate that additional volume that you've mentioned. And we will lead our sell in the market because it's very low cost and we believe we will, but that's how we made that decision to really guide the higher terms.

Lucas Pipes

Okay, that's helpful maybe one quick clarification on the demand figures that you mentioned. Is that tons delivered produced and delivered or out of tonnes consumed? Because for example I project a stock pile decline in 2017, so would that stock pile decline of those consumption from inventories would that be captured in the 115 million and the 11 million.

Joe Craft

Those numbers are consumption, now there is a debate, how much will come out of inventory and how much will stay in inventory and different utilities look at it in different ways, those are consumption numbers that they give you.

Lucas Pipes

Perfect, perfect, that's very helpful, I appreciate that and great job and all the best of luck.

Thank you, and our next question from Lin Shen from HITE.

Lin Shen

I guess what I'm trying to ask is that based on your house key balance sheet also very good coverage and also you intend to risk position next quarter or so. How should we think about the maybe simplification for GP, LP structure so that make your TCF more attractive or more incentrable?

Joe Craft

As we mentioned in the past we do look at that periodically and we're continuing to evaluate that, we're trying to determine what in the world's going on in Washington DC with the tax law, so that sort of factors in the considerations, but it is something that we continue to look at and you know it’s a possibility I can't say much more than that.

Lin Shen

Joe, I just want to clarify, why do you believe the tax laws change impacts your decision, because we're [indiscernible] of this?

Joe Craft

Well, you just don't know what’s going to be in the tax law and I think that as we think through how do you model, how the exchange would occur, you wouldn't want to model it off the old law and then a month later there's a new law and you wish you knew what's in the new law that may have changed your mind. We don’t know if it will or won't, but it's hard to know and the way the debate goes in DC. Just I know that it’s the right thing, to do to make a decision without all the facts when you're trying to factor the tax aspects of a public transaction.

Lin Shen

Great, thank you very much appreciate it.

Brian Cantrell

Thank you, Karen, for everyone on the phone we appreciate your time this morning as well as your continued support and interest in both ARLP and AHGP, our next quarterly earnings release and call are scheduled for late July and we look forward to discussing our results for the 2017 second quarter with you at that time. This concludes our call and thanks again to everyone for your participation.

